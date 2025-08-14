5 Best Food and Drink Festivals in North Texas This Fall — Chef Tiffany Derry’s Shef F+W Returns for Its Second Year

The Dallas Brew Festival will feature over 50 breweries and 150 beers at Old City Park this fall. (Courtesy)

Oktoberfest season starts this September, and we’ve got a guide to all of the best ones in North Texas for biers, brats, and polka. But once the beer settles and the lederhosen are hung back up, there are still plenty of great food and beverage festivals in and around Dallas through the rest of the year.

From wine and brew festivals to one of the biggest foodie events in Dallas, these are the best North Texas food festivals this fall.

39th Annual GrapeFest — A Texas Wine Experience

Downtown Grapevine (September 11 – 14)

One of the largest wine festivals in the southwest, this annual event begins on Thursday, September 11. The four-day festival features special wine tastings and family-friendly events all weekend long as Grapevine’s Main Street closes down to traffic just for the occasion. Wine lovers can’t miss the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, Champagne Terrace, Liberty Park Plaza International Wine Experience, and so much more. Guests can opt for complimentary admission all day on Thursday, or, after 5 pm on Friday, tickets are required for entry.

Shef F+W Festival

EpicCentral (October 24 – 26)

Former Top Chef fan favorite and MasterChef‘s newest judge, Tiffany Derry, is gathering the biggest names in the culinary world for the second annual Shef F+W Festival. The North Texas food festival will take place at Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral on October 24 through 26. The three-day festival will feature Derry’s friends/culinary icons. These include James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi, Michael Voltaggio, Duff Goldman, Erick Williams, Dawn Burrell, and more.

2025 Dallas Brew Festival

Old City Park (October 25)

Taking place at historic Old City Park this fall, the Dallas Brew Festival begins at noon on Saturday, October 25. The event will feature over 50 breweries and 150 beers, food trucks, ’80s and ’90s cover bands, lawn games, and more. General admission starts at $50 and includes beer samples. VIP Admission and Early Admission are also available for a higher cost. Some participating breweries include Lakewood Brewing, Odd Muse, Panther Island, and many more. Guests can expect food for purchase from Mint’s Kitchen, Naughty Slices, and more.

15th Annual Chefs For Farmers Festival

Old City Park (October 29 – November 2)

Also taking place at Old City Park from November 1 through 3 is one of Dallas’ biggest foodie events of the season. The Main Event takes place on November 1, featuring local chefs/restaurants, wineries, and more, but guests can also purchase tickets for special events (exclusive dinners, etc.) leading up to the big day. This year, CFF Dallas’s charity beneficiary is the Seed Project Foundation (SPF). Find tickets here.

8th Annual Plano Food and Wine Festival

Legacy West (November 1)

From noon to 6 pm on Saturday, November 1, the 8th annual Plano Food and Wine Festival takes place at Legacy West. The event features over 100 award-winning wines, bites from local restaurants, culinary demos, and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.