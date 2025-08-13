Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at Duro’s Latest Concept, An Omakase Spot With a Unique Twist, and More

Make sure to order one of the crudos at Norman's, like the bluefin otoro with Asian pear. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

From Duro Hospitality (Mister Charles, El Carlos Elegante), Norman’s is a new Western-inspired Japanese raw bar and grill. Designed by Sees Design, the 3,100-square-foot space was inspired by the American West and post-war Japan. It aims to feel like a home that’s been lived in, collected over decades.

I wrote an article about the entire experience, so here we’ll narrow it down to the highlights. The menu is divided into categories (sushi/handrolls, small plates, crudo, noodles, charcoal robata skewers, and woodfired dishes), and it’s suggested to order one from each. We ordered several pieces of sushi and a couple of small plates, so we didn’t get to the woodfired dishes this visit.

Recommendations: Start with the edamame hummus. Served with wonton chips sprinkled with shichimi togarashi and topped with a plum chutney, the dish is the perfect mix of sweet and salty with a kick of spice. For sushi, don’t miss the Oh’ Godzilla handroll — a delightful bluefin tartare, Hokkaido uni, and Ossetra caviar creation. Noodles: the udon carbonara is a must-try. The Japanese-Italian fusion dish comes with smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, and egg yolk. It may look like a small portion, but it’s a hearty, savory one.

From the robata, the Rosewood NY strip skewers are not to miss. The tender meat, cooked to perfection, comes topped with an incredible fish sauce chimichurri. As for crudo, the cold-smoked hamachi with Tom Kha, charred shiitake, and papaya is my favorite dish I’ve tried so far at Norman’s. The creamy coconut soup paired with the mild buttery taste of the fish and subtle sweetness of the papaya is an absolute winner.

For dessert, the Japanese cheesecake stood out with yuzu cream, mango, Asian pear, and cocoa crispies.