Cache Dallas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Cache Dallas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Cache Dallas
Cache Dallas
Cache Dallas
Crown Block Dallas
Crown Block Dallas
Crown Block Dallas
Elia Greek Tavern
Elia Greek Tavern
01
10

The deviled eggs at Caché come with a twist: they are panko-crusted and have a Creole filling. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

02
10

S&D Oyster Co. is getting an exciting addition in the space above it: a New Orleans-inspired lounge called Caché. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

03
10

The Café Brûlée at Caché is a must-order take on an espresso martini. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

04
10

For spice lovers, Caché's Holy Trinity is made with mezcal, poblano liqueur, and bell pepper oleo. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

05
10

At Caché, the Maison Verte is a nice balance of tequila, chartreuse, basil eau de vie, and pineapple cordial. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

06
10

New Head Sushi Chef at Crown Block, Kesao Otake, has crafted a new must-try sushi menu at the sky-high Dallas restaurant. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

07
10

The Summer Roll is another stunner on Crown Block's new sushi menu with seared salmon. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

08
10

We especially loved the Hokkaido Scallop crudo at Crown Block. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

09
10

The salmon souvlaki is a must-order on Elia Greek Tavern's menu. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

10
10

Start with the spicy hummus or Pink Sultan at Elia (or both). (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Cache Dallas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Cache Dallas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Cache Dallas
Cache Dallas
Cache Dallas
Crown Block Dallas
Crown Block Dallas
Crown Block Dallas
Elia Greek Tavern
Elia Greek Tavern
Restaurants / Lists

Our Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at A New Orleans-Inspired Bar, Greek Oasis in Bishop Arts, and More

Fresh New Spots and a Downtown Destination That Recently Left an Impression

BY //
The deviled eggs at Caché come with a twist: they are panko-crusted and have a Creole filling. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
S&D Oyster Co. is getting an exciting addition in the space above it: a New Orleans-inspired lounge called Caché. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Café Brûlée at Caché is a must-order take on an espresso martini. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
For spice lovers, Caché's Holy Trinity is made with mezcal, poblano liqueur, and bell pepper oleo. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
At Caché, the Maison Verte is a nice balance of tequila, chartreuse, basil eau de vie, and pineapple cordial. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
New Head Sushi Chef at Crown Block, Kesao Otake, has crafted a new must-try sushi menu at the sky-high Dallas restaurant. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Summer Roll is another stunner on Crown Block's new sushi menu with seared salmon. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
We especially loved the Hokkaido Scallop crudo at Crown Block. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The salmon souvlaki is a must-order on Elia Greek Tavern's menu. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Start with the spicy hummus or Pink Sultan at Elia (or both). (Photo by Megan Ziots)
1
10

The deviled eggs at Caché come with a twist: they are panko-crusted and have a Creole filling. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

2
10

S&D Oyster Co. is getting an exciting addition in the space above it: a New Orleans-inspired lounge called Caché. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

3
10

The Café Brûlée at Caché is a must-order take on an espresso martini. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

4
10

For spice lovers, Caché's Holy Trinity is made with mezcal, poblano liqueur, and bell pepper oleo. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

5
10

At Caché, the Maison Verte is a nice balance of tequila, chartreuse, basil eau de vie, and pineapple cordial. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

6
10

New Head Sushi Chef at Crown Block, Kesao Otake, has crafted a new must-try sushi menu at the sky-high Dallas restaurant. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

7
10

The Summer Roll is another stunner on Crown Block's new sushi menu with seared salmon. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

8
10

We especially loved the Hokkaido Scallop crudo at Crown Block. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

9
10

The salmon souvlaki is a must-order on Elia Greek Tavern's menu. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

10
10

Start with the spicy hummus or Pink Sultan at Elia (or both). (Photo by Megan Ziots)

The summer was hot for the Dallas dining scene, but the fall season will bring at least 11 exciting new restaurant openings. In these last few weeks of summer, we visited a just-opened New Orleans-inspired cocktail lounge in Uptown, a new Greek concept in Bishop Arts, and revisited a sky-high Downtown destination with an updated menu.

These are our favorite Dallas restaurants right now, and the bites we loved at each.

Caché

Uptown

2701 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Cache Dallas

The Café Brûlée at Caché is a must-order take on an espresso martini. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The owners of Uptown’s S&D Oyster Company, a Dallas classic, just debuted a “hidden” New Orleans-inspired cocktail lounge above the seafood restaurant. The cozy, intimate space boasts vaulted ceilings, original red brick, plank wood paneling, a crystal chandelier, velvet drapery, an antique-mirrored wood-burning fireplace, and a balcony overlooking S&D’s courtyard.

Recommendations: Led by Shane Scully, this new spot is mixing some of the best cocktails in the city. For spice lovers, the Holy Trinity is a must-try with mezcal, poblano liqueur, and bell pepper Oleo, while the Café Brûlée is a delicious take on an espresso martini. It includes brandy, café Amaro, chicory coffee, cinnamon & clove demerara, and egg. The top is lightly burnt, similar to a crème brûlée. And for something a bit fruitier, the Maison Verte has a nice balance of floral and sweet with tequila, house chartreuse, basil eau de vie, and pineapple cordial.

The food menu only offers five options. During our visit, we particularly enjoyed the deviled eggs with Creole yolk mousse, panko crisp, onion jam, and truffle pearls, as well as the charcuterie & cheese, which featured a lovely assortment of cheeses, meats, house cornbread, candied pecans, and more. We’ll definitely be back to try the black-eyed pea hummus and steak tartare, along with several more of the intriguing cocktails on the menu, like the Oyster Co. Martini with a roasted oyster shell vodka.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block Dallas

New Head Sushi Chef at Crown Block, Kesao Otake, has crafted a new must-try sushi menu at the sky-high Dallas restaurant. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Since its opening in 2023, this upscale steak and seafood concept at the top of Reunion Tower has been popular for its 360-degree views of the city and locally-sourced steaks. But we’ve always loved the sushi portion of the menu, and now it’s gotten an upgrade with the new Head Sushi Chef at Crown Block, Kesao Otake. He formerly served as lead sushi chef at Vandelay Hospitality’s Anchor Sushi Bar and has “enhanced Crown Block’s sushi program by blending traditional techniques with modern influences from French and Italian cuisine.”

New sushi recommendations: Chef Otake has brought several new sushi dishes to the menu, but we especially enjoyed the Hokkaido Scallop crudo with honey yuzu sauce, Ossetra caviar, yuzu kosho, and lime zest. The Summer Roll is another stunner with seared salmon, asparagus, avocado salad, and more. We also loved the new handrolls ($16 each) — available in salmon, yellowtail, spicy tuna, snow crab, and scallop.

And you can’t leave Crown Block without an order of the Society Party Cake. The massive slice of layered chocolate cake with caramelized banana, milk chocolate mousse, dark chocolate glaze, gold leaf, and pink peppercorn dust is one of our favorite desserts in Dallas.

 

Elia Greek Tavern

Bishop Arts

205 N Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Elia Greek Tavern

The salmon souvlaki is a must-order on Elia Greek Tavern's menu. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

In 2023, the owners of Selda Mediterranean opened a new outpost under their restaurant brand in the historic former home of George Sergeant (who served as the mayor of Oak Cliff in the 1930s) in Bishop Arts. The Mayor’s House by Selda quickly became a popular spot in the neighborhood for Turkish cuisine. Now, the group has expanded several streets over with a Greek-focused concept in the former Nora space on Bishop Avenue.

Recommendations: Start with the spicy hummus. It’s really not that spicy, but flavorful with garlic, olive oil, lemon, and Turkish chili. Another favorite cold starter is the Pink Sultan — a roasted beet purée with labneh, basil, olive oil, and walnuts. Both are served with pita. For hot starters, the Saganaki is a nice pan-fried Greek cheese. Besides a few choices of meat skewers, the menu at Elia is seafood-focused. We highly recommend the salmon souvlaki served with a lemon-herb marinade that is absolutely delicious. And for some reason, they were out of all the desserts on the regular menu (only offering a special Greek flan that evening), but we want to return to try the baklava.

Featured Events
NorthPark - Celebrating 60 years of retail excellence
SEE THE SHOPS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,489,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$444,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
7023 Crestmont Street
Southcrest
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$257,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
1708 Shearn Street
Baker Nsbb | For Lease: $3,700
FOR SALE

1708 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1708 Shearn Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$467,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$407,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
5211 Maple Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Maple Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5211 Maple Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$524,900 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
The Houstonian
FOR SALE

121 N Post Oak Lane #701
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X