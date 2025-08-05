The 17 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas
Where to Go for a Great Mixed Drink and Top-Tier AmbianceBY Megan Ziots //
Apothecary Bar is currently running a "Drinking through the Decades" menu series. (Photo by Samantha Marie)
From the team behind Namo, Bar Colette is right next door in West Village.
Midnight Rambler is a subterranean bar located inside of The Joule hotel. (Photography by Mei-Chun Jau)
Ayahuasca Cantina is a favorite moody bar in the back of Xaman Cafe. (Courtesy)
Bowen House creates some of the best craft cocktails in Dallas.
Opened in East Dallas in 2023, Saint Valentine is a new bar from Gabe Sanchez and Ryan Payne. (Courtesy of Saint Valentine)
Parliament has been serving up stellar cocktails in Uptown since 2014. (Courtesy)
In Bishop Arts, Atlas offers globally-inspired cocktails. (Courtesy)
Black Swan Saloon was brought back to life in East Dallas. (Courtesy)
Inside Houndstooth Coffee at Sylvan Thirty, Jettison is an under-the-radar cocktail bar opened in 2016. (Courtesy)
The Mansion Bar at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.
The Double D's space resembles a living room you would find in the 70s.
Step through the velvet drapes of the Clifton Club and enter the shotgun-style bar, which feels like a dining train car built during the golden age of travel. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ruins boasts tacos, tequila, and live music. (Courtesy of Ruins)
Guests can enter Ginger's off the street or when exiting dinner at its sister spot, Sushi Bar. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
Rayo Bar & Lounge is making some creative cocktails in Fair Park. (Courtesy)
HIDE Bar offers some of the best craft cocktails in Dallas. (Courtesy)
The best bars in Dallas have two things in common: a great ambiance and strong, refreshing drinks. Of course, there are more than 17 contenders, ranging from upscale haunts to chiller mainstays, but in our opinion as local bar frequenters, these are the absolute best spots for cocktails in Dallas (in no particular order).
From the creators of Namo, this European-inspired bar in Dallas’ West Village is a must-visit for creative cocktails and bites. The bar program is led by Michelin-recognized bar director Ruben Rolon. The glitzy space features earth-tone terrazzo floors, wood-adorned walls, custom butterscotch velvet booths, gilded tables, high-top blush pink chairs, and warm backlit lighting behind the bar, creating an inviting atmosphere with a touch of French glamour. The bar was named a finalist for Best New Bar in this year’s James Beard Awards.
Favorite sips include the tequila-based Fresh Quince of Bel Air and the strawberry-forward Wimbledon.
Midnight Rambler
Downtown
1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
One of the coolest speakeasy-style spots to grab a drink in Dallas, this subterranean bar is located inside The Joule hotel. Led by Gabe Sanchez (who also owns Saint Valentine and Black Swan Saloon), the cocktail menu features drinks that rotate seasonally and feature themes. The latest menu, “GOTTA CATCH ‘EM ALL,” is inspired by Dallas icons and Pokémon cards.
Apothecary
Lower Greenville
1922 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Opened by the owners of Rye in 2021, this Lower Greenville bar is a must-visit to try more experimental cocktails. Former bartender at Rye, Julian Shaffer, was actually awarded the Michelin Guide Texas 2024 Exceptional Cocktails Award. This year, Apothecary was named a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Bar. So, they’ve proved their good.
Recently, the bar has been offering rotating themed menus. The current menu series is “Drinking Through the Decades.” The month of August will feature a “Best of All” theme with drinks with names like the Don Draper and Butter Curry.
Situated in the back of Oak Cliff’s Xaman Cafe (which opened in 2020), Ayahuasca Cantina is a moody agave and tapas bar with a menu executed by Chef Monica Andrade Lopez. The cocktail menu focuses on tequila, mezcal, and sotol-based drinks like the Taloc Negroni with Charanda, Suze, and vermouth.
Bowen House
Uptown
2614 Boll Street
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Situated in a historic Victorian-style house in Uptown, this cocktail bar is a Dallas favorite for drinks and dinner. When ordering cocktails, you really can’t go wrong, as the bartenders here are pros. Drinks rotate seasonally, so it always seems like there is something new to try.
Opened in Old East Dallas in 2023, this neighborhood bar is a collaboration between Gabe Sanchez (Midnight Rambler) and Ryan Payne (Tiny Victories). It’s inspired by the 130-person West Texas town of Valentine and offers craft cocktails and a food menu from Chef Misti Norris’ Rainbow Cat.
This State Thomas neighborhood bar has been serving up stellar cocktails in Uptown since 2014. Drinks range from old favorites to champagne cocktails. One of the best things about Parliament is that they have a liberal happy hour. All day on Mondays (or anytime it rains), and 5 pm to 8 pm Tuesday through Saturday, you can get drinks like a Mai Tai, Moscow Mule, and more for just $6.
Krio’s Dan Bui opened this globally-inspired bar in Bishop Arts in 2021. It’s quickly become a popular spot for some great cocktails from around the world. You can choose from a Pisco Sour from Peru, a Dutch Martini from New York, a U.K.-inspired espresso martini, or an entire menu of Atlas Originals.
In 2024, Saint Valentine’s Gabe Sanchez and Ryan Payne reopened the acclaimed Black Swan Saloon — which closed in Deep Ellum in 2020 — in East Dallas. In the former Fiction Coffee space, Sanchez and Payne (along with Brian Rutt and Pasha Heidari) have brought the iconic bar back to life.
Must-try cocktails include the House Freezer Martini, Vampire of Barcelona, and Pineapple Get Down.
Inside Houndstooth Coffee at Sylvan Thirty, this under-the-radar cocktail bar opened in 2016. After a brief closure, it recently reopened. The menu features Jettison “Originals” and classics. Favorites include the Matcha Mucho (mezcal and matcha), Tom Kha Gai Guys (gin, coconut cream, lime, mezcal, and more), and Red Headed Oaxacan — a mezcal and tequila-based concoction.
This iconic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek hotel bar has been serving killer cocktails for years. Sit by the fireplace or at the bar and enjoy one of several signature drinks like The Texas Margarita, The Mansion G&T, and Pecan Old Fashioned.
Short for “Design District Bar,” Double D’s is a This & That Hospitality (Hendy’s, Burger Schmurger) concept. The intimate space resembles a living room you would find in the ’70s with cozy couches, wood paneling, a vintage pool table, and checkered flooring. There’s even a ceiling mirror above the bar. Crafted by operating partners Jermey Elliott and Sung-Joon Koo, the cocktail menu includes specialty draft cocktails, house drinks, and rotating classics. A must-try is the espresso martini.
This neighborhood bar comes from Beverley’s owner Greg Katz. He transformed the former Zippers space on Fitzhugh Avenue to create this slick new, intimate space. Some favorite drinks include the Firing Squad (tequila, hibiscus, ginger, house Tajin) and passionfruit vodka fizz. Don’t miss the bar bites menu as well. The mini wagyu smashburgers are a must-try.
This Oaxacan-style Mexican bar in Deep Ellum is great for margaritas and live music. Cocktails at Ruins are agave spirit-forward. Some favorites include the Azteca 666 with mezcal and tequila, Smoking Mirror, and frozen Paloma.
This speakeasy-style spot is attached to the omakase concept, Sushi Bar, in the East Quarter. Located in the historic Magnolia Oil service station, the bar can be accessed from the street (or through a secret door after dinner at Sushi Bar). Designed by JonesBaker, the space includes U-shaped leather booths in green, gold, and red, as well as a marble-topped walnut bar that is backlit. It feels moody and intimate, although it does offer 1,200 square feet of space. Make sure to try Ginger’s Old Fashioned or Sotol Sour.
Opened last year in Fair Park, this new bar comes from Ryan Victor and Lauren Walhstrom. It opened in the former Pizza Lounge space in Exposition Park. Both owners formerly worked at nearby Las Almas Rotas — one of Dallas’ best mezcal bars. The new spot features a cocktail program, beer, wine, and food from chef Josh Harmon (Victory Social).
Relocated from its original location in Deep Ellum a few years ago, this Lower Greenville cocktail bar features a rooftop patio. The drinks menu is still fantastic with 12 signature creations. From the vodka-based Green Tara (with Jasmine green tea and pear) to a rum, mandarin, passionfruit vanilla, cinnamon, and egg white drink called Lucid Dreams, there is plenty to try.