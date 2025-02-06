The Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas Right Now

Chef Tiffany Derry just launched Weekend Brunch at her Italian restaurant in Farmers Branch. From 11 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy boozy (and non-alcoholic) breakfast cocktails and brand-new brunch dishes with an Italian twist.

Start off with the mimosa service, where you choose a bottle of bubbly and two juices (orange, pineapple, or cranberry), or opt for a coffee-based cocktail like the “Brunch, the Old Fashioned Way,” or an espresso martini flight. For food, the pumpkin spice French toast is a favorite, as well as the breakfast foccacia and Rosewood Wagyu skirt steak. If you’re going the lunch route, there are a couple of salads, three pasta dishes, and some sandwiches on the menu.