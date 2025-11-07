Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at Casa Brasa, Sugoi Sushi, Meridian, and More

From Khanh Nguyen and Jack Nguyen, this new sushi restaurant at West Dallas’ Sylvan Thirty offers Edomae-style sushi in a stylish setting. Opened in the former Cooper’s Meat Market space, there is a sushi bar, as well as a spacious dining room. We visited for omakase recently and had to find out more about the new spot after enjoying the chef’s selection of sashimi, nigiri, pho, and more.

Khanh Nguyen’s background is in real estate and finance, but he’s always had a love and passion for food, he tells PaperCity. “What inspired me to open Sugoi was befriending my partner, Jack Nguyen, who was previously at Kinzo up in Frisco,” Nguyen says. “I was getting bored with the western-style sushi and wanted to open a place that’s more Edomae-focused. At a more affordable price point compared to Tatsu, who I have great admiration for.”

During our dinner, we felt that something about Sugoi stood out compared to other sushi options in the city, but Khanh explains it best. “We try to stay as traditional and respectful as possible to the Edomae style,” he says. “There’s not a lot of theatrics going on. The simplicity of a nigiri is the rice and fish, so we use high-quality ingredients for both and let those two main factors do the talking. We did not want a place that would be roll and sauced-heavy, masking or perhaps eliminating the taste profile of the fish. Without sounding like a snob, we wanted a place that’s for advanced sushi eaters.”

Recommendations: Sugoi offers two omakase options for dinner: Premium ($150 per person), which includes 18 courses, and Classic ($80 per person), which offers 11 courses. Diners can also opt for a la carte options ranging from edamame and shishito peppers to rolls to hot dishes like miso black cod and wagyu steak.