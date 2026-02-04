The New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Right Now — and What to Order at Each Hot Spot
A Korean Omakase Concept, Bishop Arts Bistro, and The Reinvention of a Favorite Italian SteakhouseBY Megan Ziots //
The Beet Salad at The Saint is a must-try. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Modern Italian steakhouse The Saint recently moved to Dallas' Design District. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint's side of fries comes with bone marrow, melted tableside. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Don't miss the ricotta gnudi with pulled duck at The Saint. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Jo'Seon is a new Korean omakase restaurant focusing on Japanese A5 wagyu in Dallas' Design District. (Courtesy)
There are two omakase options at Jo'Seon: the 12-course Jin-Yeon menu and the 15-course Sura menu.
A few highlights on the Jo'Seon menu include the ribeye cap with grilled mushroom, filet mignon (Chateaubriand) with fried garlic, and beef pancake.
The Ateliê space doubles as a satellite art gallery with artwork curated by Daisha Board Gallery. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
The half-roasted chicken with sweet plantains and Mediterranean chutney is a stunner at Ateliê. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
Don't miss the roasted cabbage at Ateliê even if you think you don't like cabbage. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
For dessert, the matcha cheesecake is a pleasantly deconstructed treat. (Photo by EJ Galvez)
The new year is in full swing, and there are a ton of exciting new Dallas restaurants expected to open in 2026. Before we get into what’s brand new, we’re diving into a Korean omakase concept and a Bishop Arts bistro from Chef Wyl Lima that debuted at the very end of 2025, and the reinvention (in a sleek new Design District location) of Italian steakhouse The Saint.
These are our favorite new Dallas restaurants right now, and the bites we loved at each.
This Italian steakhouse from Hooper Hospitality Concepts originally opened in Deep Ellum in 2023, but it just recently moved to a new building (that it shares with its new sister restaurant Night Rooster) in the Design District. On the second floor, The Saint boasts a moody and dimly lit atmosphere with a stellar view of the Dallas skyline. Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel is cooking up a mostly-new menu (the favorite brisket & foie gras ravioli remains) of pastas, steaks, and more.
What to Order: Start with the Parker House Rolls. They come with a wagyu tallow candle that is lit tableside and continues to melt while you dip the bite-sized, fluffy bread into it. The Texas wagyu tartare is another must-order with truffle carpaccio and balsamic-cured egg yolk. It’s served with more than enough slices of grilled bread to scoop up every last bite. The beet salad is also a stunner, made with roasted red, golden, and candy-striped beets and herbed ricotta. It’s a nice refresher between all of the carbs.
For pastas, you can’t miss Nonna’s Tortelloni. Several pieces of the large, ring-shaped pasta are filled with ricotta and served with a delicious lemon butter. The ricotta gnudi is also a spicy must-try with pulled duck ragu. Of course, you’ve got to order a steak at the Italian steakhouse. We enjoyed the 12-ounce Saint Reserve Akaushi wagyu NY strip with a side of the bone marrow fries (melted off the bone tableside) and Brussels sprouts.
A new Korean omakase restaurant focusing on Japanese A5 wagyu in Dallas’ Design District, Jo’Seon comes from Executive Chef/Co-Owner Danny Shin. The menu features nine cuts of meat at a time and rotates every couple of months. They source 33 kinds overall.
There are two omakase options (the 12-course Jin-Yeon menu and 15-course Sura menu). Omakases are reservation-only on Fridays and Saturdays and start at $160 per person, while a la carte dining is available Sunday through Thursday. You’ll also now find a lunch menu on Tuesday through Sunday. And recently, they just added a six-course omakase menu to weeknights.
Shin has teamed up with Dallas developer Mike Baird on Jo’Seon, as well as General Manager and Beverage Director JP Park, who trained at Michelin-recognized venues like José Andrés’ Barmini. He’s crafted a vast menu of unique cocktails to try as well.
What to Order: During our visit, Chef Shin served us a mix of each omakase experience, as well as some a la carte items. These are the bites and drinks we enjoyed the most:
- After trying several on the 25-drink cocktail menu, we decided our favorite was the Smokey Gonzales — a mix of tequila, mezcal, apricot, yuzu, lime, ginger, cinnamon, pineapple, and cinnamon smoke. Another standout, moreso for the show it presents, is the Saturn. The fruity gin concoction comes out in a spaceship-shaped shaker, highlighted by liquid nitrogen gas, and poured into a fun, NASA astronaut-shaped glass.
- For bites, the stunner of the evening was the wagyu burger with a Japanese wagyu A5 patty, caramelized onion, mushroom, American cheese, and truffle sauce. You can also get this during happy hour ($5 off the a la carte menu), and it comes with a side of fries.
- As for the rest of the meat, a few highlights included the ribeye cap with grilled mushroom, filet mignon (Chateaubriand) with fried garlic, and beef pancake.
- And for dessert, don’t miss the matcha cheesecake
From Culinary Director of Henderson Avenue’s The Charlotte Chef Wyl Lima, this new Bishop Arts concept is a bistro and art gallery in one. An evolution of Lima’s immersive dining and art series called The Experience, Ateliê brings a creative and delicious new experience to Dallas. You can read our full review of Ateliê here.
What to Order:
- Potato croquettes filled with mushrooms and served with a delicious (and bright green) allium aioli.
- Roasted cabbage with pistachios, pear slices, and a smoked Gouda fondue
- The half-roasted chicken with savory Mediterranean chutney and a side of sweet plantain
- Wagyu skirt steak served with a tasty piquillo salsa and yucca fries
- Sweet potato with a cocoa crumble, coconut, and herb oil
- “Abstract” matcha cheesecake — the slight bitterness of the smooth matcha mousse balances out the sweetness of the strawberries and crunch of the graham crackers.