Dallas’ 10 Best Omakases — From Established Favorites to Exciting Newcomers
Chef's Choice Sushi and Japanese-Korean MenusBY Megan Ziots // 05.05.25
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants is now open in The Adolphus hotel. (Photo by Chad Wadsworth)
Namo Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi is a pro when it comes to crafting unique chef-guided omakase experiences. (Courtesy)
For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. (Courtesy)
Austin-based Sushi | Bar just made its Dallas debut in the East Quarter. (Courtesy of Sushi | Bar Hospitality)
Domodomo Kō comes from Chef Brian Kim and is now open at The QUAD. (Courtesy)
Tatus Dallas is the only restaurant in all of North Texas to earn the coveted Michelin one star designation. (Courtesy Michelin Guide)
Shoyo is one of the hottest new restaurants in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)
From housemade shoyu to a lemon salt that takes a week to make, DOZO is putting in the effort to stay fresh and different. (Photo by Yisha Zhao)
With the signature omakase at Otaru, you get 11 courses for just $100 per person. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Austin-based Uchi offers a favorite omakase experience in the city. (Courtesy of Hai Hospitality)
In Japanese, omakase translates to “I leave it up to you.” At a restaurant, this means that the chef will choose the dishes that will be served based on seasonal ingredients, their expertise, and sometimes your preferences. For me, one of the biggest things that makes an omakase memorable, besides the taste of the food, is the knowledge and personality that the sushi chef brings to the experience. A couple of years ago, Dallas had a surge of new omakase-focused restaurant openings (national and local), and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
From established favorites to exciting newcomers, these are our top 10 omakases in Dallas.
This favorite sushi spot from brothers Brandon Cohanim and Henry Cohanim offers great omakase experiences for lunch and dinner. Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi is a pro when it comes to crafting unique chef-guided experiences such as the 14-course chef-guided nigiri course ($135 per person) and the 17-course signature namokase ($195 per person) for nightly dinner. I’ve never tried so many different kinds of fish in one sitting.
Namo also hosts a special omakase dinner with 20 to 22 courses ($250) once a month on Wednesdays so make sure to check Instagram for info on those. And, the daily lunch omakase takes place from Wednesday through Sunday and features 12 courses for $75.
For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. Their omakase experience is pretty exclusive. It’s only available Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 pm, and limited to four people per night at the chef’s table.
On a recent visit, we enjoyed an experience led by Chef Mitsuhiro Eguchi. He took us through the 17-course menu while teaching us about the different fish and asking us questions about what we liked and didn’t like. He told us that while the menu remains consistent, he’ll change up things and get more adventurous with the regulars who come into Nobu. Some staples you can expect include the oyster, yellowtail, and caviar nori taco starter, lobster miso soup, a wagyu hand roll, baked crab & masago, and more.
($225 per person)
Two similar 17-course omakase experiences from Los Angeles opened in Dallas around the same time — Sushi | Bar and Sushi by Scratch. Led by Chef Phillip Frankland Lee, Sushi by Scratch opened as a pop-up in a transformed guest room at The Adolphus in 2023. The sushi concept, which likes to operate out of speakeasy-style locations in Healdsburg, Montecito, Austin, Chicago, and beyond, did so well that it became permanent in 2024.
The nigiri tasting lasts about two hours and costs $165 per person. Upon arrival, guests can enjoy a welcome cocktail and canapes in the lounge area 30 minutes prior to seating. The sushi chefs make things fun while also allowing you to learn about what you’re eating. When we dined at Sushi by Scratch, we had the pleasure of watching Chef Lee do his thing. Most bites are topped with creative flavors you don’t normally see at more traditional omakase experiences.
Sushi | Bar offers similar nigiri and creative toppings to the Sushi by Scratch experience (they were founded by the same person, Chef Phillip Frankland Lee), but this omakase offers a slightly different vibe since it’s located in the basement of the Oldsmobile building in Dallas’ East Quarter.
When you enter the check-in space, you’ll see a dimly lit room featuring a 100-year-old car lift platform, weathered cement plaster, and high ceilings with air vents and piping — a nod to the building’s automobile roots. After a welcome cocktail, guests are led downstairs (underground) to the 12-seat sushi bar. All seats look up to the sushi bar, where several chefs spend an hour and a half to two hours presenting a 17-course, nigiri-style sushi experience.
Opened in 2025 at The QUAD in Uptown Dallas, this Japanese-Korean restaurant comes from the owners of New York City’s Domodomo. Chef Brian Kim is actually from Dallas, so it made sense for him to open his new flagship in the city. The original location offers a signature experience called Domokase, but the new Dallas sister concept has introduced a new, elevated interpretation — a seven-course menu that changes seasonally.
What’s different about Domodomo compared to other omakase spots in Dallas is that their menu has a Korean influence. You’ll see this especially in the brand-new Hwe Dupbap (or raw fish bibimbap) dish. It comes with seven kinds of seasonal fish and a side of rice mixed with shiso, trout roe, and gochujang. You’re also given a few pieces of nori to create your own little hand rolls. It’s fun.
The current menu also features Hirame mulhoe, scallop jook, wagyu yukhoe, a choice between Arctic char or A5 wagyu, and a trio of desserts. It’s one of the most exciting (and delicious) new omakases in Dallas.
($135 per person)
The only Dallas restaurant to have ever received a Michelin star, this intimate sushi restaurant was founded in 2022 by chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi. The edomae-style (where fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served) spot in Deep Ellum quickly became a favorite for its omakase experience. Two seatings at 5:30 pm and 7:45 pm are available five days a week (Tuesday through Saturday).
For $195 per person, each meal comes with two or three appetizers, 13 to 15 nigiri-style pieces, a hand roll, miso soup, and dessert. You can also pre-purchase beverage pairings for an additional cost. Reservations are released on the 1st and 15th of each month and get booked up quick so make sure to set a calendar alert.
One of the newest addition to Dallas’ omakase scene, DOZO Omakase and Handroll comes from husband-and-wife Ronald Le and Yisha Zhao. After opening DOZO Sushi To Go in Richardson last year to much success, the couple expanded to their first sit-down dining experience at Trinity Groves.
The new concept is different from other traditional omakase experiences as diners can choose between four options: a 15-course premium okakase for $120 per person, the seven-course nigiri DOZO omakase for $38, a six-course nigiri & handroll is $33, and a five-course handroll set plus miso soup is $28. It’s open for lunch as well.
Opened in Lower Greenville in 2021, this sushi restaurant comes from former Nobu chef Jimmy Park. The intimate, 12-seat omakase spot offers two dinner seatings from Tuesday through Saturday (5:45 pm and 8:15 pm) and one lunch seating on Saturday at 2 pm.
For dinner, guests can expect 17 courses over about two hours. While the dinner menu “features a fusion flavor, blending various ingredients with fresh, high-quality ingredients,” the lunch menu “focuses on a more traditional Edomae style.”
($195 per person for dinner)
A more affordable offshoot from the owners of Komé at The Hill, this new sushi and hand roll bar is a must-try experience in Bishop Arts. Last fall, Otaru took over the former Isla & Co. space, which has been transformed into a dark and moody atmosphere with the U-shaped sushi bar as the focal point.
For just $100, you can opt for the signature omakase tasting, which features 11 courses. Or, reserve a spot for the 17-course chef’s tasting (ranges in price). We just walked in one day for the signature and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Some of the bites we loved included a yellowtail Asian pear, mango salmon, foie gras, and an ube ice cream dessert.
Uchi Dallas
Uptown
2817 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX | Map
A Dallas sushi classic, Austin-based Uchi is still a frontrunner for its 10-course omakase experience. A combination of hot tastings, cool tastings, nigiri, and sushi, the menu often changes. The price also changes based on the day and what will be served seasonally, but can range from $300 to $400 for two people.
You can also opt for the somakase, where the server creates an omakase based on their personal choices. And if you’re not looking for a full omakase (or just a great deal), sister spot Uchiba offers a nine-course tasting for two ($90) during their happy hour.