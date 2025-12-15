The 7 Best Dishes We’ve Tried From Fort Worth Restaurants in 2025

Chef Tony France and his team at Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, which oversees five restaurants, are crafting something special in the heart of DFW. (Photo by Edward Brown)

Cowtown saw a flurry of new restaurant openings this year that reshaped our dining landscape. From the mid-century splendor of The Mont to the coastal-inspired fare at Dos Mares, Cowtown now boasts more lavish dishes than ever. As we look ahead to 2026, we reflect on the best dishes we tried at Fort Worth restaurants this year.

The Mont’s Roasted Cobia

You really can’t go wrong with anything on the new upscale restaurant, The Mont’s menu. On various occasions, we’ve had their seafood platter (oysters, shrimp, ceviche, fish dip), The Duck (duck leg, black garlic glaze, fried rice, maple nuoc cham), and glazed carrots — a true must-try — but the roasted cobia truly is a true sea-born treat. The fork-tender fillet sits over a mix of bright spring vegetables tied together by a red wine sauce that adds unexpected depth.

Café Modern’s Grilled Mediterranean Shrimp

With a lively medley of feta, crisp cucumbers, roasted chickpeas, briny olives, romesco sauce, and zesty hummus, Café Modern’s Grilled Mediterranean Shrimp is a delight for the senses. The plump and lightly charred shrimp are the centerpiece, but every bite delivers a unique punch. The plating, which separates the hummus and romesco sauce on opposite sides of the plate, combined with the varied textures of the ingredients, shifts the dish in intriguing directions.

Dos Mares’ La Reina del Comal

It may not be the most visually stunning dish at Dos Mares — the sister restaurant and neighbor of Don Artemio —, but the La Reina del Comal may be one of the most delightfully sublime dishes at the Cultural District newcomer. The arrangement is not unlike a pizza, with a thick tortilla topped with a rich tomato sauce, shrimp, cotija cheese, and refried beans. The secret is the sauce, which is painstakingly made by roasting tomatoes, then boiling them with serrano peppers. The tomatoes are then blended with onion and garlic to make a savory sauce with just the right amount of heat.

Duchess’ The Lucky Pig

Chef Marcus Kopplin has done more than his part to elevate Fort Worth’s dining scene through his masterful management of the Nobleman Hotel’s flagship restaurant, Duchess. The menu, which focuses on local, seasonal produce and proteins, is playful and unpretentious. If you are fortunate enough to find yourself at Duchess, we highly recommend The Lucky Pig, a choose-your-own adventure board of toppings — pork rinds, Latin-spiced peanuts, finely shredded lettuce, picked red peppers, cilantro — that can be folded into tacos via the side of flour tortillas and seasoned with a house-made hot sauce.

The Blue Room’s Gulf Catch

It almost wouldn’t be fair to list specific dishes from our August visit to the Crescent Hotel’s Blue Room, which sits inside Emilia’s. While they were magnificent — including the creamy flan dished alongside corn milk ice cream and diced strawberries — the nature of the seasonal pairings necessarily means certain dishes may never return. If the Gulf Catch happens to make a repeat appearance, don’t miss the chance to savor the Gulf red snapper with charred vegetables over a ham-tomato broth.

Nikuya’s Salmon Crudo

Enviable views and masterful food don’t always arrive as a pair. Nikuya (Japanese for “butcher shop”) recently opened atop The Sinclair Hotel’s rooftop, bringing unencumbered vantages of downtown and masterfully prepared and plated raw fish dishes and handrolls. Chef Alvin Chik’s Salmon Crudo is served with tender slices of salmon resting in a shallow pool of yuzu leche de tigre, a citrus-forward sauce with a lightly tart edge that brightened each bite without overwhelming the fish’s natural delicacy. Small chunks of avocado and sprigs of cilantro added color and freshness, making the dish as visually striking as it was balanced.

Farena’s Beef Filet

This year saw many notable wine pairings, including a memorable six-course dinner at Arlington’s Farena. One dish that made an immediate and lasting impression was the prime beef filet, which was cooked sous vide, then lightly seared and topped with paper-thin leaves of Italian lardo before being served over a light cream sauce. Chef Tony France and his team at Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, which oversees five restaurants, are crafting something special in the heart of DFW.