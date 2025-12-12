Our 4 Favorite New Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at Puerto Cocina, Rainbow Cat, Sylvestro, and More

Dallas-based Coevál Studio led the interior design on the project creating an elegant-yet-relaxed space that echoes the contemporary coastal direction of the concept as envisioned by owners Gerado Barrera and Mauricio Gallegos. (Photo by Puerto Cocina & Bar/Jhair Guzmán)

From the owners of Oak Cliff’s Xaman Cafe and Ayahuasca Cantina comes a new Baja-inspired restaurant in the Design District. Puerto Cocina & Bar is a seafood-forward concept from Gerado Barrera and Mauricio Gallegos. Designed by Coeval Studio, the space features a “contemporary coastal direction” with handmade ceramics, natural textiles, and a warm color palette. As for the menu, the culinary program was developed in partnership with Oh Hi! Hospitality, a new group from Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, Victor E. Rojas, and Carlos Marquez.

Recommendations: Ayahuasca Cantina is known for its innovative cocktails, and the drinks at this new spot are no different. Cocktails at Puerto Cocina are not what you would expect, so make sure to read the descriptions. During our visit, we enjoyed the Margarita — a sweet mixture made with tequila, matcha, and yuzu. It’s clarified so it comes out as a light yellow color. We also loved the Negroni with Condesa Gin, Cap Corse Blanc, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, and lemongrass. Also, not the classic cocktail’s regular bright red/orange hue, it’s almost clear.

For starters, we recommend the grilled oysters and hiramasa tiradito. The former comes with a half dozen warm oysters with chicharron, leek, chile de Árbol butter, and lime. The latter is a refreshing and flavorful yellow amberjack with candied kumquats, basil oil, Aji amarillo, pomegranate, and smoked salmon. You also can’t miss the panela salad. The grilled Panela cheese is complemented with Castelvetrano olives, marinated grapes, avocado, purslane, and mustard frill salad. It was our second-favorite bite of the evening.

The wagyu bavette is also a stunner with cauliflower, purslane, and recado negro baste. We paired this with the campanelle pasta (a popular pick at the restaurant). It definitely has a kick, but we couldn’t stop eating the delicious mixture of chiltepin cream, lump crab, epazote, cherry tomatoes, and sourdough breadcrumbs.

Lastly, you can’t leave Puerto without ordering the pot de creme dessert. Our best bite of the night, this dreamy creation comes with bittersweet chocolate, glazed dried cherries, coriander chantilly, and cinnamon crumble.