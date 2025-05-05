Sushi by Scratch Dallas
Namo omakases dallas
Nobu Dallas
Sushi | Bar Dallas.
Domomdomo
Tatsu Dallas
Shoyo Dallas Lower Greenville New Restaurants
DOZO Omakase Dallas (Photo by Yisha Zhao)
Otaru Dallas Restaurants
Uchi Dallas
01
10

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants is now open in The Adolphus hotel. (Photo by Chad Wadsworth)

02
10

Namo Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi is a pro when it comes to crafting unique chef-guided omakase experiences. (Courtesy)

03
10

For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. (Courtesy)

04
10

Austin-based Sushi | Bar just made its Dallas debut in the East Quarter. (Courtesy of Sushi | Bar Hospitality)

05
10

Domodomo Kō comes from Chef Brian Kim and is now open at The QUAD. (Courtesy)

06
10

Tatus Dallas is the only restaurant in all of North Texas to earn the coveted Michelin one star designation. (Courtesy Michelin Guide)

07
10

Shoyo is one of the hottest new restaurants in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

08
10

From housemade shoyu to a lemon salt that takes a week to make, DOZO is putting in the effort to stay fresh and different. (Photo by Yisha Zhao)

09
10

With the signature omakase at Otaru, you get 11 courses for just $100 per person. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

10
10

Austin-based Uchi offers a favorite omakase experience in the city. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality)

Sushi by Scratch Dallas
Namo omakases dallas
Nobu Dallas
Sushi | Bar Dallas.
Domomdomo
Tatsu Dallas
Shoyo Dallas Lower Greenville New Restaurants
DOZO Omakase Dallas (Photo by Yisha Zhao)
Otaru Dallas Restaurants
Uchi Dallas
Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ 10 Best Omakases — From Established Favorites to Exciting Newcomers

Chef's Choice Sushi and Japanese-Korean Menus

BY // 05.05.25
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants is now permanently open in The Adolphus hotel. (Photo by Chad Wadsworth)
Namo Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi is a pro when it comes to crafting unique chef-guided omakase experiences. (Courtesy)
For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. (Courtesy)
Austin-based Sushi | Bar just made its Dallas debut in the East Quarter. (Courtesy of Sushi | Bar Hospitality)
Domodomo Kō comes from Chef Brian Kim and is now open at The QUAD. (Courtesy)
Tatus Dallas is the only restaurant in all of North Texas to earn the coveted Michelin one star designation. (Courtesy Michelin Guide)
Shoyo is one of the hottest new restaurants in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)
From housemade shoyu to a lemon salt that takes a week to make, DOZO is putting in the effort to stay fresh and different. (Photo by Yisha Zhao)
With the signature omakase at Otaru, you get 11 courses for just $100 per person. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Austin-based Uchi offers a favorite omakase experience in the city. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality)
1
10

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants is now open in The Adolphus hotel. (Photo by Chad Wadsworth)

2
10

Namo Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi is a pro when it comes to crafting unique chef-guided omakase experiences. (Courtesy)

3
10

For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. (Courtesy)

4
10

Austin-based Sushi | Bar just made its Dallas debut in the East Quarter. (Courtesy of Sushi | Bar Hospitality)

5
10

Domodomo Kō comes from Chef Brian Kim and is now open at The QUAD. (Courtesy)

6
10

Tatus Dallas is the only restaurant in all of North Texas to earn the coveted Michelin one star designation. (Courtesy Michelin Guide)

7
10

Shoyo is one of the hottest new restaurants in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

8
10

From housemade shoyu to a lemon salt that takes a week to make, DOZO is putting in the effort to stay fresh and different. (Photo by Yisha Zhao)

9
10

With the signature omakase at Otaru, you get 11 courses for just $100 per person. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

10
10

Austin-based Uchi offers a favorite omakase experience in the city. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality)

In Japanese, omakase translates to “I leave it up to you.” At a restaurant, this means that the chef will choose the dishes that will be served based on seasonal ingredients, their expertise, and sometimes your preferences. For me, one of the biggest things that makes an omakase memorable, besides the taste of the food, is the knowledge and personality that the sushi chef brings to the experience. A couple of years ago, Dallas had a surge of new omakase-focused restaurant openings (national and local), and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

From established favorites to exciting newcomers, these are our top 10 omakases in Dallas.

 

Namo

Uptown

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 305
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Namo omakases dallas

Namo Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi is a pro when it comes to crafting unique chef-guided omakase experiences. (Courtesy)

This favorite sushi spot from brothers Brandon Cohanim and Henry Cohanim offers great omakase experiences for lunch and dinner. Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi is a pro when it comes to crafting unique chef-guided experiences such as the 14-course chef-guided nigiri course ($135 per person) and the 17-course signature namokase ($195 per person) for nightly dinner. I’ve never tried so many different kinds of fish in one sitting.

Namo also hosts a special omakase dinner with 20 to 22 courses ($250) once a month on Wednesdays so make sure to check Instagram for info on those. And, the daily lunch omakase takes place from Wednesday through Sunday and features 12 courses for $75.

Nobu

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Nobu Dallas

For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. (Courtesy)

For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. Their omakase experience is pretty exclusive. It’s only available Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 pm, and limited to four people per night at the chef’s table.

On a recent visit, we enjoyed an experience led by Chef Mitsuhiro Eguchi. He took us through the 17-course menu while teaching us about the different fish and asking us questions about what we liked and didn’t like. He told us that while the menu remains consistent, he’ll change up things and get more adventurous with the regulars who come into Nobu. Some staples you can expect include the oyster, yellowtail, and caviar nori taco starter, lobster miso soup, a wagyu hand roll, baked crab & masago, and more.

($225 per person)

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Sushi by Scratch

Sushi by Scratch opened as a pop-up in a transformed guest room at The Adolphus in 2023. (Photo by Chad Wadsworth)

Two similar 17-course omakase experiences from Los Angeles opened in Dallas around the same time — Sushi | Bar and Sushi by Scratch. Led by Chef Phillip Frankland Lee, Sushi by Scratch opened as a pop-up in a transformed guest room at The Adolphus in 2023. The sushi concept, which likes to operate out of speakeasy-style locations in Healdsburg, Montecito, Austin, Chicago, and beyond, did so well that it became permanent in 2024.

The nigiri tasting lasts about two hours and costs $165 per person. Upon arrival, guests can enjoy a welcome cocktail and canapes in the lounge area 30 minutes prior to seating. The sushi chefs make things fun while also allowing you to learn about what you’re eating. When we dined at Sushi by Scratch, we had the pleasure of watching Chef Lee do his thing. Most bites are topped with creative flavors you don’t normally see at more traditional omakase experiences.

Sushi Bar

Downtown

2111 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Sushi | Bar Dallas.

Austin-based Sushi | Bar just made its Dallas debut in the East Quarter. (Courtesy of Sushi | Bar Hospitality)

Sushi | Bar offers similar nigiri and creative toppings to the Sushi by Scratch experience (they were founded by the same person, Chef Phillip Frankland Lee), but this omakase offers a slightly different vibe since it’s located in the basement of the Oldsmobile building in Dallas’ East Quarter.

When you enter the check-in space, you’ll see a dimly lit room featuring a 100-year-old car lift platform, weathered cement plaster, and high ceilings with air vents and piping — a nod to the building’s automobile roots. After a welcome cocktail, guests are led downstairs (underground) to the 12-seat sushi bar. All seats look up to the sushi bar, where several chefs spend an hour and a half to two hours presenting a 17-course, nigiri-style sushi experience.

Domodomo Kō

Uptown

2681 Howell Street, BU3
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Domomdomo

Domodomo Kō comes from Chef Brian Kim and is now open at The QUAD. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2025 at The QUAD in Uptown Dallas, this Japanese-Korean restaurant comes from the owners of New York City’s Domodomo. Chef Brian Kim is actually from Dallas, so it made sense for him to open his new flagship in the city. The original location offers a signature experience called Domokase, but the new Dallas sister concept has introduced a new, elevated interpretation — a seven-course menu that changes seasonally.

What’s different about Domodomo compared to other omakase spots in Dallas is that their menu has a Korean influence. You’ll see this especially in the brand-new Hwe Dupbap (or raw fish bibimbap) dish. It comes with seven kinds of seasonal fish and a side of rice mixed with shiso, trout roe, and gochujang. You’re also given a few pieces of nori to create your own little hand rolls. It’s fun.

The current menu also features Hirame mulhoe, scallop jook, wagyu yukhoe, a choice between Arctic char or A5 wagyu, and a trio of desserts. It’s one of the most exciting (and delicious) new omakases in Dallas.

($135 per person)

 

Tatsu

Deep Ellum

3309 Elm Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Tatsu Dallas

The only Dallas restaurant to have ever received a Michelin star, this intimate sushi restaurant was founded in 2022 by chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi. (Courtesy of Tatsu)

The only Dallas restaurant to have ever received a Michelin star, this intimate sushi restaurant was founded in 2022 by chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi. The edomae-style (where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served) spot in Deep Ellum quickly became a favorite for its omakase experience. Two seatings at 5:30 pm and 7:45 pm are available five days a week (Tuesday through Saturday).

For $195 per person, each meal comes with two or three appetizers, 13 to 15 nigiri-style pieces, a hand roll, miso soup, and dessert. You can also pre-purchase beverage pairings for an additional cost. Reservations are released on the 1st and 15th of each month and get booked up quick so make sure to set a calendar alert.

DOZO Omakase and Handroll

Trinity Groves

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 109
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Dozo Omakase Dallas

Dozo Omakase & Handroll is now open in Dallas' Trinity Groves. (Courtesy)

One of the newest addition to Dallas’ omakase scene, DOZO Omakase and Handroll comes from husband-and-wife Ronald Le and Yisha Zhao. After opening DOZO Sushi To Go in Richardson last year to much success, the couple expanded to their first sit-down dining experience at Trinity Groves.

The new concept is different from other traditional omakase experiences as diners can choose between four options: a 15-course premium okakase for $120 per person, the seven-course nigiri DOZO omakase for $38, a six-course nigiri & handroll is $33, and a five-course handroll set plus miso soup is $28. It’s open for lunch as well.

Shoyo

Lower Greenville

1916 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Shoyo Dallas Lower Greenville New Restaurants

Opened in Lower Greenville in 2021, Shoyo comes from former Nobu chef Jimmy Park. (Courtesy)

Opened in Lower Greenville in 2021, this sushi restaurant comes from former Nobu chef Jimmy Park. The intimate, 12-seat omakase spot offers two dinner seatings from Tuesday through Saturday (5:45 pm and 8:15 pm) and one lunch seating on Saturday at 2 pm.

For dinner, guests can expect 17 courses over about two hours. While the dinner menu “features a fusion flavor, blending various ingredients with fresh, high-quality ingredients,” the lunch menu “focuses on a more traditional Edomae style.”

($195 per person for dinner)

Otaru Sushi & Handroll Bar

Bishop Arts

408 W. Eighth Street, Suite 101
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Otaru Dallas Restaurants

One of our favorite bites at Otaru is the yellowtail Asian pear. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

A more affordable offshoot from the owners of Komé at The Hill, this new sushi and hand roll bar is a must-try experience in Bishop Arts. Last fall, Otaru took over the former Isla & Co. space, which has been transformed into a dark and moody atmosphere with the U-shaped sushi bar as the focal point.

For just $100, you can opt for the signature omakase tasting, which features 11 courses. Or, reserve a spot for the 17-course chef’s tasting (ranges in price). We just walked in one day for the signature and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Some of the bites we loved included a yellowtail Asian pear, mango salmon, foie gras, and an ube ice cream dessert.

 

Uchi Dallas

Uptown

2817 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-855-5454

Website

Uchi Dallas

Austin-based Uchi offers a favorite omakase experience in the city. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality)

A Dallas sushi classic, Austin-based Uchi is still a frontrunner for its 10-course omakase experience. A combination of hot tastings, cool tastings, nigiri, and sushi, the menu often changes. The price also changes based on the day and what will be served seasonally, but can range from $300 to $400 for two people.

You can also opt for the somakase, where the server creates an omakase based on their personal choices. And if you’re not looking for a full omakase (or just a great deal), sister spot Uchiba offers a nine-course tasting for two ($90) during their happy hour.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
5122 Libbey Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5122 Libbey Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5122 Libbey Lane
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,200 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1055 W 16th Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1055 W 16th Street
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
1055 W 16th Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Westchase Forest
FOR SALE

9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Houston, TX

$164,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
75 Twin Ponds Place
Woodlands Creekside Park West
FOR SALE

75 Twin Ponds Place
The Woodlands, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
75 Twin Ponds Place
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$919,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$299,750 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
942 Ashford Pkwy
Ashford Forest
FOR SALE

942 Ashford Pkwy
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
942 Ashford Pkwy
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$227,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$344,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
4613 Cedar Oaks Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4613 Cedar Oaks Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4613 Cedar Oaks Lane
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$190,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$155,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X