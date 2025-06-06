Fort Worth’s 8 Best Donut Shops

Dusty Biscuit Beignets get a Texas twist at this South Main spot, where sweet and savory creations like the Dusty Cristo and tiramisu-filled puffs steal the show. (Courtesy)

Who knows what the day will hold, so why not start it with something that never disappoints? Fort Worth’s donut scene delivers big flavor, from classic glazed rings to wild, over-the-top creations topped with bacon, fruit, or mascarpone whip. Whether you’re a cake donut purist or chasing down a vegan twist, these Fort Worth donut shops prove that the best mornings start with a box of donuts.

Duck Donuts

6387 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Duck Donuts brings a fresh twist to Fort Worth’s donut scene with its made-to-order cake donuts crafted right before your eyes. Popular combinations include maple icing with bacon and vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles and chocolate drizzle. Beyond donuts, they serve coffee, milkshakes, and even donut sundaes topped with ice cream. As you check out, an assortment of small rubber duckies sits near the register, adding a playful finishing touch to your visit.

A&H Donuts

3412 West 7th Street

A&H Donuts is a beloved Fort Worth bakery known for its fresh, homemade donuts and kolaches. They offer a variety of fun, seasonal flavors and are renowned for custom donut orders, making them a go-to for birthdays and special events. Their menu includes a variety of options, from classic glazed to unique creations like unicorn and mermaid donuts. The friendly service and attention to detail make every visit a delightful experience.

FunkyTown Donuts & Drafts

132 E 4th Street

FunkyTown Donuts doesn’t do ordinary. Here, the draws are big, bold, flavor-packed donuts like the maple bacon, topped with thick candied bacon, and the sopapilla, dusted in cinnamon sugar with cream cheese icing and a drizzle of agave. Seasonal stars include the Guava Banana, layered with tropical glaze and coconut whip, and the filled Tiramisu, topped with a heavenly mix of espresso glaze and mascarpone. Every donut is made from scratch, served fresh, and built to impress.

Dusty Biscuit Beignets

411 S Main Street, Suite 109

Dusty Biscuit Beignets brings a taste of New Orleans to Fort Worth with its inventive take on the classic beignet. Their menu features both sweet and savory options, including the popular Dusty Cristo Sliders and Cowtown King Cake beignets. Whether you’re in the mood for a sugary indulgence or a savory snack, Dusty Biscuit has something to satisfy every craving.

Duke’s Donuts

500 S Cherry Lane

A Fort Worth staple since 1976, Duke’s Donuts is a family-run shop known for its fresh, handcrafted donuts and warm hospitality. Located in a charming midcentury building with pink trim, this Westside gem offers classic favorites like glazed, chocolate, and blueberry cake donuts, as well as indulgent options like apple fritters and bear claws. Their kolaches, made with smoked sausage, are a local favorite.

Dale’s Donuts

5515 S Hulen Street

Dale’s Donuts is a cherished Fort Worth institution that delights patrons with its freshly baked treats and warm, welcoming atmosphere. This family-owned shop is renowned for its creative and beautifully decorated donuts, including whimsical character designs that captivate both children and adults. Signature offerings include the maple bacon donut and their indulgent cinnamon rolls.

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops

1314 W Magnolia Avenue

Dreamboat Donuts & Scoops is Fort Worth’s all-vegan dessert haven, offering a delightful array of handcrafted yeast-raised cake donuts and homemade ice cream. Standout flavors include the Strawberry Sprinkle Ring, Maple Donut Ring, and the indulgent Tiramisu Bismark filled with espresso glaze and mascarpone whip.

Wonder Donuts

5205 Wonder Drive

Wonder Donuts is a cherished neighborhood gem in Fort Worth’s Wedgwood area, delighting patrons with its fresh, handcrafted donuts and warm hospitality. This family-owned shop offers a variety of classic favorites, including glazed, chocolate, and blueberry cake donuts, as well as indulgent options like apple fritters and bear claws. Their kolaches, made with smoked sausage, are a local favorite.