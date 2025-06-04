Dallas’ 5 Best Donut Shops — For National Donut Day or Any Other Time
From Brioche to Cake Creations, These Local Spots Offer Over-the-Top Variations of The Sweet TreatBY Megan Ziots // 06.04.25
In celebration of National Donut Day, The Salty Donut is offering a one-day-only special: The Maple French Toast Donut. (Courtesy)
La Rue Doughnuts is now open at Trinity Groves. (Courtesy of Casey La Rue via Facebook)
Jarams is a favorite donut shop in North Dallas and Lakewood. (Courtesy)
Portland-based Voodoo Doughnuts opened its first Dallas outpost in Lower Greenville in 2023. (Courtesy)
Urban Donut whips up some pretty over-the-top desserts in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)
After 12 years of serving donuts and chicken biscuits in East Dallas, favorite local donut shop, Hypnotic Donuts, just recently shuttered in East Dallas. Owner Bruce Labona announced his decision to retire on Instagram. While the closing news of the local shop saddens us, it also makes us hungry for donuts.
Thankfully, National Donut Day is this Friday, June 6. It’s the perfect excuse to indulge in the sweet treat, and Dallas still has plenty of great spots to do so.
These are the 5 best donut shops in Dallas.
From the owners of Carte Blanche, this new donut shop is a must-visit at Trinity Groves. La Rue offers crullers, kolaches, pinwheels, croissants, coffee, matcha, and more. The menu changes frequently as the pastry chefs are always coming up with something new, but some of our favorites include the pistachio cruller and sausage kolache. Currently, you’ll find a delicious passionfruit chocolate brioche donut, as well as the Ricotta Bostock and cornflake caramel crunch brioche.
The Salty Donut
Bishop Arts
414 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
This Miami favorite made its Texas debut in Bishop Arts (the first location outside of Florida) in 2020. Husband and wife owners Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez chose Dallas after exploring several Texas cities.
The Salty is dropping a one-day-only special available on Friday, June 6 at all locations. The Maple French Toast Donut is a 24-hour brioche donut stuffed with French toast cream (yes, made from their own brioche donuts), dipped in maple glaze, topped with maple brioche crunch and a mascarpone whip quenelle, finished with a maple drizzle.
Jarams Donuts
North Dallas
17459 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75252 | Map
This artisanal donut shop first began garnering a fan base on Preston Road and brought its gourmet goods to a second Lakewood location in 2018. Along with traditional donuts, croissants, and other pastries, the shop creates some of the most unique flavors out there. Funnel cake, letter shaped, and creme brûlee donuts are some of the most popular.
Urban Donut
Uptown
2805 Allen Street
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Urban Donut whips up some pretty over-the-top desserts in Uptown. Apart from the classics, they have several decadent donuts named after Dallas landmarks. The “McKinney Avenue” is a chocolate cake donut dipped in cookies and cream icing with chocolate drizzle, an Oreo, and a dollop of vanilla buttercream. Another favorite is the Urban Circus —a yeast donut with strawberry icing, mini sprinkles, a dollop of buttercream, and a circus animal cookie.
Portland-based donut shop, Voodoo Doughnut, opened its first Dallas outpost in Lower Greenville in 2023. Founded in 2003 by Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson and Tres Shannon, the creative donut brand has exploded across the country with over 20 shops.
Voodoo is most known for its Voodoo Doll, Bacon Maple Bar, Old Dirty Bastard, and Maple Blazer Blunt donuts.