This Sunday in Fort Worth will see the launch of Four Courses at The Usual: Sous Series, featuring The Chumley House’s Chef Adam Krajewski. (Courtesy)

Foodie Philanthropy is a Fort Worth–based dining event that brings together chef-driven, one-night-only dinners in support of a local nonprofit cause. (Courtesy)

Chef Michael Arlt will be one of four guest chefs at the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival's Metamorphosis event. (Courtesy)

Bathed in deep navy and framed by velvet drapes, The Blue Room at The Crescent Hotel offers an intimate, modern setting with sculptural lighting and contemporary art. (Photo by Jason Dewey and The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

The Best Chef-Driven Food and Drink Events in Fort Worth This February

A Blue Room Collaboration, Sous-Chef Pop-Ups, and Charitable Dinners Across Cowtown

BY //
This Sunday in Fort Worth will see the launch of Four Courses at The Usual: Sous Series, featuring The Chumley House’s Chef Adam Krajewski. (Courtesy)
Foodie Philanthropy is a Fort Worth–based dining event that brings together chef-driven, one-night-only dinners in support of a local nonprofit cause. (Courtesy)
Chef Michael Arlt will be one of four guest chefs at the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival's Metamorphosis event. (Courtesy)
Bathed in deep navy and framed by velvet drapes, The Blue Room at The Crescent Hotel offers an intimate, modern setting with sculptural lighting and contemporary art. (Photo by Jason Dewey and The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth)
This Sunday in Fort Worth will see the launch of Four Courses at The Usual: Sous Series, featuring The Chumley House’s Chef Adam Krajewski. (Courtesy)

Foodie Philanthropy is a Fort Worth–based dining event that brings together chef-driven, one-night-only dinners in support of a local nonprofit cause. (Courtesy)

Chef Michael Arlt will be one of four guest chefs at the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival's Metamorphosis event. (Courtesy)

Bathed in deep navy and framed by velvet drapes, The Blue Room at The Crescent Hotel offers an intimate, modern setting with sculptural lighting and contemporary art. (Photo by Jason Dewey and The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth)

Barely a week after covering the launch of a new charitable supper series featuring local celebrity chefs, we’re already circling back to see what’s unfolding next across Fort Worth’s dining scene. February promises a packed month of chef-driven dinners, including notable newcomers. These are the Best Chef-Driven Food and Drink Events in Cowtown this month:

The Usual to Feature Chef Adam Krajewski of The Chumley House

The Usual’s Four Courses series brings the venerable craft cocktail bar’s exacting standards to the dinner table. After a standout pop-up dinner by Tokyo Cafe’s Chef Kevin Martinez last month, February’s series is enticing us back. This Sunday, February 15, will see the launch of Four Courses at The Usual: Sous Series, featuring The Chumley House’s Chef Adam Krajewski, whose background includes stints in three Michelin-starred kitchens.

“Sous chefs are the backbone of a restaurant,” Krajewski tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We keep our heads down and do the hard work to make sure the kitchen runs smoothly. I am so grateful to The Usual and excited for this dinner series. It is such a great opportunity for sous chefs, like me, to share our creativity and vision directly with guests. The restaurant industry is tough, and profit margins are thin. There is so much to consider when crafting a sustainable menu at a restaurant, but an event like this gives us the chance to let loose and really have some fun with food.”

The $75 ticket includes a four-course dinner prepared by Krajewski and accompanying cocktails crafted by Lisa Little-Adams, managing partner at Proper Cocktail Lounge. Upcoming featured sous chefs for the series include CJ Fields of Walloon’s Restaurant and Easton Osman of Emilia’s Fort Worth.

The Blue Room Fort Worth
Bathed in deep navy and framed by velvet drapes, The Blue Room at The Crescent Hotel offers an intimate, modern setting with sculptural lighting and contemporary art. (Photo by Jason Dewey and The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth)

Contemporary Art-Inspired Fare at The Blue Room

With Café Modern and Emilia’s just steps apart, February 12th’s art-inspired collaboration between chefs Jett Mora and Preston Paine felt like an inspired idea waiting to happen. An Artfully Curated Collaborative Dinner will feature six courses, with each plate based on an artwork at The Modern. Tickets are $150 per person.

While recently indulging in Café Modern’s Cowtown Steak Patty Melt, we caught Mora and Paine lingering over the museum’s massive outdoor installation, Conjoined — hinting that at least one dish may be inspired by artist Roxy Paine.

The Allen

The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival Presents Metamorphosis

Keeping up with Fort Worth’s ever-evolving dining scene is no easy task. The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival’s Metamorphosis celebrates transformation across restaurants and ingredients by bringing together the city’s top visionary chefs. On Thursday, February 19, the annual series brings together four Fort Worth restaurants — Dos Mares, The Mont, The Chumley House, and The Fort Worth Club — with each contributing to the wine-paired menu. Highlights include mussel bisque, chicken roulade, and spring lamb and foie gras Wellington.

Chef Michael Arlt
Chef Michael Arlt will be one of four guest chefs at the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival’s Metamorphosis event. (Courtesy)

2026 Foodie Philanthropy

Foodie Philanthropy is a Fort Worth-based dining event that brings together chef-driven, one-night-only dinners in support of a local nonprofit cause. The 2026 Foodie Philanthropy dinner takes place on Saturday, February 21, and the organization has raised more than $600,000 to date for area nonprofits. This year’s beneficiary is Academy 4, which pairs students with consistent adult mentors to build confidence and leadership skills. Participating restaurants for the 2026 event include The Mont, Waters, and Taste Project, with additional collaborators expected.

With all that February has teed up, we’re already eyeing March.

