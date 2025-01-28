The Best Croissants In The Woodlands — Great Spots To Get a Sweet Treat Or Coffee

Macaroons and individual cake slices are available for dine in and take out at Paris Baguette. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Guests pick up a tray and tongs, and make choices of pastries before heading to the register. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Tosca bakes both sweet and savory treats, and has a full Italian menu for both dine in and take out choices. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Chef's Providence has opened a second location in Old Town Spring and serves a variety of pastries, breads and coffee. (Photo courtesy of Chef's Providence)

The newest location for Paris Baguette is in The Woodlands.

A buttery, flaky sweet treat with gourmet coffee, maybe even French or Italian, can be just the right break with friends. Croissants are a wonder and The Woodlands boasts several spots where you can get a great one. Whether it’s meeting with friends, working remotely or enjoying time with family, it can almost always be made better with a pastry and tea.

For National Croissant Day (which happens to be this Thursday, January 30) or any other good morning, you can find a great pastry and coffee shop with treats galore. These are the Best Croissants in The Woodlands: