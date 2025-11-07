Our 4 Favorite Dallas Restaurants Right Now — What To Order at Casa Brasa, Sugoi Sushi, Meridian, and More
Chef Omar Flores just opened Casa Brasa in Dallas' Park Cities, and it's already the new hot spot in town.
Chef Omar Flores just opened Casa Brasa in Dallas’ Park Cities, and it's already the new hot spot in town. (Courtesy of Big Dill Hospitality)
The Casa Brasa menu is vast and will take many visits to try all the seafood and steak options. (Courtesy of Big Dill Hospitality)
From Big Dill Hospitality (Chef Omar Flores and the Marshi Family) comes a new steak and seafood restaurant to Dallas’ Park Cities: Casa Brasa. (Courtesy)
Sugoi opens in West Dallas' Sylvan Thirty. (Courtesy)
From Khanh Nguyen and Jack Nguyen, this new sushi restaurant at West Dallas’ Sylvan Thirty offers Edomae-style sushi in a stylish setting. (Courtesy of Sugoi)
Sugoi offers two omakase options for dinner: Premium ($150 per person), which includes 18 courses, and Classic ($80 per person), which offers 11 courses. (Courtesy)
The dry-aged duck breast at Georgie features crème fraîche and blueberry agrodolce. (Photo by Beckley)
Georgie switches things up again with a new executive chef and menu. (Courtesy)
Chef Wes Whitsell's loaded baked potato is a must-order at Georgie. (Photo by Beckley)
The Blue Prawn toast with smoked trout roe, chives, and a yuzu ginger aioli at Meridian is delightful. (Photo by Dan Padgett)
Meridian's refreshed interiors include dark velvet green drapery (blocking any sense of the outside world). (Photo by Chase Hall)
One of the new signature dishes at Meridian is the Foie & Sea Island Cornbread. (Photo by Dan Padgett)
Fall is in full swing, and it’s bringing at least 12 exciting new Dallas restaurant openings, along with more that pop up along the way. Over the past month, we have visited a stunning new Latin American restaurant from Chef Omar Flores, a fresh sushi concept in West Dallas, and the reopening of Meridian. We also revisited a favorite in Knox-Henderson to try out their new executive chef’s menu.
These are our favorite Dallas restaurants right now, and the bites we loved at each.
From Khanh Nguyen and Jack Nguyen, this new sushi restaurant at West Dallas’ Sylvan Thirty offers Edomae-style sushi in a stylish setting. Opened in the former Cooper’s Meat Market space, there is a sushi bar, as well as a spacious dining room. We visited for omakase recently and had to find out more about the new spot after enjoying the chef’s selection of sashimi, nigiri, pho, and more.
Khanh Nguyen’s background is in real estate and finance, but he’s always had a love and passion for food, he tells PaperCity. “What inspired me to open Sugoi was befriending my partner, Jack Nguyen, who was previously at Kinzo up in Frisco,” Nguyen says. “I was getting bored with the western-style sushi and wanted to open a place that’s more Edomae-focused. At a more affordable price point compared to Tatsu, who I have great admiration for.”
During our dinner, we felt that something about Sugoi stood out compared to other sushi options in the city, but Khanh explains it best. “We try to stay as traditional and respectful as possible to the Edomae style,” he says. “There’s not a lot of theatrics going on. The simplicity of a nigiri is the rice and fish, so we use high-quality ingredients for both and let those two main factors do the talking. We did not want a place that would be roll and sauced-heavy, masking or perhaps eliminating the taste profile of the fish. Without sounding like a snob, we wanted a place that’s for advanced sushi eaters.”
Recommendations: Sugoi offers two omakase options for dinner: Premium ($150 per person), which includes 18 courses, and Classic ($80 per person), which offers 11 courses. Diners can also opt for a la carte options ranging from edamame and shishito peppers to rolls to hot dishes like miso black cod and wagyu steak.
Chef Omar Flores (Muchacho Tex-Mex, Even Coast) just opened this glitzy new steak and seafood restaurant in Dallas’ Park Cities, and it’s already the new hot spot in town. Just its third night open, we spotted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dining at the new concept inspired by the open-fire grills of Latin America. The massive space, which was once home to Nick & Sam’s, underwent a renovation that features a raw bar, sushi counter, bar, and private event space. There’s also a speakeasy bar called Kamilla with its own cocktail menu and sushi.
Recommendations: The menu at Casa Brasa is vast. There are sections for the raw bar, sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi, starters, soups & greens, tacos, land & sea mains, steaks, and sides. Because of this, we only got a small taste and will have to return to try more, but we did find a few standouts during our dinner. First, the Casa Brasa and Crying Tiger rolls were the most enjoyable. The former featured snow crab, A5 wagyu beef, smoked daikon, crispy leeks, and more, making it the most flavorful bite of the night. We also loved the Queso Panera — a sweet skillet-seared cheese with toasted pistachios, Castelventrano olives, roasted garlic, orange blossom honey & sherry vinegar. It’s served with grilled bread to top on. For entrees, the Spanish octopus is a must-try and one of Flores’ specialties. This iteration comes with chorizo cantimpalo & chickpea stew, Greek yogurt, and zhoug. Also, don’t miss the pavlova with passionfruit for dessert.
Georgie
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
This fall, this Michelin-recommended restaurant in Knox-Henderson switched things up with a new executive chef. Parent company Travis Street Hospitality (Le PasSage, Frenchie) brought on North Texas native Wes Whitsell to create a new menu featuring Southern comfort cuisine with a fine-dining twist. We published a more in-depth first taste of Georgie last month, but here are the highlights of the menu.
Recommendations: Start with the Anson Mills cornbread, Castelfranco salad, and venison tartare. For mains, our server suggested the Sakura pork chop. I’m usually skeptical of pork chops because my dad always overcooked them growing up (sorry, Dad). Still, he did always serve them with applesauce and a Peter Brady impression, so there was a great sense of nostalgia when I saw that Whitsell’s iteration came with apple butter. They were also the most tender pork chops I’ve ever had. Order it. The dry-aged duck breast is another stunner. For sides, you can’t miss the simple and comforting loaded baked potato, but it was the Japanese sweet potato that had just been added to the menu that I found most intriguing. A handful of two-bite-sized potatoes is served with coconut yogurt with mint, smoked Fresno chili oil, and crispy shallots. I can’t stop thinking about them.
Meridian
Northeast Dallas
5650 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX | Map
Another established, but “new” Dallas restaurant we loved this month, this Village Dallas concept just reopened after a year-long renovation. We thought it was better than ever, not just for the new menu crafted by Executive Chef Eduardo Osorio, but for the warm and fun vibes. Hearth (live fire) cooking is now the heart of Meridian.
Recommendations: Coincidentally, Chef Osorio’s new menu also offers a spherical cornbread, but this must-try dish features foie gras. Other not-to-miss appetizers include steak tartare, blue prawn toast, and Japanese sweet potato. For mains, our server highly recommended the Snake River White Sturgeon (“From the Hearth”). We especially loved the chanterelle mushrooms with creamed leeks and spinach that came with a touch of tarragon in the dish. The lamb bolognese was a comforting stunner, but expect a kick from the Calabrian chili. We also made sure to try the Buzzed & Aged Burger made with gruyere, caramelized onions, and herb remoulade; it did not disappoint. It also comes with a fun little buzz button — an edible flower that creates a tingling sensation in the mouth.