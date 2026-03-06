Truluck’s
Landry’s crawfish
flower child
Black Walnut Crispy Cod Plate
True Food salad
Bellagreen
Pappadeaux to-go
01
07

Fresh seafood at Truluck’s offers a flavorful option in The Woodlands.

02
07

Seafood dishes like this crawfish plate at Landry’s Seafood House are popular Lent options in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Landry’s)

03
07

Flower Child proves giving up meat for Lent doesn't mean eating bland. (Photo courtesy Flower Child)

04
07

Black Walnut Cafe is serving Fish Friday specials throughout Lent, including this Crispy Cod Plate. (Photo courtesy Black Walnut Cafe)

05
07

Vegetarian and seafood dishes at True Food Kitchen make it an easy choice during Lent. (Photo courtesy True Food Kitchen)

06
07

The Fig & Pig pizza at bellagreen features fig jam, prosciutto, three cheeses and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. (Photo courtesy bellagreen)

07
07

Seafood with New Orleans flair makes Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen a popular option during Lent. (Photo courtesy Pappadeaux)

Truluck’s
Landry’s crawfish
flower child
Black Walnut Crispy Cod Plate
True Food salad
Bellagreen
Pappadeaux to-go
Restaurants / Lists

The Best Seafood Restaurants and Meatless Options In The Woodlands — For Lent Or Any Other Time

10 Local Hotspots That Deliver

BY //
Fresh seafood at Truluck’s offers a flavorful option in The Woodlands.
Seafood dishes like this crawfish plate at Landry’s Seafood House are popular Lent options in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Landry’s)
Flower Child proves giving up meat for Lent doesn't mean eating bland. (Photo courtesy Flower Child)
Black Walnut Cafe is serving Fish Friday specials throughout Lent, including this Crispy Cod Plate. (Photo courtesy Black Walnut Cafe)
Vegetarian and seafood dishes at True Food Kitchen make it an easy choice during Lent. (Photo courtesy True Food Kitchen)
The Fig & Pig pizza at bellagreen features fig jam, prosciutto, three cheeses and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. (Photo courtesy bellagreen)
Seafood with New Orleans flair makes Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen a popular option during Lent. (Photo courtesy Pappadeaux)
1
7

Fresh seafood at Truluck’s offers a flavorful option in The Woodlands.

2
7

Seafood dishes like this crawfish plate at Landry’s Seafood House are popular Lent options in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy Landry’s)

3
7

Flower Child proves giving up meat for Lent doesn't mean eating bland. (Photo courtesy Flower Child)

4
7

Black Walnut Cafe is serving Fish Friday specials throughout Lent, including this Crispy Cod Plate. (Photo courtesy Black Walnut Cafe)

5
7

Vegetarian and seafood dishes at True Food Kitchen make it an easy choice during Lent. (Photo courtesy True Food Kitchen)

6
7

The Fig & Pig pizza at bellagreen features fig jam, prosciutto, three cheeses and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. (Photo courtesy bellagreen)

7
7

Seafood with New Orleans flair makes Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen a popular option during Lent. (Photo courtesy Pappadeaux)

Lent should not mean settling for boring meals. During the season leading up to Easter that ends April 2 this year, many people skip meat on Fridays and opt for seafood instead. Others give up certain foods or indulgences altogether.

Fortunately, The Woodlands has plenty of standout seafood and meatless restaurant options perfect for Lent or almost any other occassion. Whether you’re observing Lent or simply craving a flavorful vegetarian or pescatarian entrée, these local hotspots deliver.

Here are the Best Seafood Restaurants and Meatless Options In The Woodlands:

Black Walnut Café

9000 New Trails Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Black Walnut The Codfather

“The Codfather” is served during Fish Fridays at Black Walnut Cafe.

Fish Fridays are back at The Woodlands’ Black Walnut Cafe with seafood creations like The Codfather and the crispy cod plate. These specials are only available for a limited time.

The covered patio is also a great place to enjoy a Friday fish feast.

To learn more about Black Walnut’s seafood options, go here.

Bellagreen

The Woodlands

2501 Research Forest Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Bellagreen

Bellagreen makes Lent dining easy with plenty of vegetarian and seafood options.

At Bellagreen, every item is prepared from scratch. It offers plenty of vegetarian dishes along with several seafood dishes. If you need to modify a menu item, that’s no problem either.

With a spacious dining room, outdoor patio and to-go pickup available, you can choose where you want to enjoy your meal.

For more information and to see the full menu, go here.

Landry’s Seafood House

1212 Lake Robbins Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Landry’s 2

During Lent, seafood is the star at Landry’s Seafood House.

Known for having some of the freshest seafood in The Woodlands, Landry’s leans into the Gulf Coast flavors. Just steps from The Woodlands Waterway, Landry’s offers delicious seafood and a beautiful view.

For menu options and to make reservations, go here.

Flower Child

The Woodlands

1900 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Flower Child

The Ginger Miso Crunch is one of many meatless options at Flower Child during Lent.

Flower Child makes it easy to find what fits your dietary needs. Menu labels clearly mark vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes. Several meatless dishes deliver protein without sacrificing flavor.

To view the menu or place an order, go here.

Truluck’s – Hughes Landing

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

truluck’s 2

Lent is prime time for seafood at Truluck’s.

Eating fish on Fridays doesn’t have to be boring when there are delicacies like the ones at Truluck’s. Located in Hughes Landing, Truluck’s offers an upscale seafood restaurant experience on Lake Woodlands.

The extensive menu includes fresh crab and lobster dishes, a variety of fish optios and indulgences like the king crab truffle butter. You’re sure to find something on the menu that’ll make your taste buds sing.

To make reservations and see more of the menu, go here.

True Food Kitchen – The Woodlands

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 150
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

True Food Spaghetti Squash casserole

The spaghetti squash casserole at True Food Kitchen will make you forget all about meat.

Since 2022, True Food Kitchen has been 100 percent seed oil free. The restaurant uses only fresh, real ingredients in every dish.

Vegetarian options include the spaghetti squash casserole with caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella and DiNapoli tomato sauce.

Seafood dishes include Asian wild-caught shrimp and grilled sustainable salmon.

For the full menu or to make reservations, go here.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen The Woodlands

18165 I-45 South
Shenandoah, TX  |  Map

 

936-321-4200

Website

Pappadeaux Grilled salmon

During Lent, seafood favorites like the grilled Salmon Alexander draw diners to Pappadeaux.

For seafood with New Orleans flair, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen offers bold dishes with one thing in common: every item is made fresh and authentic.

Zesty Bayou flavors shine in dishes like the iconic grilled salmon Alexander. It’s topped with shrimp, scallops and crawfish in a white wine cream sauce. Served with dirty rice, you definitely won’t have to fast from flavor.

The Woodlands’ own Pappadeuax’s is located just a short drive from the mall. It features a spacious dining area and vibrant atmosphere.

To view the menu and make a reservation, go here.

Sweetgreen

9595 Six Pines Dr , #1065
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-524-3725

Website

Shroomami Sweet Green

The Shroomami at Sweetgreen is a meatless favorite full of bold flavors.

Sweetgreen serves plant-forward food with an earth-friendly focus.

Vegetarian options include the bold shroomami bowl. Seafood lovers should give the miso glazed salmon a try. The restaurant also offers several large salads and a selection of topnotch desserts.

Located in Market Street, Sweetgreen is a convenient Lent-friendly option for any day of the week.

View the full menu here.

Lankford’s

24 Waterway Avenue, Suite 160
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-473-0930

Website

LankfordsFish Sandwich (Credit Lankford’s)

Turn any burger into a fish or vegetarian option at Lankford's.

During Lent, a burger craving can be tough to ignore. Lankford’s has you covered.

Every burger can be made with crusted tilapia, an Impossible Beef patty, a black bean patty or salmon. Diners can also order a grilled salmon entrée or a fish sandwich.

To check out the menu or place an online order, go here.

Good Charlie’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Kitchen

The Woodlands

545 Woodland Square Blvd
Conroe, TX 77384  |  Map

 

Website

shrimp

Good Charlie's menu has a wide range of seafood, including shrimp. (Photo courtesy of Good Charlie's)

Good Charlie’s serves seafood across the board, from oysters to shrimp to salmon, so choosing just one dish might be difficult. The po’ boys are one standout, especially with the housemade remoulade.

Owner Jim Hallers also keeps oysters on the menu that are some of the freshest available.

The patio and multiple screens make Good Charlie’s a solid go-to destination on Fridays during Lent.

View the full menu here.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
5 Modern Etiquette Tips for Hosting a Dinner Party
5 Modern Etiquette Tips for Hosting a Dinner Party
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
A 2025 Wedding Guest Survival Guide — From RSVP’ing and Gifting to Decoding the Dress Code
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
8 Rules of Phone Etiquette — An Exposé of Social Tells in the Digital Age
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2025
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Gifting and Tipping for The Holiday Season
read full series
The Birdsall Residences

Curated Collection

Swipe
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4428 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,110,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
3216 Glade Road
Colleyville
FOR SALE

3216 Glade Road
Colleyville, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3216 Glade Road
4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mindy Robbins
This property is listed by: Mindy Robbins (214) 282-1977 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
5420 Surrey Circle
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5420 Surrey Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
5420 Surrey Circle
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,899,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
1918 Olive Street #402
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #402
Dallas, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Beth Gilbert
This property is listed by: Beth Gilbert (214) 444-4176 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #402
5525 Charlestown Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5525 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,625,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5525 Charlestown Drive
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
11219 Leachman Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11219 Leachman Circle
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11219 Leachman Circle
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X