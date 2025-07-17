Our 5 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at ELLA, Frenchie, The PoBoy Shop, and More

This new intimate American bistro with modern comfort food just took over Chido Taco Lounge in Preston Hollow Village. It comes from the same owner, Blaine McGowan, along with former Rye bar manager Julian Shaffer (we won the 2024 MICHELIN Guide Texas Exceptional Cocktails Award) as General Manager and Beverage Director. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Kyle Farr, formerly of Sachet and Boulevardier.

Recommendations: Start with the Libertad cocktail at ELLA. It’s a pleasantly surprising, clear drink with clarified watermelon, salted sakura blossom, and Mexican rum, along with green chive oil droplets floating on top. We have also already planned our return to try the Poached Pear with Calvados, Saint Louis brandy, summer pears, riesling, and baking spices — which Shaffer tells us he is still perfecting.

For food, the steak tartare was the stand-out appetizer during our recent dinner at the new spot. It’s made the classic way, but elevated with black garlic yogurt, Dijon, egg yolk jam, and fingerling potato chips. The mussels were also a favorite with Casino butter, champagne, pickled red onion, and pickled celery. Another highlight was the corn soup made with smoked avocado, corn relish, and corn stock. Absolutely delightful for summertime.

Our short rib entree was perfectly cooked, falling apart as the fork hit the slow-braised meat, and was served with a delicious smoked sweet potato and charred broccolini. Make sure to also add a side of the Rye milk buns with whipped brown butter and apricot jam.

For dessert, you can’t go wrong with the purple velvet cake. It’s made with ube and blueberries and is visually stunning.