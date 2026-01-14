The Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Right Right Now — and What to Order at Each Hot Spot

Just opened in the Centrum building in Uptown Dallas (in the former Steel space), this new upscale Mediterranean restaurant comes from restaurateur Mo Kamal (Open Sesame). Mo’s sister, Chef Zeina Kamal, is running the kitchen, serving authentic Lebanese recipes. Designed to look like “a modern Babylonian retreat,” the Babel space features a warm neutral palette accented by pops of color. The menu includes mezze, grilled meats, seafood, and vegetarian dishes.

Recommendations: Hummus comes in three kinds (classic, basil, and spicy) with the option of adding beef tenderloin or roasted beets for an extra cost. During our dinner visit, we opted for the spicy, and it had just the right amount of kick. Plus, the pita that it’s served with is fluffy and fresh. Also, make sure to try the shish Barak — warm beef dumplings served in a garlic yogurt. The Rosewood wagyu New York strip is the way to go at Babel for red meat lovers. Make sure to ask for the garlic sauce and pair it with the garlic mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts for a classic meal. The chicken tawook is another great option. The server cuts open the pita-covered dish tableside to reveal a hefty portion of chicken and basmati rice. Lastly, baklava and pistachio cheesecake were presented as the two dessert choices. As soon as he asked, our server and I both answered at the same time: pistachio cheesecake.