Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at a New French Spot, Vandelay’s Latest Concept, Avra’s First Texas Outpost, and More

One of the most highly anticipated Dallas restaurant openings of the year comes from brothers Brandon and Henry Cohanim, co-founders of Feels Like Home (which owns West Village’s Namo and Bar Colette). The contemporary French spot debuted in Uptown at The QUAD. Designed by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, the space is stunning with two dining rooms, a private dining room, and bar area. The kitchen is led by French-born chef Christophe de Lellis. We published a more in-depth first taste of Mamani story last month, but here are the highlights of the menu.

Recommendations: Start with the Bread We Bake. It’s served with a giant scoop of Rodolphe Le Meunier Butter, which I ended up taking the leftovers home, it’s that good. We also loved the crispy croquettes filled with Benton’s Country Ham and manchego, artichoke served with Za’atar yogurt, confit tomato, and mint, and Vitello Tonnato for shareable appetizers.

The agnolotti is also a must-order under pasta dishes. It changes seasonally. Currently, there’s a delicious-sounding honeynut squash, sage, and brown butter iteration on the menu. For shareable mains, the Veal “Cordon Bleu” is a stunner. Chef de Lellis comes out to serve it tableside, dividing the portions of meat, drizzling a veal jus (that takes two entire days to make and reduce) on top of it, and then mixing some of that sauce into the pomme purée — an iconic Joël Robuchon recipe. This is also the only way to order the classic French potato dish at Mamani.

For dessert, don’t miss the Paris-Brest — a beloved French pâte à choux filled with praline crème mousseline and studded with almonds.