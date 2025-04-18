Dallas’ 4 Best New Weekend Brunches — Stellar Asian-Inspired Menus, 10-Foot Sushi Boats, and More
Knox-Henderson, Bishop Arts, and Uptown Hot SpotsBY Megan Ziots // 04.18.25
The chicken & waffles is a must-order at Le PasSage's new weekend brunch. (Photo by Beckley)
The patio at Le PasSage is stunning. (Photo by Evan Sung)
The French omelette at Le PasSage. comes with an addictive French Boursin cheese. (Photo by Beckley)
Don't miss the Japanese Souffle Pancakes during brunch at Le PasSage. (Photo by Beckley)
Pillar's new brunch menu features several sweet dishes like chocolate milk French toast. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)
Another stunner on the Pillar brunch menu is the Cereal Bowl — made with a choice of regular or chocolate milk. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)
You can also opt for a classic honey butter chicken biscuit during Pillar's new brunch. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)
The Sunday Brunch Experience has launched at CATCH Dallas. (Courtesy)
CATCH Dallas features an outdoor patio at Maple Terrace. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
CATCH takes brunch to a whole other level in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)
The Charlotte's new brunch menu boasts a Breakfast Benedict with choice of crab cake, smoked salmon, or bacon.(Photo by Dan Pagnett)
Enjoy weekend brunch on The Charlotte's outdoor patio. (Photo by Dan Pagnett)
The Charlotte recently launched weekend brunch with cinnamon roll pancakes on the menu. (Photo by Dan Pagnett)
Brunch is a beloved pastime in Dallas and exciting new options are always welcome. From a new, upscale Asian restaurant from the owners of Georgie to Chef Peja Krstic’s (Mot Hai Ba) modern bistro in Bishop Arts, these are the best new weekend brunches in Dallas to try right now.
This Asian restaurant at The Terminal at Katy Trail is now open for brunch service from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The menu features small plates like brioche toast with ricotta & mascarpone, avocado toast, and chia seed pudding. During a recent visit to the charming outdoor patio, we enjoyed several main dishes like the Japanese souffle pancakes, French omelet, and fried chicken & waffle.
All dishes were stellar, but we will definitely be returning for the chicken & waffle. The crispy chicken is perfectly cooked and comes topped with a hot honey chili sauce and Chinese pickles that leave you wanting more. The airy souffle pancakes also come slathered in a matcha tea sabayon that is light and delightful. And the French omelet surprised me with a French Boursin cheese that I couldn’t get enough of. For next time, I have my eye on the crab Benedict.
This exciting new seafood restaurant from Catch Hospitality Group at Dallas’ Maple Terrace also recently debuted its Sunday Brunch Experience. For $75 per person, it’s an over-the-top but totally worth-it brunch event now available every Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.
Featuring several culinary stations, the main event is the 10-foot sushi boat with an assortment of oysters, ceviche, nigiri, and rolls. A tableside caviar service also serves each guest a bite of Ossetra caviar atop a house-made chip with fried capers, shallots, egg white, and egg yolk crème fraîche. Breakfast classics like crispy chicken & waffles with hot honey and gochujang and chilaquiles are available, as well as a robata grill with various proteins, truffle mushroom spaghetti, and a greens station. You can also add on cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys, but I recommend the Toasted Almond Coffee. It’s delightful. Guests can indulge in as much as they want, including the dessert station with some of the tiniest, cutest macarons I’ve ever seen. I swiped a few in a to-go baggie to enjoy at home.
This modern bistro from Chef Peja Krstic is now hosting Sunday brunch from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Guests can indulge in savory breakfast dishes like steak & eggs, a brunch burger, shrimp & grits, a honey butter chicken biscuit, brisket hash, and more. Or, opt for a sweet item such as the chocolate milk French toast, ricotta soufflé pancakes, and the Cereal Bowl — a mix of homemade cornflakes, strawberry, banana, almond butter, strawberry milk crunch, and a choice of regular or chocolate milk.
You’ll also find a few of our favorite dinner dishes on the brunch menu including the fried chicken, grilled leeks, and tuna niçoise.
Opened on Henderson Avenue in 2024, this new all-day American bistro has been serving a killer dinner menu crafted by Chef Wyl Lima. Now, the hotspot is hosting weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Diners will find highlights like cinnamon roll pancakes, Breakfast Benedict (with a choice of crab cake, smoked salmon, or bacon), French toast bites, chilaquiles, and more.
Another stand-out on the new brunch menu is the Cereal Bowl where guests can choose amongst childhood favorites like Trix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios, Fruity Pebbles, or Teddy Grahams.