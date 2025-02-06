The Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas Right Now
Chef Tiffany Derry's Radici and Other Brand New Spots Launch Weekend BrunchBY Megan Ziots // 02.06.25
In Farmers Branch, Chef Tiffany Derry has launched a weekend brunch menu at Radici that is worth the drive just outside of Dallas. (Photo by Mia Valdez)
The pumpkin spice French toast is a must-try on Radici's new brunch menu. (Photo by Mia Valdez)
Chef Tiffany Derry just launched weekend brunch at her Italian restaurant, Radici, in Farmers Branch. (Photo by Mia Valdez)
Brunch is a beloved pastime in Dallas and exciting new options are always welcome. From Chef Tiffany Derry’s newest Italian spot in Farmers Branch to a fresh seafood restaurant in Trinity Groves, these are the best new brunches in Dallas to try right now.
Chef Tiffany Derry just launched Weekend Brunch at her Italian restaurant in Farmers Branch. From 11 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy boozy (and non-alcoholic) breakfast cocktails and brand-new brunch dishes with an Italian twist.
Start off with the mimosa service, where you choose a bottle of bubbly and two juices (orange, pineapple, or cranberry), or opt for a coffee-based cocktail like the “Brunch, the Old Fashioned Way,” or an espresso martini flight. For food, the pumpkin spice French toast is a favorite, as well as the breakfast foccacia and Rosewood Wagyu skirt steak. If you’re going the lunch route, there are a couple of salads, three pasta dishes, and some sandwiches on the menu.
Opened by Milagro Taco‘s Jesús Carmona at Trinity Groves, this new seafood spot took over the former Amberjax space. It kept a lot of the remaining decor including a neon “Fish Market” sign above the bar and a large swordfish hung on the wall towards the back.
We recently dined at Pesca for dinner and thoroughly enjoyed the dinner menu. Now, the new spot has launched weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. The menu features pork belly Benedict, shrimp crepes, chilaquiles, a crab meat omelette, and more. You’ll also find boozy drinks like micheladas, mimosas, and cocktails.
Quietly opened in the former Green Door Public House space at the Dallas Farmers Market, Bucket & Rope comes from Victor Hugo and the Ruibal family (owners of Ruibal’s Plants of Texas). Housed in the historic Liberty National Bank Building, Bucket & Rose serves lunch and dinner every day except Tuesdays.
It also now has brunch each weekend from 10 am to 3 pm. Brunch-time-only dishes include salmon Benedict, chilaquiles, Brie’s Poison (with chicken fried chicken, stone ground cheddar grits, spicy broccolini with a jalepeño gravy), and another unique chicken dish made with spicy-fried chicken breast wrapped in vanilla crepes served with maple syrup and powdered sugar called Angry Birds.