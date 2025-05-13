Grapevine’s 10 Best Restaurants — The Best Spots On Main Street and Beyond

Diners love Esparza's not only for the food, but the fabulous patio, too. (Courtesy Esparza's)

Known for its charming Main Street and historic downtown area, extravagant Christmas festivities, and rail history, Grapevine is loved by locals and visitors alike. Spend the weekend strolling through town and shopping, or pop in for a special dinner or weekend brunch. Whether you choose a leisurely breakfast, quick work lunch, or elevated dinner with someone special, Grapevine has plenty of restaurant options for it all.

Here, in no particular order, are the 10 Best Restaurants in Grapevine.

Esparza’s Restaurante Mexicano

124 E Worth Street

Known as the Margarita Capital of Texas, Esparza’s has been a Grapevine restaurant favorite for 40 years. Set inside a restored 19th-century house just off Main Street, the restaurant is loved for its Tex-Mex fare, large patio, and, of course, margaritas. Fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, burritos, and even a Mexican pizza are found on the menu.

Old Hickory Steakhouse

1501 Gaylord Trail

Inside the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Old Hickory Steakhouse is a classic steakhouse using locally sourced ingredients. Aside from excellent steaks, you’ll also find an array of seafood, including scallops, salmon, oysters, and king crab. Salads, crab cakes, and charcuterie give diners shareable options to start, and Baked Alaska is a bold way to end the evening.

SHOP FOR MOM Swipe















Next

Winewood Grill

1265 S Main Street

On historic Main Street, Winewood Grill serves upscale American dishes alongside a lengthy wine list and a large selection of bourbon and scotch. Texas redfish gets a Cajun spin as it’s topped with shrimp, crab, and crawfish in a Cajun lobster sauce, and the wagyu strip is finished with herb butter and served with crab mac and cheese. Various other steaks, Chilean sea bass, pecan-crusted trout, barbecued pork ribs, and more give diners a large selection to choose from.

Meat U Anywhere BBQ

919 W Northwest Highway

Grapevine’s barbecue fans frequent Meat U Anywhere BBQ, where brisket, pulled pork, sausage, ribs, smoked turkey, and other meats make up the menu. There’s also breakfast tacos featuring various smoked meats, plus hefty baked potatoes topped with the meat of your choice. Don’t forget the jalapeño-bacon mac and cheese, creamed corn, and banana pudding for dessert.

Chez Fabien Bistro

316 S Main Street

Celebrating 25 years this month, Chez Fabien is a French-inspired bistro in downtown and an iconic spot in Grapevine. The cozy restaurant is perfect for live music and a glass of wine, and French dishes include short rib beef bourguignon, chicken paillard, steak frites, and the croque monsieur sandwich. The restaurant is open all day, including brunch on weekends.

Mac’s on Main

909 S Main Street, Suite 110

Chef and owner Rena Frost brings steaks, seafood, prime rib, and seasonal specials to diners at Mac’s on Main. You’ll find the usual suspects like ribeye steaks and fresh fish specials, plus interesting dishes such as Korean mandu (beef and vegetable dumplings), goat cheese quesadillas, and tamales with shrimp.

Café Italia

2647 Ira E. Woods Avenue

Voted the best Italian restaurant in northeast Tarrant County for numerous years, Café Italia has an array of Italian dishes categorized by pasta, chicken, veal, beef, fish, and seafood. Spaghetti, lasagna, ravioli, tortellini, and many more pasta dishes are available, plus things like chicken cacciatore, shrimp scampi, and linguine with clams. Bonus: the restaurant is BYOB.

Weinberger’s Deli

601 S Main Street

This Chicago-style deli serves more than 150 different sandwiches, meaning you’re sure to find the perfect one made to your liking. Favorites include the Italian beef sandwich made from a family recipe dating to 1928, the Reuben with hot corned beef and pastrami, and the various Cubanos. Check out the menu before getting in line to order, as you don’t want to hold up the locals who know exactly what they’re getting.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

2400 W State Highway 114

Although there are numerous locations in Texas, Perry’s became a favorite in Grapevine after it opened in 2018. Known for their steaks and chops, diners can choose from a large variety of beef, from ribeye steaks and filet mignon to a large tomahawk ribeye or a porterhouse steak for two. There’s also seafood, such as cedar-plank redfish, Gulf fried shrimp, and ahi tuna filet mignon.

Harvest Hall

815 S Main Street

Technically multiple restaurants and bars in one space, Harvest Hall is Grapevine’s beloved food hall in a rail station setting. The communal-style food hall and entertainment space includes eight restaurant kitchens, plus two bars with wine, beer, and spirits. Find arepas, gyros, pizza, Nashville hot chicken, lobster rolls, barbecue, eggrolls, and more. Live music and events take place regularly.