Our Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at A New Orleans-Inspired Bar, Greek Oasis in Bishop Arts, and More

The owners of Uptown’s S&D Oyster Company, a Dallas classic, just debuted a “hidden” New Orleans-inspired cocktail lounge above the seafood restaurant. The cozy, intimate space boasts vaulted ceilings, original red brick, plank wood paneling, a crystal chandelier, velvet drapery, an antique-mirrored wood-burning fireplace, and a balcony overlooking S&D’s courtyard.

Recommendations: Led by Shane Scully, this new spot is mixing some of the best cocktails in the city. For spice lovers, the Holy Trinity is a must-try with mezcal, poblano liqueur, and bell pepper Oleo, while the Café Brûlée is a delicious take on an espresso martini. It includes brandy, café Amaro, chicory coffee, cinnamon & clove demerara, and egg. The top is lightly burnt, similar to a crème brûlée. And for something a bit fruitier, the Maison Verte has a nice balance of floral and sweet with tequila, house chartreuse, basil eau de vie, and pineapple cordial.

The food menu only offers five options. During our visit, we particularly enjoyed the deviled eggs with Creole yolk mousse, panko crisp, onion jam, and truffle pearls, as well as the charcuterie & cheese, which featured a lovely assortment of cheeses, meats, house cornbread, candied pecans, and more. We’ll definitely be back to try the black-eyed pea hummus and steak tartare, along with several more of the intriguing cocktails on the menu, like the Oyster Co. Martini with a roasted oyster shell vodka.