10 Best Restaurants in Dallas’ Design District

The Design District's Slow Bone was recently featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network. (Courtesy)

The Piano Room is the main dining room at EVELYN. (Photo by Chase Hall)

Tango Room is one of the most intimate, romantic restaurants in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Duro Hospitality's first restaurant, The Charles, is located in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy)

Check out The Meteor in the Design District for its all-day cafe menu and great wine selection. (Courtesy)

The central bar at the heart of The Mexican.

Chef Nick Badovinus' Town Hearth steakhouse serves the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. (Courtesy)

Culinary Dropout offers an extensive menu of sushi, sandwiches, pizza, and so much more. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Duro Hospitality's El Carlos Elegante is a stunner in the Dallas Design District. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

The Dallas Design District is a haven for some of the best interior design showrooms and art galleries in the city. It has also quickly become a hotspot for buzzy new restaurants from New York, Los Angeles, and beyond, in addition to its staple, homegrown spots.

The neighborhood is still considered “up-and-coming” as it has rapidly transformed over the past several years, sparked by the opening of Virgin Hotels Dallas in 2019. There is so much development currently going on — from upcoming retail and dining destinations, The Seam and Inwood Design District & Ace on Inwood, to new restaurants like Delilah, Maroma, Jo’Seon, and Punk Noir. We get a front row seat as our PaperCity Dallas office is in the Design District.

As one of the Dallas design world’s biggest events, Texas Design Week Dallas, approaches this November, we’re rounding up our 10 favorite restaurants in the neighborhood.

Whether you’re looking for a great lunch spot or an upscale dinner, this is your guide to dining in the Dallas Design District.