The Best Croissants In The Woodlands — Great Spots To Get a Sweet Treat Or Coffee
For National Croissant Day Or Any Good MorningBY Laura Landsbaum // 01.27.25
The newest location for Paris Baguette is in The Woodlands.
Chef's Providence has opened a second location in Old Town Spring and serves a variety of pastries, breads and coffee. (Photo courtesy of Chef's Providence)
Tosca bakes both sweet and savory treats, and has a full Italian menu for both dine in and take out choices. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Guests pick up a tray and tongs, and make choices of pastries before heading to the register. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Macaroons and individual cake slices are available for dine in and take out at Paris Baguette. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Madame Brioche is bringing French flair to The Woodlands area.
A buttery, flaky sweet treat with gourmet coffee, maybe even French or Italian, can be just the right break with friends. Croissants are a wonder and The Woodlands boasts several spots where you can get a great one. Whether it’s meeting with friends, working remotely or enjoying time with family, it can almost always be made better with a pastry and tea.
For National Croissant Day (which happens to be this Thursday, January 30) or any other good morning, you can find a great pastry and coffee shop with treats galore. These are the Best Croissants in The Woodlands:
Paris Baguette – The Woodlands
The Woodlands
2501 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Paris Baguette recently opened on Research Forest Drive and is sure to quickly become a neighborhood favorite. This Seoul-based bakery franchise is owned by Armando Cordova and Jorge Molina. Paris Baguette boasts more than 4,000 shops worldwide.
A wide variety of hand-crafted croissants, cakes, pastries, cookies, donuts and macaroons await. Savory pastry treats and sandwiches are also available. Lavazza coffees, teas and other cold drinks round out the offerings. The Woodlands’ new Paris Baguette brings indoor and outdoor seating, included a shaded patio with heat lamps available.
It is open 6 am to 9 pm seven days a week.
Tosca Italian Gourmet
The Woodlands
25227 Borough Park Dr.
Spring, TX 77380 | Map
The Schiavo family opened its Tosca Italian Gourmet cafe wanting to bring authentic Italian vibes to The Woodlands area.
Croissants, cannolis, cinnamon rolls, morning buns and other pastries are just for starters. There are breakfast sandwiches too. Salads and pastas (of course) are on the menu — even in family-sized trays to go. The focaccia is a standout. Whole cakes round out the menu.
There is a patio for dining al fresco and a full dining room inside. Don’t sleep on the mini-market, with wines, olive oils, coffees, sweets and Italian food products available for sale.
Tosca is open 7 am to 6 pm Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 am to 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed on Mondays.
Chef’s Providence – Old Town Spring
Chefs Providence opened in Old Town Spring in December, promising to bring authentic French food using the highest quality ingredients.
Croissants, turnovers, palmiers, cakes, tarts, macaroons, breads and coffee await. Holiday specials, like a Buche de Noel, are whipped up seasonally. Coffee and tea and a small selection of French preserves are more worthy finds. You can also find Chefs Providence at The Woodlands Farmers Market and the Tomball Farmers Market.
Chefs Providence is open 8 am to 4 pm Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 am to 4 pm on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Madame Brioche is a family owned restaurant serving fresh croissants, brioche and other French favorites, including quiches and croque monsieurs. It is a perfect spot for a leisurely breakfast or a light lunch in The Woodlands.
Coffee, wine, beer and cocktails are available as well.
Active military, first responders, Veterans, nurses and teachers all get a 10 percent discount. Online ordering for a quick pickup is available too.
Madame Brioche is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 2 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am to 3 pm.