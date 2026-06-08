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A Visitors Guide to Dining in Dallas During the World Cup

Our Top Picks for Barbecue, Mexican, Brunch, and Beyond

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Chilangos is one of the best taco spots in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Chilangos is one of the best taco spots in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Hands down, one of our favorite brunch spots in town, Beverley's is a must-visit in Dallas.

Hands down, one of our favorite brunch spots in town, Beverley's is a must-visit in Dallas.

A mouthwatering spread from Terry Black’s Barbecue: tender brisket with a peppery bark, juicy pork ribs, brisket-laden pinto beans, and a rich peach cobbler with a buttery crust. (Photo by Edward Brown)

A mouthwatering spread from Terry Black’s Barbecue: tender brisket with a peppery bark, juicy pork ribs, brisket-laden pinto beans, and a rich peach cobbler with a buttery crust. (Photo by Edward Brown)

One of only a dozen cafes within the hallowed French luxury house boutiques in the world, Cafe Dior Dallas has a delicious and oh-so Instagrammable menu.

One of only a dozen cafes within the hallowed French luxury house boutiques in the world, Cafe Dior Dallas has a delicious and oh-so Instagrammable menu.

The Sake Poached Leeks on Georgie's new menu are a favorite. (Photo by Mary Margaret Photography)

The Sake Poached Leeks on Georgie's new menu are a favorite. (Photo by Mary Margaret Photography)

Chef Christophe De Lellis has created a creative and comforting menu at Mamani. A highlight is the Veal "Cordon Bleu" served tableside.

Chef Christophe De Lellis has created a creative and comforting menu at Mamani. A highlight is the Veal "Cordon Bleu" served tableside.

A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

A grand entrance at Mister Charles. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Arlington’s popular pan-Asian restaurant is extending its hours and rolling out a special FIFA patio menu from June 1 through July 21. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Arlington’s popular pan-Asian restaurant is extending its hours and rolling out a special FIFA patio menu from June 1 through July 21. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

FIFA — the Fédération Internationale de Football Association or, for most of us, big-time soccer — brings the FIFA World Cup 2026 to Dallas this month. Our FIFA fever began in 2022 when the global governing body of soccer announced that of the 16 host cities this year, the largest number of matches (nine, to be exact) will be held here at AT&T Stadium, as well as a semi-final. A little trivia for you: Dallas previously hosted FIFA World Cup matches in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl.

It’s been estimated that the economic impact of the World Cup in North Texas will be $1.5 to $2.1 billion. So, if you’re in town for the festivities, we’ve created a guide for a summer filled with savoring, sipping, shopping, and seeing. First up, where to eat.

Let’s get serious: You’ve come to North Texas hungry for two things: sublime barbecue and mouthwatering Mexican fare. If you ask any local where to find the best, you’ll get all kinds of opinions, so we did the work for you. We polled some in-the-know folks, and here are their top recommendations. For barbecue: Pecan Lodge, Lockhart Steakhouse, and Terry Black’s. For Mexican: Chilangos Tacos, Las Palmas, and The Mexican. But that’s only the beginning when it comes to North Texas cuisine.

Here are more of our favorite restaurants in Dallas:

Beverley's Dallas
Hands down, one of our favorite brunch spots in town, Beverley’s is a must-visit in Dallas.

Beverley’s Bistro & Bar

Hands down, one of our favorite brunch spots in town. Prepare to see locals wearing their chicest Rosie Assoulin frocks (and the boys in Thom Brown fits) and be seen.

Café Pacific

A dining institution for more than 40 years, Café Pacific is tucked away toward the back entrance of Highland Park Village. If you want to see old-school Dallas, make a reservation for lunch toot suite.

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  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026
  • Bering's June 2026

Café Dior

One of only a dozen cafes within the hallowed French luxury house boutiques in the world. We got ours in 2025, and chef Dominique Crenn has created a delicious and oh-so Instagrammable menu for your delight.

Georgie Dallas
The Sake Poached Leeks on Georgie’s new menu are a favorite. (Photo by Mary Margaret Photography)

Georgie

When beloved restaurant Bullion closed during COVID, we hoped its celebrated chef, Bruno Davaillon would land somewhere that already had a great reputation — and, voilà! This spring, he developed a new menu for Georgie and now heads up its kitchen team. Come a little before your reservation time for a drink at the bar, where you’re likely to hear some juicy Dallas gossip.

Hudson House

One of our favorite Vandelay Hospitality Group concepts (others in their culinary quiver are Drake’s Hollywood, Bar Sardine, Anchor Sushi Bar, and Brentwood). You can often find us at their Lakewood location for happy hour, pairing cheeseburgers and East Coast oysters with a classic martini.

Mamani

One of our most recent openings (and a Michelin-starred restaurant) specializes in French and Italian Riviera-inspired cuisine prepared with classic techniques and contemporary flair.

The main bar at Mister Charles in Dallas’ Knox Street neighborhood. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
The main bar at Mister Charles in Dallas’ Knox Street neighborhood. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Mister Charles

One of Duro Hospitality’s beloved concepts (along with The Charles, El Carlos Elegante, and Sister), this Italian and French restaurant in the Knox neighborhood was recognized by the Michelin Guide in 2024 and 2025. We love the interiors created by Sees Design and always order these three canapés to start: the grilled cheese with truffled cheddar and prosciutto, lobster roll on toasted brioche with fennel salad, and chicken nugget with ricotta ranch and caviar.

Soy Cowboy

Located in the Loews Arlington Hotel, right by AT&T Stadium, you’ll find this Pan-Asian concept by Ben Berg. The menu includes Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Thai cuisine — dim sum, sushi, hibachi, teppanyaki, and Korean barbecue are just some of the delectable dishes. As with any classic Asian cooking, be sure to share with the table.

Tei-An

Dallas actually has quite a few notable sushi spots, but one of our favorites is this soba house located at One Arts Plaza in the Dallas Arts District. Wander the galleries of the Dallas Museum of Art and the gardens of the Nasher Sculpture Center, then end your day with chef Teiichi Sakurai’s legendary omakase.

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Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - FIFA World Cup 2026
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