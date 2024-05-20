Pizzeria Testa has been serving pies in Lower Greenville since 2018. (Courtesy)

Zalat Pizza is rapidly spreading around Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin. (Courtesy of Zalat)

Eno's Pizza Tavern has been serving thin-crust pies in Bishop Arts since 2008. (Courtesy)

Started as a takeout-only venture during the pandemic, Thunderbird Pies, has quickly gained popularity for its Detroit-style pizzas and has since expanded to a permanent location. (Courtesy)

The banh mi pizza at Neony Pizza Works is a lemongrass sausage, cucumber, pickled carrot, mozzarella, and cilantro aioli dream. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

At Delucca, you pay a fixed price for all-you-can-eat pizza. (Courtesy of Delucca)

Cane Rosso is a classic spot for pizza in Dallas and Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Everyone has their preference when it comes to pizza. From thin crust to deep dish, Neapolitan to Detroit-style, there are endless ways to style your pie. Thankfully, Dallas has almost every option available when it comes to the best pizza in the city.

For whatever style you like, from local favorites to newer additions, we present (in alphabetical order) the 15 best pizza spots in Dallas.

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Dallas