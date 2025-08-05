The 17 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas

From the team behind Namo, Bar Colette is right next door in West Village.

From the creators of Namo, this European-inspired bar in Dallas’ West Village is a must-visit for creative cocktails and bites. The bar program is led by Michelin-recognized bar director Ruben Rolon. The glitzy space features earth-tone terrazzo floors, wood-adorned walls, custom butterscotch velvet booths, gilded tables, high-top blush pink chairs, and warm backlit lighting behind the bar, creating an inviting atmosphere with a touch of French glamour. The bar was named a finalist for Best New Bar in this year’s James Beard Awards.

Favorite sips include the tequila-based Fresh Quince of Bel Air and the strawberry-forward Wimbledon.