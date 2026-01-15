One of Fort Worth’s buzziest new restaurants is celebrating Valentine’s Day weekend with a special Valentine’s Day tasting menu. (Courtesy of The Mont)

A memorable Valentine’s Day date starts with a great dinner. Reservations are already filling up at Fort Worth’s trendiest restaurants, where Beef Wellington, triple-layer cakes, and generous pours of vino await. From the Stockyards to downtown and across Cowtown, these are the Best Restaurants for Valentine’s Day in Fort Worth.

Bricks and Horses

Michelin Key–awarded Bowie House welcomes diners on February 14 with a three-part dinner priced at $150 per person. Executive chef Antonio Votta leads the kitchen at Bricks and Horses, where his approach centers on modern American cooking influenced by Texas ranching traditions. While the final menu is yet to be announced, we hope to see some of our favorite dishes, like the lobster picatta or pepper-crusted steak Diana, make an appearance.

Duchess

Chef Marcus Koplin and the team at Duchess — located within the Nobleman Hotel — have planned a three-course dinner for Valentine’s Day. Priced at $75 per person, with an optional $35 wine pairing, the menu opens with a choice of strawberry and beet or wedge salad. Entrées include filet mignon, grain-fed brick chicken, or Atlantic salmon. The evening finishes on a sweet note with red velvet cake topped with mascarpone whipped cream or a yogurt panna cotta.

Ellerbe Fine Foods

Chef Molly McCook has something special planned for diners on February 14. The restaurant, known for its carefully curated wine list and longstanding relationships with local food purveyors, opens its three-course dinner with a choice of smoked tomato bisque with whipped ricotta or a winter lettuce and feta salad. Entrées include seared mahi-mahi or red wine-braised Texas Wagyu short rib. Dessert options include house-made Dubai chocolate cake or chocolate ganache.

West + Stone

West + Stone offers a luxurious American dining experience in the fully renovated Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. The Valentine’s Day prix fixe will be served on Friday, February 13, and the following day. For $115 per person, guests can enjoy a complimentary glass of Miraval Rosé — the acclaimed blend from Southern France — and a rose.

Featured cocktails include an Old Fashioned served with a red wine-infused cube. Starters feature lobster ravioli with citrus butter and candied lamb lollipops with figs, while the mains include soy-braised short ribs, lobster tails, or a four-ounce tenderloin. Limoncello raspberry cake and other lavish options top off the experience. Call 817-806-3720 for reservations.

The Mont

One of Fort Worth’s buzziest new restaurants is celebrating Valentine’s Day weekend with a special tasting menu, available Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14. The four-course experience is designed for couples, friends, or family and highlights seasonal, indulgent dishes, including dressed oysters, scallops, cod, and Beef Wellington for two (available for an additional cost). The menu concludes with decadent desserts, and tickets start at $90 per person. For reservations, call 817-502-3400.

ToroToro

ToroToro continues to set a high culinary bar for Fort Worth with its focus on pan-Latin dishes that deliver vibrant flavors. On Valentine’s Day, the Worthington Renaissance Hotel invites you to don your best casual-elegant attire for a luxurious evening of chef-prepared Wagyu beef, succulent prawns, and dreamy red velvet tres leches dessert. Tickets run $94 per person.

Farena

Last year, we had the pleasure of profiling Farena Chef Tony France, who is redefining Italian dining in the heart of North Texas. On Friday the 13th, and Saturday, February 15, France and his team have a memorable experience planned for guests. The Loews Arlington Hotel’s à la carte offerings include king crab cake to start or an arugula and fig salad with crispy goat cheese.

A sweet closer, Mocha Crema Bruciata, accented by strawberry and cocoa nib biscotti, promises to be a finale that does not disappoint. Stop by The | Bar at Loews Arlington for pre-dinner drinks. Reservations are highly recommended.

97 West Kitchen & Bar

Hotel Drover’s signature restaurant has a lavish feast in store for couples on February 14. Appetizers range from Jumbo Lump Crab Cake to Crispy Braised Pork Belly, while entrées feature Oscar Style Filet Mignon, Wagyu Ribeye Steak, and Sockeye Salmon. For those with room left, the evening ends with Salted Caramel Praline Cheesecake. Tickets run $145 per person.

Clay Pigeon

Fort Worth’s beloved Clay Pigeon is preparing a decadent spread that opens with a “Silent Amuse” caviar tea sandwich followed by a choice of Caesar salad, potato bisque, or beet salad. Main courses include an eight-ounce ribeye, braised short rib, or Hokkaido scallop. The evening tops off with a strawberry cheesecake parfait or chocolate torte cake made with Luxardo cherries and sea salt. The three-course dinner runs $110 per person with an optional $50 wine pairing option.

Cut & Bourbon

Cut & Bourbon, the modern steakhouse at Live! by Loews – Arlington, is offering a special chef-curated menu alongside its regular offerings for Valentine’s Day. Executive Chef Robert Carr will prepare premium dishes like a Mishima 5 Star New York Strip with bone marrow bordelaise, duck-fat smashed fingerling potatoes, and Romanesco cauliflower, along with a butter-poached lobster risotto finished with Parmesan, saffron, chives, brown butter, and lemon.

The evening ends with a Baked Alaska for Two featuring vanilla-cherry semifreddo, chocolate almond cake, and dulce de leche. Reservations are encouraged, and complimentary valet parking is available.