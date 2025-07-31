Saint-Emilion Restaurant is still like a trip to the French countryside without leaving Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

The Blue Room at Emilia's serves a seasonal menu laced with the flavors and scents from Italy, France, Spain, Greece, and Morocco — all translated through ingredients from local ranches and Texas purveyors. (Photo by Jason Dewey)

One of many artfully plated dishes at Don Artemio, the Chilean sea bass arrives in a rich guajillo chile broth with seasonal vegetables and bold northern Mexican flavors. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s coveted Cultural District pairs world-class museums with some of the region’s finest restaurants. Longtime staples like Saint-Emilion Restaurant and Michael’s Cuisine remain beloved, while new arrivals such as Emilia’s and Bricks and Horses have added fresh energy to the neighborhood’s dining scene. Whether you’re in the mood for iconic local institutions or elevated newcomers, these are the 10 best restaurants in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.

La Cabrona

2933 Crockett Street

La Cabrona brings the bold, spice-forward cuisine of northern Mexico to Fort Worth’s Cultural District. Run by the Shanaa family — whose restaurant legacy includes Terra Mediterranean — this family-owned spot channels generations of Monterrey culinary tradition in a lively, modern setting. Try the asado de puerco, a rich, slow-braised pork dish in smoky chile sauce. The weekend brunches are always lively, with an expansive buffet and mariachi bands on Sundays.

Don Artemio

3268 West Seventh Street

Rooted in the culinary traditions of Saltillo, Don Artemio brings refined northern Mexican cuisine to Fort Worth with warmth and precision. Chef Rodrigo Cárdenas Garza leads the kitchen, carrying on the legacy of his father, Juan Ramón Cárdenas, who founded the original location in Mexico before opening the second outpost in Fort Worth. Their shared vision has earned national recognition, including a James Beard Award nomination. Try the Rib Eye al Carbón, an 18-ounce cut served with creamy porcini sauce, camembert potato purée, and layered beets.

Café Modern

3200 Darnell Street

Executive Chef Jett Mora has assembled an impressive and loyal culinary team at Café Modern. Beyond serving innovative and masterfully executed dishes, Mora’s culinary ethos drives his crew to minimize food waste while sourcing hyperlocal ingredients whenever possible. We were recently treated to a luxurious spread at one of Fort Worth’s best dinner series, pairing Mora’s creations with Billecart-Salmon Champagne and music from concert pianist Fei-Fei. The summer elote arancini — a crispy risotto starter with corn butter and a subtle kick — is a standout.

Emilia’s

3300 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Inside The Crescent Hotel, Emilia’s delivers refined Mediterranean cuisine led by Executive Chef Preston Paine, a Culinary Institute of America graduate with experience at Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park and top kitchens in France. Just beyond the main dining room, The Blue Room offers a slower, story-driven experience built on hyperlocal sourcing, intentional pacing, and deeply personal, Texas-rooted cooking. Its current tasting menu, Love Letter to Texas, runs weekends only.

Bricks and Horses

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Recently featured on Travel + Leisure’s 2025 list of the Top 15 City Hotels in the U.S., Bowie House features an equally world-class restaurant. Bricks and Horses brings bold Texas flavor to the Cultural District. Executive Chef Antonio Votta leads the kitchen with a focus on refined, ranch-inspired cuisine.

The Ranch to Table Dinner Series returns September 25 with multiple courses featuring HeartBrand Certified Akaushi Beef and stories from the ranchers behind it. For a more relaxed experience, the hotel’s new summer afternoon tea runs through August 31, offering three courses of seasonal bites and sweets every Wednesday and Sunday.

The Chumley House

3230 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Texans aren’t the only culture with a love affair with great steaks. The Chumley House serves prime cuts of beef with British flair. Like all Duro restaurants, the interior is stunning, featuring plaid Scottish rugs, mahogany crown molding, leather banquettes, and other luxurious finishes. Start with the smoked king salmon, and don’t miss the sticky toffee pudding with rum caramel and gelato.

Piola Italian Restaurant & Garden

3700 Mattison Avenue

Set in a charming 1940s cottage near the museums, Piola offers a romantic escape with classic Italian cooking and one of the Cultural District’s most inviting patios. Chef Bobby Albanese leans on family recipes and housemade pastas to create comforting, refined plates. Try the buffalo meatballs or Grandma’s Lasagna under the garden lights.

Saint-Emilion Restaurant

3617 West Seventh Street

A Fort Worth institution since 1985, Saint-Emilion Restaurant brings classic French cuisine to a cozy A-frame cottage just off West 7th. White tablecloths, attentive service, and timeless dishes like escargot, filet au poivre, and crème brûlée keep this beloved spot firmly rooted in the city’s fine dining tradition.

Paris 7th

3324 West Seventh Street

A refined French bistro on West 7th, Paris 7th, is led by chef Mark Hitri, formerly of Saint-Émilion. The rotating menu includes classics like duck confit, escargot, and steak frites, all served in an intimate, white-tablecloth setting. Prix fixe options and chalkboard specials round out the timeless experience.

Michael’s Cuisine

3413 West Seventh Street

Opened in 1992 by chef Michael Thomson, Michael’s Cuisine has long celebrated what it calls “contemporary ranch cuisine”— Texas classics with an upscale twist. Located in a historic building on West 7th, it’s known for mesquite-grilled steaks, wild game, and signature dishes like the smoked duck nachos.