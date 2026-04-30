13 Best Italian Restaurants in Fort Worth

The former Funky Picnic Brewery and Cafe space turned out to be the perfect home for Felina, the pizza-focused restaurant by the team behind Bocca Osteria Romana (also on this list). The Margherita sticks to the essentials with San Marzano tomato, fior di latte, basil, and pecorino. Another popular option, The Hot Mess, leans bold with soppressata, whipped ricotta, and hot honey. One quality that sets Felina’s pies apart is the super-thin crust that still holds up to hefty ingredients. Since recently opening, the Near Southside restaurant has already built a following of pizza-savvy customers.