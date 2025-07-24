Brick and brews
Restaurants / Lists

The Woodlands’ Best Pizza Restaurants — 9 Spots That Do Pies Right

Deep Dish Beasts, Thin Crust Legends, Even Detroit Style — This Land Has It All

BY // 07.24.25
When it’s so hot your kitchen feels like an oven, sometimes the best course of action is to skip cooking and grab a pizza instead. Of course, that’s also a brilliant idea when it’s cold out. Luckily, The Woodlands boasts plenty of great pizza options, from thin crust New York-style to thick and cheesy Detroit and Chicago pies. Some great pizza spots offer more than just pies — think pasta, wings and calzones too. Let the stove collect a little dust and check out these local hot and cheesy spots.

Here are The Woodlands’ Best Pizza Restaurants:

Brick and Brews

The Woodlands

32907 Tamina Road, Suite E
Magnolia, TX 77354  |  Map

 

Website

Brick and brews

Brick and Brews offers indoor seating with TVs and a bar, plus outdoor tables in the Culinary Courtyard. (Photo courtesy of Brick and Brews)

This family-owned restaurant serves wood-fired pizza with a great selection of local craft beer. Its signature pizzas feature a simple, thin crust charred in the oven and topped with a fire-roasted tomato sauce. There are seven house pizzas to choose from, and gluten-free crusts are also available.

Located in The Culinary Courtyard in Magnolia, Brick & Brews offers indoor and outdoor seating. Whether you’re on Team Patio or Team Barstool, this is also a great spot to catch a game at — Astros, Texans, Rockets, Dynamo, Dash, you name it,

Brick & Brews is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 pm to 8 pm. Saturday hours run from noon to 2 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm. On Sundays, it’s open from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 5 pm to 9 pm. It’s closed on Mondays.

Zanti Cucina Italiana

The Woodlands

10000 Research Forest Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77354  |  Map

 

Website

zanti’s pizza

Burrata Caprese served with pesto and heirloom tomatoes is one of the dishes at Zanti. (Photo courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana)

Zanti serves seven signature Neopolitan pizzas, along with pastas and a full bar. The restaurant opened in 2019 and is run by Santiago Peláez and his brothers, who have deep roots in the restaurant world.

You can sit inside, dine al fresco or book the private room for a celebration. With good wine and polished service, Zanti makes a Woodlands pizza night feel a little more grown-up.

Zanti’s hours run 4 pm to 9 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, 4 pm to 10 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 am to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 am to 9 pm on Sundays.

Reservations are available online.

Brothers Pizza Express

The Woodlands

6700 Woodlands Pkwy
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

281-419-8550

Website

brothers pizza express

Brothers Pizza Express serves New York-style pies made with dough prepared fresh daily. (Photo courtesy of Brothers Pizza)

Brothers Pizza has been part of The Woodlands since 1996, serving up classic New York-style pies with a local, family-owned touch. The menu covers all the essentials — pizza by the slice, calzones, pasta, subs and salads — all made with dough prepared fresh each day.

With two locations on opposite ends of The Woodlands, it’s a go-to whether you’re craving a quick slice or feeding the whole family.

The Sterling Ridge location is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm. It’s closed on Mondays. The Grogan’s Mill location is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm and on Sundays from noon to 9 pm.

Russo’s New York Pizzeria

The Woodlands

3335 College Park Dr. Suite 300, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77384  |  Map

 

936-273-6060

Website

Russo’s New York Pizzeria

Russo’s New York Pizzeria is known for its classic New York-style pizza, served by the slice or as a giant 28-inch pie. (Photo courtesy of Russo’s New York Pizzeria)

Russo’s New York Pizzeria has been serving The Woodlands since 2009. It’s locally owned, and its focus is exactly what the name promises: classic New York-style pies.

It also serves Brooklyn square pies and pizza by the slice, along with calzones, pasta dishes and a full wine and beer menu. It’s an easy pick for family dinners — or big groups, thanks to the giant 28-inch pie. Dessert is worth saving room for too.

Russo’s is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm. It’s closed on Mondays.

North Italia

The Woodlands

1201 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

North Italia

North Italia has arrived in The Woodlands. Courtesy of North Italia

North Italia serves seven pizzas, all available with regular, gluten-free or cauliflower crusts. The full menu features pastas, Italian favorites and a solid beer and wine selection.

Located just outside The Woodlands Mall, it’s an easy stop for a laid-back lunch or a midweek dinner that feels a little special.

North Italia is open from 11 am to 10 pm on Mondays through Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 11 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm.

Grimaldi’s

The Woodlands

20 Waterway Ave , Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

grimaldi’s woodlands

Grimaldi’s, a fixture on The Woodlands Waterway, is the standard for coal-fired Brooklyn-style pizza. The two-story restaurant features two covered patios, a balcony overlooking The Waterway and private event spaces.

Choose from tomato, pesto or white sauces, plus three crusts and a long list of specialty toppings to customize your pie. The dough is hand-tossed and made fresh every day. Seasonal starters, salads and desserts round out the extensive menu, along with beer and wine.

Grimaldi’s is open weekdays from 11 am to 10 pm. It’s open until 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Jet’s Pizza Express

The Woodlands

3776 FM 1488, Suite C
Conroe, TX 77384  |  Map

 

Website

jet’s pizza 1488

Jet’s Pizza Express serves their signature Detroit-style pizza with a thick, crispy crust. (Photo courtesy of Jet’s Pizza Express)

Jet’s Pizza is known for its Detroit-style pies with a thick, square-cut crust. The company was founded in Michigan more than 40 years ago by Eugene Jetts.

The signature crust is hearty, crunchy and airy, baked in custom pans made in Detroit. It also offers New York-style and thin crust pizzas, plus cauliflower and gluten-free options. Seven crust flavors are available too. Wings, calzones, salads and desserts round out the menu, so no one leaves hungry.

Jet’s is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm.

Rosati’s Pizza

The Woodlands

4150 FM 1488 Road, Suite 120
Conroe, TX 77384  |  Map

 

936-266-0278

Website

Rosatis-Pizza-The-Woodlands-Conroe-Texas-1536×810

Grab a slice and go — Rosati’s Pizza makes pick-up easy with a drive-thru window. (Photo courtesy of Rosati’s Pizza)

Rosati’s Pizza is known for its Chicago-style deep dish, but the menu has range — thin crust pizzas, calzones, sandwiches, pasta, salads and wings are all available.

The all-day special includes a jumbo slice of deep dish and a fountain drink for $6.

This is a carry-out or delivery only spot, with a convenient drive-thru for quick pickup.

It’s open daily from 11 am to 10 pm on Mondays through Thursdays, until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until 11 pm on Sundays.

Crust Pizza Co.

4775 W Panther Creek Dr , #530
The Woodlands , TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-298-8844

Website

crust pizza

Crust has four pizza shops in The Woodlands — in Panther Creek, Alden Bridge, Harper’s Preserve and Creekside — serving Chicago-style tavern thin crust pizzas cut into squares.

The Panther Creek location opened in 2011 as the first for this growing chain. Crust began franchising in 2018 and now has more than 30 locations across Texas and Louisiana.

The menu includes pastas, pizzas, subs, desserts and a kids’ menu. Indoor and covered outdoor seating is available.

Crust is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

