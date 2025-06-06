Fort Worth’s 8 Best Donut Shops
Our Hand-Picked List Just in Time for National Donut DayBY Edward Brown // 06.06.25
Duck Donuts serves warm, made-to-order cake donuts topped any way you like, from maple bacon to strawberry drizzle. (Courtesy)
Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops dishes out 100% vegan donuts and ice cream, with standout combos like guava glaze and banana coconut whip. (Courtesy)
In Sundance Square, FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts cranks out bold, flavor-packed donuts and pairs them with local beer for an anything-but-ordinary combo. (Courtesy)
A&H Donuts turns everyday donuts into edible art, with colorful glazes, sprinkles, and custom designs that make every box feel like a celebration. (Courtesy)
Wonder Donuts is known for its blueberry cake donuts, fresh fritters, and no-frills charm that keeps regulars coming back. (Courtesy)
Dusty Biscuit Beignets get a Texas twist at this South Main spot, where sweet and savory creations like the Dusty Cristo and tiramisu-filled puffs steal the show. (Courtesy)
Operating since 1976, Duke’s Donuts keeps things classic with soft-glazed rings, sausage-stuffed kolaches, and retro curb appeal. (Courtesy)
Who knows what the day will hold, so why not start it with something that never disappoints? Fort Worth’s donut scene delivers big flavor, from classic glazed rings to wild, over-the-top creations topped with bacon, fruit, or mascarpone whip. Whether you’re a cake donut purist or chasing down a vegan twist, these Fort Worth donut shops prove that the best mornings start with a box of donuts.
Duck Donuts
6387 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Duck Donuts brings a fresh twist to Fort Worth’s donut scene with its made-to-order cake donuts crafted right before your eyes. Popular combinations include maple icing with bacon and vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles and chocolate drizzle. Beyond donuts, they serve coffee, milkshakes, and even donut sundaes topped with ice cream. As you check out, an assortment of small rubber duckies sits near the register, adding a playful finishing touch to your visit.
A&H Donuts
3412 West 7th Street
A&H Donuts is a beloved Fort Worth bakery known for its fresh, homemade donuts and kolaches. They offer a variety of fun, seasonal flavors and are renowned for custom donut orders, making them a go-to for birthdays and special events. Their menu includes a variety of options, from classic glazed to unique creations like unicorn and mermaid donuts. The friendly service and attention to detail make every visit a delightful experience.
FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts
132 E 4th Street
FunkyTown Donuts doesn’t do ordinary. Here, the draws are big, bold, flavor-packed donuts like the maple bacon, topped with thick candied bacon, and the sopapilla, dusted in cinnamon sugar with cream cheese icing and a drizzle of agave. Seasonal stars include the Guava Banana, layered with tropical glaze and coconut whip, and the filled Tiramisu, topped with a heavenly mix of espresso glaze and mascarpone. Every donut is made from scratch, served fresh, and built to impress.
Dusty Biscuit Beignets
411 S Main Street, Suite 109
Dusty Biscuit Beignets brings a taste of New Orleans to Fort Worth with its inventive take on the classic beignet. Their menu features both sweet and savory options, including the popular Dusty Cristo Sliders and Cowtown King Cake beignets. Whether you’re in the mood for a sugary indulgence or a savory snack, Dusty Biscuit has something to satisfy every craving.
Duke’s Donuts
500 S Cherry Lane
A Fort Worth staple since 1976, Duke’s Donuts is a family-run shop known for its fresh, handcrafted donuts and warm hospitality. Located in a charming midcentury building with pink trim, this Westside gem offers classic favorites like glazed, chocolate, and blueberry cake donuts, as well as indulgent options like apple fritters and bear claws. Their kolaches, made with smoked sausage, are a local favorite.
Dale’s Donuts
5515 S Hulen Street
Dale’s Donuts is a cherished Fort Worth institution that delights patrons with its freshly baked treats and warm, welcoming atmosphere. This family-owned shop is renowned for its creative and beautifully decorated donuts, including whimsical character designs that captivate both children and adults. Signature offerings include the maple bacon donut and their indulgent cinnamon rolls.
Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops
1314 W Magnolia Avenue
Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops is Fort Worth’s all-vegan dessert haven, offering a delightful array of handcrafted yeast-raised cake donuts and homemade ice cream. Standout flavors include the Strawberry Sprinkle Ring, Maple Donut Ring, and the indulgent Tiramisu Bismark filled with espresso glaze and mascarpone whip.
Wonder Donuts
5205 Wonder Drive
Wonder Donuts is a cherished neighborhood gem in Fort Worth’s Wedgwood area, delighting patrons with its fresh, handcrafted donuts and warm hospitality. This family-owned shop offers a variety of classic favorites, including glazed, chocolate, and blueberry cake donuts, as well as indulgent options like apple fritters and bear claws. Their kolaches, made with smoked sausage, are a local favorite.