zon zon best dallas restaurants
Zon Zon Dallas
Zon Zon
Zon Zon Dallas
Zon Zon Dallas
Babel Dallas restaurant openings
Babel Dallas
Via Triozzi
Via Triozzi
Via Triozzi
01
10

The Hummus Bel Filet is a must-try at Zon Zon. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

02
10

Yela Concepts, the hospitality group behind both Darna and Baboush, has debuted their latest concept, Zon Zon — a neighborhood Mediterranean restaurant in North Dallas. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

03
10

The Crispy Cauliflower at Zon Zon is a stunner with saffron labneh. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

04
10

A must-order at Zon Zon is the apricot lamb couscous. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

05
10

Don't miss the baklava for dessert at Zon Zon. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

06
10

Babel is a new upscale Mediterranean restaurant that comes from restaurateur Mo Kamal. (Courtesy)

07
10

The Rosewood wagyu New York strip is a stellar dish at Babel. (Courtesy)

08
10

Via Triozzi recently launched Sunday brunch in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

09
10

Via Triozzi's new Sunday brunch features a delicious mushroom toast. (Courtesy)

10
10

The sausage & egg panini is an excellent choice at Via Triozzi. (Courtesy)

zon zon best dallas restaurants
Zon Zon Dallas
Zon Zon
Zon Zon Dallas
Zon Zon Dallas
Babel Dallas restaurant openings
Babel Dallas
Via Triozzi
Via Triozzi
Via Triozzi
Restaurants / Openings

The Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Right Right Now — and What to Order at Each Hot Spot

Two Fresh Mediterranean Concepts and a Favorite Italian Spot's New Brunch

BY //
The Hummus Bel Filet is a must-try at Zon Zon. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Yela Concepts, the hospitality group behind both Darna and Baboush, has debuted their latest concept, Zon Zon — a neighborhood Mediterranean restaurant in North Dallas. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Crispy Cauliflower at Zon Zon is a stunner with saffron labneh. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
A must-order at Zon Zon is the apricot lamb couscous. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Don't miss the baklava for dessert at Zon Zon. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Babel is a new upscale Mediterranean restaurant that comes from restaurateur Mo Kamal. (Courtesy)
The Rosewood wagyu New York strip is a stellar dish at Babel. (Courtesy)
Via Triozzi recently launched Sunday brunch in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)
Via Triozzi's new Sunday brunch features a delicious mushroom toast. (Courtesy)
The sausage & egg panini is an excellent choice at Via Triozzi. (Courtesy)
1
10

The Hummus Bel Filet is a must-try at Zon Zon. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

2
10

Yela Concepts, the hospitality group behind both Darna and Baboush, has debuted their latest concept, Zon Zon — a neighborhood Mediterranean restaurant in North Dallas. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

3
10

The Crispy Cauliflower at Zon Zon is a stunner with saffron labneh. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

4
10

A must-order at Zon Zon is the apricot lamb couscous. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

5
10

Don't miss the baklava for dessert at Zon Zon. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

6
10

Babel is a new upscale Mediterranean restaurant that comes from restaurateur Mo Kamal. (Courtesy)

7
10

The Rosewood wagyu New York strip is a stellar dish at Babel. (Courtesy)

8
10

Via Triozzi recently launched Sunday brunch in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

9
10

Via Triozzi's new Sunday brunch features a delicious mushroom toast. (Courtesy)

10
10

The sausage & egg panini is an excellent choice at Via Triozzi. (Courtesy)

The new year has officially arrived, and there are already a ton of exciting new Dallas restaurants expected to open in 2026. Before we get into what’s brand new, we’re diving into a couple of fresh Mediterranean spots that debuted at the very end of 2025 and one local Italian favorite that launched its first brunch menu.

These are our favorite Dallas restaurants right now, and the bites we loved at each.

Zon Zon

Addison

5455 Belt Line Road, Suite 130
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Zon Zon Dallas

Yela Concepts, the hospitality group behind both Darna and Baboush, has debuted their latest concept, Zon Zon — a neighborhood Mediterranean restaurant in North Dallas. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

From Yela Concepts (the hospitality group behind both Plano’s Darna and West Village’s Baboush), this new neighborhood Mediterranean restaurant brings modern Lebanese cuisine to North Dallas.

RecommendationsIf you love red meat, start with the hummus bel filet. Filet mignon tops a heaping portion of hummus with chili peppers, pickles, and pine nuts. A stunner of our dinner was crispy cauliflower — a massive portion of turmeric-za’atar rubbed florets arranged to look like one large cauliflower head and served with an addictive saffron labneh. For mains, you can’t go wrong with the apricot lamb couscous with roasted pepper couscous and toasted sesame seeds. I had the leftovers for breakfast the next morning. The chicken shish kebab is also a great choice, perfectly cooked skewers served with saffron rice. The menu offers three desserts (all sound wonderful), but we had to go for the baklava for our first visit. Three rolled pieces came out filled with burnt pineapple and mixed nuts, and served with vanilla gelato.

Babel

Turtle Creek

3180 Welborn Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Babel Dallas restaurant openings

Babel is a new upscale Mediterranean restaurant that comes from restaurateur Mo Kamal. (Courtesy)

Just opened in the Centrum building in Uptown Dallas (in the former Steel space), this new upscale Mediterranean restaurant comes from restaurateur Mo Kamal (Open Sesame). Mo’s sister, Chef Zeina Kamal, is running the kitchen, serving authentic Lebanese recipes. Designed to look like “a modern Babylonian retreat,” the Babel space features a warm neutral palette accented by pops of color. The menu includes mezze, grilled meats, seafood, and vegetarian dishes.

RecommendationsHummus comes in three kinds (classic, basil, and spicy) with the option of adding beef tenderloin or roasted beets for an extra cost. During our dinner visit, we opted for the spicy, and it had just the right amount of kick. Plus, the pita that it’s served with is fluffy and fresh. Also, make sure to try the shish Barak — warm beef dumplings served in a garlic yogurt. The Rosewood wagyu New York strip is the way to go at Babel for red meat lovers. Make sure to ask for the garlic sauce and pair it with the garlic mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts for a classic meal. The chicken tawook is another great option. The server cuts open the pita-covered dish tableside to reveal a hefty portion of chicken and basmati rice. Lastly, baklava and pistachio cheesecake were presented as the two dessert choices. As soon as he asked, our server and I both answered at the same time: pistachio cheesecake.

 

Via Triozzi

Lower Greenville

1806 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Via Triozzi

Via Triozzi recently launched Sunday brunch in Lower Greenville. Don't miss the Italian Toast. (Courtesy)

This favorite Dallas Italian restaurant recently launched Sunday brunch from 11 am to 2 pm, and we got to taste a whole spread of the new menu. These are our top picks from Via Triozzi’s Italian-inspired brunch menu.

Recommendations: Always order the burrata is a new motto of mine. The one at Triozzi comes with roasted butternut squash, shaved speck, and garlic oil and is absolutely delicious. Pair with the Montasio Frico — a sort of potato pancake made with Yukon Golds, Montasio cheese, and caramelized onion. For starters, you also can’t miss artichoke and fennel salad with fried crispy capers and Parmigiano-Reggiano. And then there are the plates (piatti) and paninis. Our favorites included the mushroom toast atop housemade focaccia with a ricotta scramble and porcini béchamel, and the Italian sausage & egg panini on pane Bianca with provolone and giardiniera — both perfect savory dishes. Dessert is also a must on Via Triozzi’s brunch menu. The zeppole and cinnamon focaccia are both delightful options, but we couldn’t help indulging the most in the Italian toast with pistachio tiramisu cream on Empire Baking challah.

Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$574,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$539,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X