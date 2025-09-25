El Carlos Elegante
Duro Hospitality's El Carlos Elegante is a stunner in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

Culinary Dropout offers an extensive menu of sushi, sandwiches, pizza, and so much more. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Chef Nick Badovinus' Town Hearth steakhouse serves the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. (Courtesy)

The central bar at the heart of The Mexican.

Check out The Meteor in the Design District for its all-day cafe menu and great wine selection. (Courtesy)

Duro Hospitality's first restaurant, The Charles, is located in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy)

Tango Room is one of the most intimate, romantic restaurants in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The famous Spicy Rigatoni at Carbone. (courtesy)

The Piano Room is the main dining room at EVELYN. (Photo by Chase Hall)

The Design District's Slow Bone was recently featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Lists

10 Best Restaurants in Dallas’ Design District

From Upscale Steakhouses to Local Barbecue Joints, Here's Where to Eat Lunch or Dinner in the "Up-and-Coming" Neighborhood

BY //
Duro Hospitality's El Carlos Elegante is a stunner in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

Culinary Dropout offers an extensive menu of sushi, sandwiches, pizza, and so much more. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Chef Nick Badovinus' Town Hearth steakhouse serves the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. (Courtesy)

The central bar at the heart of The Mexican.

Check out The Meteor in the Design District for its all-day cafe menu and great wine selection. (Courtesy)

Duro Hospitality's first restaurant, The Charles, is located in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy)

Tango Room is one of the most intimate, romantic restaurants in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The famous Spicy Rigatoni at Carbone. (courtesy)

The Piano Room is the main dining room at EVELYN. (Photo by Chase Hall)

The Design District's Slow Bone was recently featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network. (Courtesy)

The Dallas Design District is a haven for some of the best interior design showrooms and art galleries in the city. It has also quickly become a hotspot for buzzy new restaurants from New York, Los Angeles, and beyond, in addition to its staple, homegrown spots.

The neighborhood is still considered “up-and-coming” as it has rapidly transformed over the past several years, sparked by the opening of Virgin Hotels Dallas in 2019. There is so much development currently going on — from upcoming retail and dining destinations, The Seam and Inwood Design District & Ace on Inwood, to new restaurants like Delilah, Maroma, Jo’Seon, and Punk Noir. We get a front row seat as our PaperCity Dallas office is in the Design District.

As one of the Dallas design world’s biggest events, Texas Design Week Dallas, approaches this November, we’re rounding up our 10 favorite restaurants in the neighborhood.

Whether you’re looking for a great lunch spot or an upscale dinner, this is your guide to dining in the Dallas Design District.

El Carlos Elegante

Design District

1400 N. Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

El Carlos Elegante Dallas

Make sure to start with a few of the One-Hitters at El Carlos Elegante. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

One of our favorite restaurants in Dallas, this upscale Mexican restaurant from Duro Hospitality (Mister Charles, Sister) is a must-visit for dinner in the Design District. A 2024 MICHELIN Guide Texas Recommended Restaurant, El Carlos is known for its unique twist on authentic Mexican cuisine.

Highlights on the menu include the Surf + Turf “One Hitter,” the El Machete — a sort of quesadilla filled with meats and seasonal ingredients that is cut tableside with an actual machete —, and pork al pastor with Berkshire secreto and pineapple butter.

Culinary Dropout

Design District

150 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 101
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Culinary Dropout Dallas

Culinary Dropout has a massive rooftop patio with great views of Downtown Dallas. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Great for lunch or a casual dinner in the Design District, Culinary Dropout comes from the same group behind The Henry, North Italia, and Flower Child. Its Dallas space is a massive 22,000 square feet, featuring a rooftop with views of downtown Dallas and a stage for live music.

When we visit, we love ordering the spicy tuna crispy rice or wagyu pigs in a blanket for the table. For something lighter, the Asian Crunch salad with avocado, dried mango, and a Thai curry vinaigrette is delicious. The Crispy Chicken Katsu sandwich is also a must-order, served on a fluffy Japanese milk bread.

Town Hearth

Design District

1617 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-761-1617

Website

Town Hearth Dallas Steakhouses

Chef Nick Badovinus' Town Hearth steakhouse serves some of the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. (Courtesy)

A favorite steakhouse in Dallas since 2017, Town Hearth comes from Dallas chef Nick Badovinus (National Anthem, Neighborhood Services). The interiors of the restaurant — featuring 64 opulent chandeliers, a Ducati motorcycle, and a yellow submarine — are a sight to see all on their own.

As for the food, you can’t go wrong with the prime rib, oysters, king crab, and fried Brussels. There’s also an entire section on the menu dedicated to whiskey cocktails.

The Mexican

Design District

1401 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The_Mexican_Edit-13

The central bar at the heart of The Mexican.

Named one of the World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants in 2023, this upscale Design District spot from Reach Hospitality is a must-visit not just for its design, but expansive dinner menu of steak, seafood, enchiladas, tacos, and so much more.

Menu highlights include the sea bass ceviche, lobster elote, and 33-ounce wagyu tomahawk ribeye.

The Meteor

Design District

1950 Hi Line Drive
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-774-4266

Website

The Meteor Dallas

Check out The Meteor in the Design District for its all-day cafe menu and great wine selection. (Courtesy)

This Austin-based all-day cafe is a great spot for lunch or a glass (or bottle) of natural wine in the Design District. Located at the Urby high-rise apartment complex, The Meteor offers a casual, cozy spot for coffee, salads, sandwiches, sourdough pizza, and more.

The Meatier is a favorite pie with mozzarella, ndjua, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon. For something lighter, the spiced chicken shawarma can be added to a salad or served in pita form. But the highlight here is the wine selection. You’ll find all sorts of options ranging from sparkling to orange wines.

The Charles

Design District

1632 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

469-917-9000

Website

The Charles Dallas

Duro Hospitality's first restaurant, The Charles, is located in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy)

Duro Hospitality’s (El Carlos Elegante) first restaurant is also located in the Design District and remains a classic for Italian cuisine in the neighborhood. Designed by Sees Design, the space is maximalist and playful, like all of the group’s restaurants.

Make sure to order the charred octopus, lemon ricotta gnudi, and olive oil cake.

Tango Room

Design District

1617 Hi Line Drive, Suite 250
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Tango Room Dallas

Tango Room is one of the most intimate, romantic restaurants in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Opened in 2021, this Dallas steakhouse is like a secret hideaway in the Design District. From Headington Companies, the intimate restaurant is mysterious and cozy with low lighting, maroon booths, and velvet curtains that one must walk through to enter the space.

Some stand-outs on the menu include the lobster corn dogs, Tango bolognese, and of course, the steaks.

Carbone Dallas

Design District

1617 Hi Line Drive, Suite 395
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Carbone_Spicy Rigatoni_1 copy 2

The famous Spicy Rigatoni at Carbone. (courtesy)

In 2022, Mario Carbone, co-founder of Major Food Group, debuted his first Texas location of his namesake Italian restaurant in Dallas’ Design District. Since then, the New York-based concept has been a hotspot for dinner (and a show) in the city.

Carbone is known for its theatrical take on dining, including tableside service with its Caesar alla ZZ salad. Other must-orders include the spicy rigatoni vodka, whole Branzino, and meatballs.

EVELYN

Design District

1201 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Piano Room (Main Dining Room) (Photo by Chase Hall)

The Piano Room is the main dining room at EVELYN. (Photo by Chase Hall)

If you’re looking for a glamorous night out, this new concept from the owners of The Mexican is the spot to be. Divided into a few different spaces depending on what kind of vibe you’re looking for, The Piano Room is the main dining room, while The Ruby Room houses the bar, and Room Seven hosts DJs under a shiny disco ball.

Definitely order a martini here along with a steak, Chilean sea bass, Maine Lobster linguine, or Australian lamb chops.

The Slow Bone

Design District

2234 Irving Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Slow Bone Dallas

The Design District's Slow Bone was recently featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network. (Courtesy)

And if you’re searching for some great barbecue in the Design District during lunchtime, Slow Bone is a must-visit. Opened by chef Jeffrey Hobbs in 2013, all meats are smoked on-site daily and only prime brisket is served. Earlier this year, Guy Fieri visited the local spot to feature on his Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Food Network show.

Make sure to try the fried chicken, pork ribs, and pulled pork sandwich. Hours are 11 am to 3 pm.

