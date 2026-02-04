The New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Right Now — and What to Order at Each Hot Spot

This Italian steakhouse from Hooper Hospitality Concepts originally opened in Deep Ellum in 2023, but it just recently moved to a new building (that it shares with its new sister restaurant Night Rooster) in the Design District. On the second floor, The Saint boasts a moody and dimly lit atmosphere with a stellar view of the Dallas skyline. Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel is cooking up a mostly-new menu (the favorite brisket & foie gras ravioli remains) of pastas, steaks, and more.

What to Order: Start with the Parker House Rolls. They come with a wagyu tallow candle that is lit tableside and continues to melt while you dip the bite-sized, fluffy bread into it. The Texas wagyu tartare is another must-order with truffle carpaccio and balsamic-cured egg yolk. It’s served with more than enough slices of grilled bread to scoop up every last bite. The beet salad is also a stunner, made with roasted red, golden, and candy-striped beets and herbed ricotta. It’s a nice refresher between all of the carbs.

For pastas, you can’t miss Nonna’s Tortelloni. Several pieces of the large, ring-shaped pasta are filled with ricotta and served with a delicious lemon butter. The ricotta gnudi is also a spicy must-try with pulled duck ragu. Of course, you’ve got to order a steak at the Italian steakhouse. We enjoyed the 12-ounce Saint Reserve Akaushi wagyu NY strip with a side of the bone marrow fries (melted off the bone tableside) and Brussels sprouts.