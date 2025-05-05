Dallas’ 10 Best Omakases — From Established Favorites to Exciting Newcomers

With the signature omakase at Otaru, you get 11 courses for just $100 per person. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

From housemade shoyu to a lemon salt that takes a week to make, DOZO is putting in the effort to stay fresh and different. (Photo by Yisha Zhao)

Shoyo is one of the hottest new restaurants in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

Tatus Dallas is the only restaurant in all of North Texas to earn the coveted Michelin one star designation. (Courtesy Michelin Guide)

Domodomo Kō comes from Chef Brian Kim and is now open at The QUAD. (Courtesy)

For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. (Courtesy)

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants is now open in The Adolphus hotel. (Photo by Chad Wadsworth)

In Japanese, omakase translates to “I leave it up to you.” At a restaurant, this means that the chef will choose the dishes that will be served based on seasonal ingredients, their expertise, and sometimes your preferences. For me, one of the biggest things that makes an omakase memorable, besides the taste of the food, is the knowledge and personality that the sushi chef brings to the experience. A couple of years ago, Dallas had a surge of new omakase-focused restaurant openings (national and local), and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

From established favorites to exciting newcomers, these are our top 10 omakases in Dallas.