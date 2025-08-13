Bluefin Otorro (Asian pear, ossetra caviar, white ponzu)
Make sure to order one of the crudos at Norman's, like the bluefin otoro with Asian pear. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Norman's Japanese Grill debuts in the former Homewood space, as a "Western-inspired Japanese raw bar and grill that was influenced by the Duro Founders’ deep admiration for Japanese food and culture." (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Norman's Japanese Grill is serving stellar cuisine in Dallas' Oak Lawn. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Handrolls come out with a fun little cartoon depicting how to use nori to enjoy your bite at Norman's. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Sushi Kozy is a new omakase restaurant in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

The scallop tartlet is a favorite on the Sushi Kozy omakase menu. (Courtesy)

Guests can expect bites like Toro Temaki on Sushi Kozy's omakase menu. (Courtesy)

One stand-out dish on Sushi Kozy's omakase menu is duck breast brushed with a maple Szechuan glaze. (Courtesy)

Pane Nostro offers a menu of pasta, seafood, and meats. (Courtesy)

Family-run Italian restaurant Pane Nostro took over the former CocoAndré space in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

The burrata with tomatoes, basil, and giant capers is a must-try at Pane Nostro. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Pane Nostro's arancini reminded me of gnomes' hats. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

At The Terminal at Katy Trail, Rose Café has a charming patio to dine al fresco. (Courtesy)

The summer rolls at Rose Cafe are a must-order. (Courtesy)

Don't miss the five spice ribs at Rose Cafe. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Lists

Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at Duro’s Latest Concept, An Omakase Spot With a Unique Twist, and More

Brand New (And One Kind of New) Spots That Wowed Us This Summer

BY //
Make sure to order one of the crudos at Norman's, like the bluefin otoro with Asian pear. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Norman's Japanese Grill debuts in the former Homewood space, as a "Western-inspired Japanese raw bar and grill that was influenced by the Duro Founders’ deep admiration for Japanese food and culture." (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Norman's Japanese Grill is serving stellar cuisine in Dallas' Oak Lawn. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Handrolls come out with a fun little cartoon depicting how to use nori to enjoy your bite at Norman's. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Sushi Kozy is a new omakase restaurant in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)
The scallop tartlet is a favorite on the Sushi Kozy omakase menu. (Courtesy)
Guests can expect bites like Toro Temaki on Sushi Kozy's omakase menu. (Courtesy)
One stand-out dish on Sushi Kozy's omakase menu is duck breast brushed with a maple Szechuan glaze. (Courtesy)
Pane Nostro offers a menu of pasta, seafood, and meats. (Courtesy)
Family-run Italian restaurant Pane Nostro took over the former CocoAndré space in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)
The burrata with tomatoes, basil, and giant capers is a must-try at Pane Nostro. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Pane Nostro's arancini reminded me of gnomes' hats. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
At The Terminal at Katy Trail, Rose Café has a charming patio to dine al fresco. (Courtesy)
The summer rolls at Rose Cafe are a must-order. (Courtesy)
Don't miss the five spice ribs at Rose Cafe. (Courtesy)
Make sure to order one of the crudos at Norman's, like the bluefin otoro with Asian pear. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Norman's Japanese Grill debuts in the former Homewood space, as a "Western-inspired Japanese raw bar and grill that was influenced by the Duro Founders’ deep admiration for Japanese food and culture." (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Norman's Japanese Grill is serving stellar cuisine in Dallas' Oak Lawn. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Handrolls come out with a fun little cartoon depicting how to use nori to enjoy your bite at Norman's. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Sushi Kozy is a new omakase restaurant in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

The scallop tartlet is a favorite on the Sushi Kozy omakase menu. (Courtesy)

Guests can expect bites like Toro Temaki on Sushi Kozy's omakase menu. (Courtesy)

One stand-out dish on Sushi Kozy's omakase menu is duck breast brushed with a maple Szechuan glaze. (Courtesy)

Pane Nostro offers a menu of pasta, seafood, and meats. (Courtesy)

Family-run Italian restaurant Pane Nostro took over the former CocoAndré space in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

The burrata with tomatoes, basil, and giant capers is a must-try at Pane Nostro. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Pane Nostro's arancini reminded me of gnomes' hats. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

At The Terminal at Katy Trail, Rose Café has a charming patio to dine al fresco. (Courtesy)

The summer rolls at Rose Cafe are a must-order. (Courtesy)

This summer has been hot for the Dallas dining scene, especially with the surprise opening of Duro Hospitality’s latest concept, Norman’s Japanese Grill, just two weeks ago, a new omakase spot with a unique twist in downtown, and more. But the summer isn’t over yet. There are at least five exciting new restaurants still on the way. Recently, we stopped by a few brand new Dallas spots (and one kind of new, but we just got to) that made an impression on us.

These are our favorite Dallas restaurants right now, and the bites we loved at each.

Norman’s Japanese Grill

Oak Lawn

4002 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Bluefin Otorro (Asian pear, ossetra caviar, white ponzu)

Make sure to order one of the crudos at Norman's, like the bluefin otoro with Asian pear. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

From Duro Hospitality (Mister Charles, El Carlos Elegante), Norman’s is a new Western-inspired Japanese raw bar and grill. Designed by Sees Design, the 3,100-square-foot space was inspired by the American West and post-war Japan. It aims to feel like a home that’s been lived in, collected over decades.

I wrote an article about the entire experience, so here we’ll narrow it down to the highlights. The menu is divided into categories (sushi/handrolls, small plates, crudo, noodles, charcoal robata skewers, and woodfired dishes), and it’s suggested to order one from each. We ordered several pieces of sushi and a couple of small plates, so we didn’t get to the woodfired dishes this visit.

Recommendations: Start with the edamame hummus. Served with wonton chips sprinkled with shichimi togarashi and topped with a plum chutney, the dish is the perfect mix of sweet and salty with a kick of spice. For sushi, don’t miss the Oh’ Godzilla handroll — a delightful bluefin tartare, Hokkaido uni, and Ossetra caviar creation. Noodles: the udon carbonara is a must-try. The Japanese-Italian fusion dish comes with smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, and egg yolk. It may look like a small portion, but it’s a hearty, savory one.

From the robata, the Rosewood NY strip skewers are not to miss. The tender meat, cooked to perfection, comes topped with an incredible fish sauce chimichurri. As for crudo, the cold-smoked hamachi with Tom Kha, charred shiitake, and papaya is my favorite dish I’ve tried so far at Norman’s. The creamy coconut soup paired with the mild buttery taste of the fish and subtle sweetness of the papaya is an absolute winner.

For dessert, the Japanese cheesecake stood out with yuzu cream, mango, Asian pear, and cocoa crispies.

Sushi Kozy

Downtown

2000 Ross Avenue, Suite 150
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Sushi Kozy Dallas

The scallop tartlet is a favorite on the Sushi Kozy omakase menu. (Courtesy)

Earlier this summer, I spoke with former Head Sushi Chef at Uchi Dallas, Chef Paul Ko, about his upcoming solo concept in the Dallas Arts District. You can find the full story here, but the gist is that the spot was inspired by Ginza, a popular shopping district in Japan. Along with Chef de Cuisine Ross Demers (Cry Wolf), Sushi Kozy is offering an omakase menu with a unique twist in a sleek, modern space off Ross Avenue.

You can only opt for the full 17-course omakase menu for $185 per person, so for this one, we’re just recommending trying the experience. There are also opportunities to add on a la carte items at the end of the meal, enhancements, a special, cocktails, and a wine or sake pairing. I do highly recommend the Jasmine Negroni for Negroni lovers, though.

As for the food, highlights included some of the otsumami bites (starter snacks) like the scallop (hotate) tartlet with tosajure and caviar — so pretty you almost don’t want to eat —, and wagyu with sesame labneh and parmesan. Out of the nine pieces of nigiri, we loved the madai and kanpachi most.

One choice you do have is whether you want the land or sea tasting. The duck with asparagus and plum is a must-try. The perfectly cooked kamo comes with a peppercorn sauce that makes the dish. It’s customary for the last savory dish in an omakase to be a handroll, but Sushi Kozy does it a bit differently with a “taco-style” nori shell filled with toro and accompanied by a delicious truffle aioli. Both desserts are also great. First is a green tea sorbet with a blueberry shaved ice, the second is three bites including a kinako canelé, mochi donut, and pâte de fruit.

Pane Nostro

Bishop Arts

508 W. Seventh Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Pane Nostro Dallas

Pane Nostro offers a menu of pasta, seafood, and meats. (Courtesy)

This family-run Italian concept moved from McKinney to Dallas’ Bishop Arts this summer, taking over the former CocoAndré Chocolatier house — a prime space with an outdoor patio. It’s known for its authentic cuisine, including pasta, seafood, and meats. The owners have made the interior their own with a coastal Italy theme. You’ll hardly remember there was ever a chocolate shop in the space.

Recommendations: Begin with the burrata and arancini. The former comes with the largest capers I’d ever seen. Get some cheese, tomatoes, basil, and capers in each bite. The latter comes out in two giant risotto-filled cones. They reminded me of a gnome’s hat. My guest and I also enjoyed the spaghetti cacio e Pepe alla Simona — a crowd favorite at Pane Nostro —, as well as the bistecca with roasted potatoes. The menu is vast, so we will be back to check out the Tagliatelle alla Bolognese and another popular pick, according to a server, linguine with clams. Our server also highly recommended that we save room for the housemade tiramisu next visit.

Rose Café

Knox-Henderson

4205 Buena Vista Street, Suite 160
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Rose Cafe Dallas patios

At The Terminal at Katy Trail, Rose Café has a charming patio to dine al fresco. (Courtesy)

I’ve been to this new all-day cafe (from Travis Street Hospitality) off the Katy Trail a few times for coffee meetings, but I hadn’t yet gotten the chance to try the lunch and dinner menu. I already loved it for its charming patio vibes, covered and air-conditioned for the summer, and great cappuccino and matcha latte. For dinner recently, the Asian-inspired menu featuring shared plates and entrees impressed us.

Recommendations: The favorite bite of the evening, I can’t recommend the summer rolls enough. Different from the usual, Rose Cafe makes theirs with mango, as well as a choice of shrimp or tofu. Beware, the peanut sauce that comes with it for dipping is addictive. Also, don’t miss the pork shoulder bao buns. The meat is perfectly braised and tender, and can also be found in the Peasant Bowl, which we also enjoyed. Other highlights are the Five Spice Ribs with hoisin glaze and Cambodian lemongrass skewers made with flank steak. For dessert, two bite-sized white chocolate matcha cookies were the perfect end to a stellar meal.

