The Woodlands’ 10 Best Matcha Spots — Making the Switch From Coffee Is Easier Than Ever
A Whole World Of Drinks To Order InsteadBY Jillian Richstone //
Enjoy a trendy matcha latte at the new, eclectic Barbarossa Coffee cafe. (Photo courtesy of Barbarossa Coffee)
Blue Door Coffee serves a smooth matcha latte with a vibrant green hue. (Photo courtesy of Blue Door Coffee)
A colorful matcha latte from Conduit Coffee offers a smooth, earthy alternative to your usual brew. (Photo courtesy of Conduit Coffee)
Golden Hour’s Honey Rose Matcha adds a floral twist to the classic matcha latte. (Photo courtesy of Golden Hour)
Matcha has become a main character in The Woodlands. Its earthy, creamy flavor has sparked bold blends and creative offerings at cafes and matcha shops across town. Whether you want a classic, antioxidant-rich matcha or a smooth, latte-style alternative to coffee, these local spots deliver. After all, it’s not just another drink.
Here’s your guide to The 10 Best Matcha Spots in The Woodlands:
Golden Hour leans into the art of the matcha latte, serving meticulously crafted pours, hot or iced, that invite personal expression.
From the purple-hued Ube Matcha to the delicate Honey Rose, the menu offers a kaleidoscope of combinations. Each one enhances the refreshing, earthy base tones of your favorite green tea.
Golden Hour is open daily from 7 am to 5 pm. Check its Facebook page here for updates on new flavors and the latest deals.
Barbarossa Coffee
The Woodlands
28408 Sweetgum Rd , Unit B1
Magnolia, TX 77354 | Map
Known for its clever two-story seating and eclectic vibe, the recently opened Barbarossa Coffee in Magnolia is a great place to enjoy your next matcha latte.
Barbarossa reimagines matcha with classic pours and bold flavor fusions. Each cup feels carefully crafted rather than routine.
It also serves its matcha at shops in Tomball and Spring.
Barbarossa is open Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 am to 5 pm, Saturdays from 8 am to 6 pm and Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. For more information, go here.
Bluestone Lane The Woodlands Café
1900 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Bluestone Lane offers a curated selection of wellness teas, including its ceremonial-grade matcha green tea latte, available hot or iced.
In addition to the exceptional flavor profiles, these lattes are rich in antioxidants and nutritional fiber for a revitalizing boost.
Bluestone Lane is open every day from 7:30 am to 5 pm. For more information, go here.
Nestled along the picturesque Woodlands Waterway, Blue Door Coffee offers an experience that extends beyond your standard morning brew.
While its artisanal coffee and pastries are its staples, its vibrant matcha varieties also stand out. Each one is full of flavor and wellness benefits.
Blue Door is open Mondays from 7 am to 2 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm.
To view the full menu or order online for pickup, go here.
Feng Cha began as a boutique boba shop just outside Dallas. Now The Woodlands is open to one of its more than 80 franchise locations, with a shop nestled in Grogan’s Mill.
Using fresh ingredients and premium products, its matcha lattes feature high-grade matcha powder. Options include a classic matcha, a tropical mango twist or a fruity strawberry delight.
The Woodlands’ own Feng Cha is open Sundays through Wednesdays from 11 am to 9 pm and Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm.
For the latest updates and specials, go here.
Pura Vida Coffee
26500 Kuykendahl Road
The Woodlands, TX 77389 | Map
Bringing people together one cup at a time, Pura Vida offers delicious matcha drinks for anyone seeking a boost of energy without coffee.
The cafe serves a classic matcha latte made for those who want calm focus without caffeine jitters.
Located inside H-E-B on Kuykendahl Road, Pura Vida is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 am to 4 pm, Saturdays from 7 am to 6 pm and Sundays from 8 am to 4 pm.
For more information, go here.
Conduit Coffee is more than a caffeine stop. Owners Christina and Robin created the cafe to foster community through exceptional service.
Self-declared foodies, this couple create everything with intention, from house-made sauces to specialty drinks. Their vibrant matcha latte reflects that same attention to detail.
Conduit Coffee is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 7:30 am to 3 pm. To check out the menu and more, go here.
Yi Cha – Tea and Coffee
2174 Spring Stuebner , Suite 370
Spring, TX 77389 | Map
Specializing in a wide range of teas and coffees, Yi Cha offers a classic matcha along with creative blended flavors.
Try one of its custom infusions, including the Matcha Berry Lava Latte. Want to mix and match? Yi Cha also lets you create your own personalized combination.
Yi Cha is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm. For more information, go here.
Ome Calli Café
2260 Buckthorne Pl , #179
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
At Ome Calli Cafe, the smooth, creamy matcha is blended with organic agave and steamed with your choice of milk. Available iced or hot, it can be customized with wellness-supporting mushrooms, spices or house-made sweeteners such as vanilla, rose or lavender syrups.
It’s open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 6 pm and Sundays from 8 am to 4 pm. Get more information here.
Serenity Sips Bar & Wellness Emporium
26411 Interstate 45 North
Spring, TX 77380 | Map
Enjoy a flavorful matcha alongside a full body wellness experience at locally-owned Serenity Sips Wellness Cafe.
It offers a bright green classic matcha or a blended Matcha Fog, which combines lavender and vanilla with classic earthy flavors.
Serenity Sips is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm and Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm.
For more information, go here.