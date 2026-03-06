The Best Seafood Restaurants and Meatless Options In The Woodlands — For Lent Or Any Other Time
Fresh seafood at Truluck’s offers a flavorful option in The Woodlands.
Seafood dishes like this crawfish plate at Landry’s Seafood House are popular Lent options in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Landry’s)
Flower Child proves giving up meat for Lent doesn't mean eating bland. (Photo courtesy Flower Child)
Black Walnut Cafe is serving Fish Friday specials throughout Lent, including this Crispy Cod Plate. (Photo courtesy Black Walnut Cafe)
Vegetarian and seafood dishes at True Food Kitchen make it an easy choice during Lent. (Photo courtesy True Food Kitchen)
The Fig & Pig pizza at bellagreen features fig jam, prosciutto, three cheeses and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. (Photo courtesy bellagreen)
Seafood with New Orleans flair makes Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen a popular option during Lent. (Photo courtesy Pappadeaux)
Lent should not mean settling for boring meals. During the season leading up to Easter that ends April 2 this year, many people skip meat on Fridays and opt for seafood instead. Others give up certain foods or indulgences altogether.
Fortunately, The Woodlands has plenty of standout seafood and meatless restaurant options perfect for Lent or almost any other occassion. Whether you’re observing Lent or simply craving a flavorful vegetarian or pescatarian entrée, these local hotspots deliver.
Here are the Best Seafood Restaurants and Meatless Options In The Woodlands:
Fish Fridays are back at The Woodlands’ Black Walnut Cafe with seafood creations like The Codfather and the crispy cod plate. These specials are only available for a limited time.
The covered patio is also a great place to enjoy a Friday fish feast.
To learn more about Black Walnut’s seafood options, go here.
At Bellagreen, every item is prepared from scratch. It offers plenty of vegetarian dishes along with several seafood dishes. If you need to modify a menu item, that’s no problem either.
With a spacious dining room, outdoor patio and to-go pickup available, you can choose where you want to enjoy your meal.
For more information and to see the full menu, go here.
Known for having some of the freshest seafood in The Woodlands, Landry’s leans into the Gulf Coast flavors. Just steps from The Woodlands Waterway, Landry’s offers delicious seafood and a beautiful view.
For menu options and to make reservations, go here.
Flower Child makes it easy to find what fits your dietary needs. Menu labels clearly mark vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes. Several meatless dishes deliver protein without sacrificing flavor.
To view the menu or place an order, go here.
Truluck’s – Hughes Landing
Eating fish on Fridays doesn’t have to be boring when there are delicacies like the ones at Truluck’s. Located in Hughes Landing, Truluck’s offers an upscale seafood restaurant experience on Lake Woodlands.
The extensive menu includes fresh crab and lobster dishes, a variety of fish optios and indulgences like the king crab truffle butter. You’re sure to find something on the menu that’ll make your taste buds sing.
To make reservations and see more of the menu, go here.
True Food Kitchen – The Woodlands
Since 2022, True Food Kitchen has been 100 percent seed oil free. The restaurant uses only fresh, real ingredients in every dish.
Vegetarian options include the spaghetti squash casserole with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella and DiNapoli tomato sauce.
Seafood dishes include Asian wild-caught shrimp and grilled sustainable salmon.
For the full menu or to make reservations, go here.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen The Woodlands
18165 I-45 South
Shenandoah, TX | Map
For seafood with New Orleans flair, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen offers bold dishes with one thing in common: every item is made fresh and authentic.
Zesty Bayou flavors shine in dishes like the iconic grilled salmon Alexander. It’s topped with shrimp, scallops and crawfish in a white wine cream sauce. Served with dirty rice, you definitely won’t have to fast from flavor.
The Woodlands’ own Pappadeuax’s is located just a short drive from the mall. It features a spacious dining area and vibrant atmosphere.
To view the menu and make a reservation, go here.
Sweetgreen
9595 Six Pines Dr , #1065
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Sweetgreen serves plant-forward food with an earth-friendly focus.
Vegetarian options include the bold shroomami bowl. Seafood lovers should give the miso glazed salmon a try. The restaurant also offers several large salads and a selection of topnotch desserts.
Located in Market Street, Sweetgreen is a convenient Lent-friendly option for any day of the week.
View the full menu here.
Lankford’s
24 Waterway Avenue, Suite 160
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
During Lent, a burger craving can be tough to ignore. Lankford’s has you covered.
Every burger can be made with crusted tilapia, an Impossible Beef patty, a black bean patty or salmon. Diners can also order a grilled salmon entrée or a fish sandwich.
To check out the menu or place an online order, go here.
Good Charlie’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Kitchen
Good Charlie’s serves seafood across the board, from oysters to shrimp to salmon, so choosing just one dish might be difficult. The po’ boys are one standout, especially with the housemade remoulade.
Owner Jim Hallers also keeps oysters on the menu that are some of the freshest available.
The patio and multiple screens make Good Charlie’s a solid go-to destination on Fridays during Lent.
View the full menu here.