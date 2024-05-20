Where to Find the Best Pizza in Dallas

best pizza in dallas
PieTapPizza
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co
Cane Rosso Dallas Pizza
Delucca Pizza Dallas
Neony Pizza Dallas Restaurants stand-out dishes
Thunderbird Pies DallasTakeout
Eno’s Pizza
400 Gradi
Zalat Pizza
Pizzeria Testa Dallas Pizza
Best dallas restaurants 2022
Pizza – Olivella’s is a cozy neighborhood pizzeria, with Neapolitan and Roman style pizzas.
01
13

Partenope Ristorante is a favorite pizza spot in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Emily Loving)

02
13

Pie Tap is a favorite Dallas spot for fresh pizzas and salads.

03
13

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company opened in Dallas in 2007. (Courtesy)

04
13

Cane Rosso is a classic spot for pizza in Dallas and Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

05
13

At Delucca, you pay a fixed price for all-you-can-eat pizza. (Courtesy of Delucca)

06
13

The banh mi pizza at Neony Pizza Works is a lemongrass sausage, cucumber, pickled carrot, mozzarella, and cilantro aioli dream. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

07
13

Started as a takeout-only venture during the pandemic, Thunderbird Pies, has quickly gained popularity for its Detroit-style pizzas and has since expanded to a permanent location. (Courtesy)

08
13

Eno's Pizza Tavern has been serving thin-crust pies in Bishop Arts since 2008. (Courtesy)

09
13

Australian pizza concept, 400 Gradi, opened in downtown Dallas in 2019.

10
13

Zalat Pizza is rapidly spreading around Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin. (Courtesy of Zalat)

11
13

Pizzeria Testa has been serving pies in Lower Greenville since 2018. (Courtesy)

12
13

The Cacio e Pepe is a signature pizza at Pizzana.

13
13

Olivella's is a cozy neighborhood pizzeria, with Neapolitan and Roman style pizzas.

best pizza in dallas
PieTapPizza
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co
Cane Rosso Dallas Pizza
Delucca Pizza Dallas
Neony Pizza Dallas Restaurants stand-out dishes
Thunderbird Pies DallasTakeout
Eno’s Pizza
400 Gradi
Zalat Pizza
Pizzeria Testa Dallas Pizza
Best dallas restaurants 2022
Pizza – Olivella’s is a cozy neighborhood pizzeria, with Neapolitan and Roman style pizzas.
Restaurants / Lists

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Dallas — From Thin Crust to Detroit-Style and Everything in Between

Local Favorites, Hole-In-The-Wall Joints, and Newer Additions to The City's Italian Scene

BY // 05.20.24
Partenope Ristorante is a favorite pizza spot in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Emily Loving)
Pie Tap is a favorite Dallas spot for fresh pizzas and salads.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company opened in Dallas in 2007. (Courtesy)
Cane Rosso is a classic spot for pizza in Dallas and Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
At Delucca, you pay a fixed price for all-you-can-eat pizza. (Courtesy of Delucca)
The banh mi pizza at Neony Pizza Works is a lemongrass sausage, cucumber, pickled carrot, mozzarella, and cilantro aioli dream. (Photo by Megan Ziots)
Started as a takeout-only venture during the pandemic, Thunderbird Pies, has quickly gained popularity for its Detroit-style pizzas and has since expanded to a permanent location. (Courtesy)
Eno's Pizza Tavern has been serving thin-crust pies in Bishop Arts since 2008. (Courtesy)
Australian pizza concept, 400 Gradi, opened in downtown Dallas in 2019.
Zalat Pizza is rapidly spreading around Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin. (Courtesy of Zalat)
Pizzeria Testa has been serving pies in Lower Greenville since 2018. (Courtesy)
The Cacio e Pepe is a signature pizza at Pizzana.
Olivella's is a cozy neighborhood pizzeria, with Neapolitan and Roman style pizzas.
1
13

Partenope Ristorante is a favorite pizza spot in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Emily Loving)

2
13

Pie Tap is a favorite Dallas spot for fresh pizzas and salads.

3
13

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company opened in Dallas in 2007. (Courtesy)

4
13

Cane Rosso is a classic spot for pizza in Dallas and Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

5
13

At Delucca, you pay a fixed price for all-you-can-eat pizza. (Courtesy of Delucca)

6
13

The banh mi pizza at Neony Pizza Works is a lemongrass sausage, cucumber, pickled carrot, mozzarella, and cilantro aioli dream. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

7
13

Started as a takeout-only venture during the pandemic, Thunderbird Pies, has quickly gained popularity for its Detroit-style pizzas and has since expanded to a permanent location. (Courtesy)

8
13

Eno's Pizza Tavern has been serving thin-crust pies in Bishop Arts since 2008. (Courtesy)

9
13

Australian pizza concept, 400 Gradi, opened in downtown Dallas in 2019.

10
13

Zalat Pizza is rapidly spreading around Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin. (Courtesy of Zalat)

11
13

Pizzeria Testa has been serving pies in Lower Greenville since 2018. (Courtesy)

12
13

The Cacio e Pepe is a signature pizza at Pizzana.

13
13

Olivella's is a cozy neighborhood pizzeria, with Neapolitan and Roman style pizzas.

Everyone has their preference when it comes to pizza. From thin crust to deep dish, Neapolitan to Detroit-style, there are endless ways to style your pie. Thankfully, Dallas has almost every option available when it comes to the best pizza in the city.

For whatever style you like, from local favorites to newer additions, we present (in alphabetical order) the 15 best pizza spots in Dallas.

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Dallas

400 Gradi

Downtown

2000 Ross Avenue, Suite 140
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

400 Gradi

Australian pizza concept, 400 Gradi, opened in downtown Dallas in 2019.

An Italian restaurant from Melbourne, Australia, 400 Gradi debuted its first U.S. location in downtown Dallas in 2019. Founded by renowned chef Johnny Di Francesco, the spot is primarily known for its pizzas — there are 17 options of pies, ranging from the Capricciosa, made with San Marzano tomato, to the Suprema, featuring pumpkin, arugula, pine nuts and goat cheese.

Cane Rosso

Multiple Locations

2612 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Cane Rosso Dallas Pizza

Cane Rosso is a classic spot for pizza in Dallas and Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

A wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant, Cane Rosso is well-known in Dallas for its delicious pies. The menu features eight red-based, seven white-based, and five classic pies — including the popular Honey Bastard with mozzarella, hot soppressata, bacon marmalade, and habanero honey.

Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine

Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Delucca Pizza Dallas

At Delucca, you pay a fixed price for all-you-can-eat pizza. (Courtesy of Delucca)

With locations in the Design District, Plano, and Southlake, Delucca has gained buzz for operating a bit like a Brazilian steakhouse, but here, the all-you-can-eat option is primarily focused on pizza. For $25.95 per person (less for kids), you can get bites of lobster bisque, salad, Kobe beef meatballs, the daily selection of pizzas, and dessert pizzas. Unique pizzas options include a Turkish lamb and Mexican eloté.

Irving will be getting its own Delucca this June.

Eno’s Pizza Tavern

Bishop Arts

407 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Eno’s Pizza

Eno's Pizza Tavern has been serving thin-crust pies in Bishop Arts since 2008. (Courtesy)

Originated in Bishop Arts, this pizza spot has been serving thin-crust pies in Dallas since 2008. It later opened locations in Forney and Coppell. The restaurant sources local ingredients, including sausage from Jimmy’s Food Store. Favorite pizzas include the Pig Smiley with honey, Benton’s country ham, Eno’s sausage, and pepperoni, as well as the spicy Calabria pie.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

Multiple Locations

1923 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-826-5404

Website

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company opened in Dallas in 2007. (Courtesy)

In 2007, this popular pizza shop opened its first location on Lower Greenville. The brand has since expanded to East Dallas. It’s a fast-casual spot known for its inventive pies like chicken spinach Alfredo, Mexican with hamburger, and Butcher’s Revenge featuring lots of meat and hot honey. There are also seasonal pizzas like this summer’s zesty chicken bacon ranch.

Louie’s

Knox-Henderson

1839 N Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-826-0505

Website

louie’s

Since opening on Henderson Avenue in the late 1980s, Louie’s has doubled as a slick Dallas dive bar and a hidden pizza gem serving up some of the best thin-crust, Chicago-style pies in the city. Though it’s not quite so hidden anymore (Louie’s was featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in 2009), the no-frills tavern remains a Dallas classic.

Round out your Louie’s pizza experience with a Caesar salad (they do not scrimp on the parm) and an ice-cold martini.

Mister O1

Oak Lawn

3838 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Mister O1

Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1)

This Miami-based pizza restaurant, known for its star-shaped pies, opened its first Texas location in Turtle Creek Village in 2022. Founded by chef Renato Viola in 2014, the Florida spot was franchised by Dallas’ John LaBarge (formerly of Corner Bakery Cafe). It’s a modern-casual space featuring specialty pizzas, calzones, salads, burrata, wine, and beer. Try the Coffee Paolo pizza — it sounds a bit crazy when you read that it has coffee, spicy salmi Calabrese, honey, and gorgonzola blue cheese, but trust me, it’s delicious.

Neony Pizza Works

Oak Cliff

829 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Neony Pizza Dallas Restaurants stand-out dishes

The banh mi pizza at Neony Pizza Works is a lemongrass sausage, cucumber, pickled carrot, mozzarella, and cilantro aioli dream. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Opened in Oak Cliff’s TyPo building in 2021, this pizza spot comes from Alex Ham. It also happens to be the home of one of our favorite dishes at new restaurants of 2021: a banh mi pizza. A 72-hour dough is baked with mozzarella, lemongrass sausage, sliced cucumber, and pickled carrot. It’s drizzled with house cilantro aioli.

Other highlights of the menu include Pesto Cream, Jalapeño Pepperoni, and Sausage & Friends.

Olivella’s Pizza & Wine

Multiple Locations

6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 525
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Pizza – Olivella’s is a cozy neighborhood pizzeria, with Neapolitan and Roman style pizzas.

Olivella's is a cozy neighborhood pizzeria, with Neapolitan and Roman style pizzas.

Crafted from century-old recipes, this Neapolitan and Roman-style pizza joint has been serving great pies since 2007. The local spot was named the “Best Pizza in Texas” by USA Today and even got a shoutout from Food Network star Rachael Ray. Last year, the spot expanded to its first outpost in Fort Worth. Don’t miss the popular black truffle pie with Italian ham, mushrooms, and black pepper.

Partenope Ristorante

Downtown

1903 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-463-6222

Website

Partenope (Photo by Emily Loving)

The Gennarino pizza comes with mozzarella, tomato sauce, soppressata, and basil. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Opened in 2019 by Dino and Megan Santonicola, this downtown Italian restaurant is primarily known for its Neapolitan pizzas. Apart from the award-winning Montanara (a flash-fried then baked, cheesy masterpiece), the SF Il Socio is another perfect pie. Made with smoked mozzarella, soppressata, brisket conserva, and barbecue sauce, it’s a solid balance of spicy and sweet.

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

Multiple Locations

2708 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

972-432-7800

Website

PieTapPizza

Pie Tap is a favorite Dallas spot for fresh pizzas and salads.

This local pizza spot has two locations in the Dallas Design District and Henderson Avenue. Every pie, from prosciutto to barbecue chicken, comes out hot, toasty, and is wonderfully simple. They also offer a gluten-free crust for $4 extra.

There’s an awesome lunch special at the Henderson outpost from Monday through Friday (11 am to 3 pm): half of any pizza and salad for $12.

Pizzana

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Best dallas restaurants 2022

The Cacio e Pepe is a signature pizza at Pizzana.

Co-founded by actor Chris O’Donnell (NCIS) and the co-creator of Sprinkles cupcakes Candace Nelson in 2017, this Dallas outpost is the buzzy pizza chain’s first location outside of California. Chef Daniele Uditi leads the kitchen using a signature “slow dough” process (proofed for two days) for Neo-Neapolitan pizza making. Don’t miss the Cacio e Pepe pie with cracked black pepper.

Pizzeria Testa

Lower Greenville

3525 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Pizzeria Testa Dallas Pizza

Pizzeria Testa has been serving pies in Lower Greenville since 2018. (Courtesy)

This Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant serves fire-roasted pies in Lower Greenville. Originally opened in Frisco in 2012, the local spot from Rod Schaefer is a must-try in Dallas. The menu is extensive, including 12 red pizzas and nine white pizzas. Favorite include the Rodfather, Calabrese, and Testa Rossa.

Thunderbird Pies

East Dallas

7328 Gaston Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

469-577-1077

Website

Thunderbird Pies DallasTakeout

Started as a takeout-only venture during the pandemic, Thunderbird Pies, has quickly gained popularity for its Detroit-style pizzas and has since expanded to a permanent location. (Courtesy)

Founded as a take-out concept during the pandemic, this Detroit-style pizza restaurant recently expanded to its first permanent location in East Dallas. Opened by Jay Jerrier, owner of Cane Rosso and Zoli’s, the new spot has taken off with its thick rectangular pizzas. Some popular kinds include Drip Pan, Honey Bastard, and Luka Brasi.

ZaLat Pizza

Multiple Locations

2519 N. Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-370-9786

Website

Zalat Pizza

Zalat Pizza is rapidly spreading around Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin. (Courtesy of Zalat)

Founded by Khanh Nguyen in 2015, this favorite late-night pizza joint has rapidly taken over Dallas-Fort Worth in the past several years. There are now six locations in Dallas, as well as ZaLat Slices (pizza by the slice only) at The Exchange food hall downtown. You’ll find 20 locations in DFW, and more in Houston and Austin. Some popular options include the Pho Shizzle (topped with a hoisin and sriracha swirl), Elote, Zealot, and Chicken Terikayi.

Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
18 Bayou Shadows Street
Memorial
FOR SALE

18 Bayou Shadows Street
Houston, TX

$919,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
18 Bayou Shadows Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
331 Tealwood Drive
Tealwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

331 Tealwood Drive
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
331 Tealwood Drive
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X