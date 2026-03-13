The Best Fort Worth Restaurants for Easter Brunch

Start your Easter with British flair at The Chumley House. The Duro Hospitality concept will offer a prix-fixe brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. (Courtesy)

The Sinclair Hotel’s popular steakhouse, Wicked Butcher, will serve a holiday menu from 11 am to 3 pm that blends classic brunch favorites with its signature steakhouse dishes. (Courtesy)

Easter is only weeks away, and Fort Worth’s finest restaurants and luxury hotels have indulgent feasts in store for diners. From a Duro Hospitality favorite to one of the most beautiful dining spaces in the city, these are the best restaurants for Easter brunch in Fort Worth.

The Chumley House

Start your Easter with British flair at The Chumley House. The Duro Hospitality concept will offer a prix-fixe brunch from 11 am to 3 pm, with tickets priced at $125 per person. Menu highlights include pistachio and orange scone, smoked salmon avocado, caviar and champagne mignonette, Chumley House Hash, and crème brûlée French toast. Call 469-960-6541 for reservations.

Cast Iron at the Omni Fort Worth

Cast Iron at the Omni Fort Worth is bringing back its annual Easter brunch buffet, with seatings available from 11 am to 3 pm. The holiday spread includes a mix of classic brunch dishes and seasonal specialties, along with bottomless champagne and mimosas. The family-friendly meal includes an Easter egg hunt during the celebration. Brunch is priced at $88 for adults and $48 for children ages 6 to 12, plus tax and service charge. Children under 5 dine free.

97 West Kitchen & Bar

The Stockyards has a kid-friendly weekend planned for early April, with a Stockyards Style Egg Hop where kiddos can hunt for candy-filled eggs and toys. On Easter Sunday, from 8 am to 2 pm, Hotel Drover’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar will serve a three-course meal with decadent options like Taco Benedict, prime rib omelet, birria taco benedict, prime rib omelet, apple churro pancakes, burrata Toast, and more for $76 per adult and $35 for children 12 and under.

Farena

Celebrate Easter at Farena, the authentic Italian restaurant inside Loews Arlington Hotel, with a festive Sunday brunch buffet. Brunch starts at 8 am and is priced at $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 6 to 12. Guests can add bottomless house mimosas or Bloody Marys for $32 per person. Farena will also serve Easter lunch and dinner from noon to 10 pm with its traditional à la carte menu of house-made pastas, oven-fired pizzas, and seasonal dishes, along with a holiday special from executive chef Tony France for $34 per guest.

Clay Pigeon

Chef Marcus Paslay and team have a three-course Easter menu in store for early April. The prix-fixe options include a Caesar with gem lettuce, arugula, prosciutto, and roasted beets. Entree options include Eggs Benedict, lemon and berry French toast, and Clay Pigeon’s famous tavern burger. The $55-per-person brunch starts at 10:30 am.

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Toro Toro

Toro Toro, located inside The Worthington Hotel, will host a festive Easter brunch from 10 am to 2 pm. The lavish buffet will feature prime ribeye, kimchee salmon, Cusco chicken and waffles, fresh seasonal salads, and a decadent dessert station. Tickets are $75 per adult and $20 for children under 12, with children under 5 eating for free.

Wicked Butcher

The Sinclair Hotel’s popular steakhouse will serve a holiday menu from 11 am to 3 pm that blends classic brunch favorites with its signature steakhouse dishes. Highlights include prosciutto Benedict, steak and eggs with filet mignon, chicken and waffles with sriracha honey and pecan maple syrup, and Nutella-stuffed French toast with strawberry compote and chantilly cream.

Emilia’s

Emilia’s at The Crescent Hotel will host an elevated Easter brunch with seatings at 10 am, noon, and 2 pm. The festive buffet will feature a chef-driven carving station with beef tenderloin, honey-baked ham, and roasted rack of lamb, along with brunch favorites such as peaches and cream French toast and carrot cake pancakes. The brunch is priced at $125 per adult and $65 for children ages 2 to 12.