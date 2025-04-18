Dallas’ 4 Best New Weekend Brunches — Stellar Asian-Inspired Menus, 10-Foot Sushi Boats, and More

This Asian restaurant at The Terminal at Katy Trail is now open for brunch service from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The menu features small plates like brioche toast with ricotta & mascarpone, avocado toast, and chia seed pudding. During a recent visit to the charming outdoor patio, we enjoyed several main dishes like the Japanese souffle pancakes, French omelet, and fried chicken & waffle.

All dishes were stellar, but we will definitely be returning for the chicken & waffle. The crispy chicken is perfectly cooked and comes topped with a hot honey chili sauce and Chinese pickles that leave you wanting more. The airy souffle pancakes also come slathered in a matcha tea sabayon that is light and delightful. And the French omelet surprised me with a French Boursin cheese that I couldn’t get enough of. For next time, I have my eye on the crab Benedict.