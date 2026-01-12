10 Best Speakeasy Bars in Fort Worth — Secret Spaces Beyond Bookshelf Walls, Laundromat Facades, and Suspiciously Clean Dumpsters
Plus, Hidden Cocktail Lounges in Southlake and Grapevine Worth the DriveBY Edward Brown //
Southlake’s Elmore Hotel is home to Tarrant County’s newest speakeasy — Social Outlaw. (Courtesy)
For those seeking chill vibes and the welcome company of craft cocktails and light house music, The Basement Lounge should top your list. (Courtesy)
The underground dance club and bar features low ceilings, tufted booths, and neon accents that give Curfew the feel of a hidden basement lounge. (Courtesy)
Thompson’s Bookstore, located in the historic Vybek building, offers multiple floors of drinking experiences. (Courtesy)
With an unmarked outside door and backdoor entrance through Wishbone & Flint, Amber Room is one of the city’s hidden gems. (Courtesy)
Beyond a suspiciously clean green dumpster, which requires a code or carded access, is one of Fort Worth’s hottest underground dance clubs and lounges. (Courtesy)
Dirty Laundry disguises its entrance behind a laundromat. (Courtesy)
Popular cocktails at Bodega West 7th include the Blind Tiger and Enchanted Mule. (Courtesy)
Francisco Islas says Secreto's menu focuses on spirits-forward libations that lean into mezcal and tequila. (Courtesy)
Magnum Speakeasy is an intimate, 18-seat cocktail concept tucked behind closed doors inside Grapevine’s Hotel Vin. (Courtesy)
Behind hidden doors, beyond bookshelf walls, and down nondescript staircases are some of Fort Worth’s choicest speakeasy bars. With the recent opening of Secreto, No Vacancy, and Social Outlaw, Fort Worthians have new cocktail lounges to explore — proving that some of the best nightlife experiences are secreted away in unexpected destinations. These are the 10 best speakeasy bars in and around Fort Worth.
When a space beside Shōgun Taqueria became available, owner and chef Francisco Islas and three of his close friends leapt at the opportunity to open a tucked-away speakeasy bar. Secreto specializes in mezcal-forward nightcaps and Latin cocktails. The hidden door near the restaurant’s main entrance leads to plush seats, dim lighting, and a craft cocktail bar that sets the mood for late-night socializing in a quiet and intimate atmosphere.
Bodega West 7th
2921 Morton Street
Fort Worth , TX 76107 | Map
Some late-night bodegas offer more than what’s on the shelves. Behind the shelf of a corner market on West 7th Street hides one of Fort Worth’s most playful speakeasy bars. Guests enter a neighborhood bodega before slipping into a neon-lit lounge with a dance floor, shuffleboard, and a high-energy crowd. Popular cocktails at Bodega West 7th include the Blind Tiger (Plymouth Gin, house-made raspberry syrup, lime juice) and the Enchanted Mule (Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka, spicy ginger beer).
Dirty Laundry
1005 Foch Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
Leave the laundry at home and save those quarters for cocktails. Dirty Laundry disguises its entrance behind a laundromat facade. Here, washing machines mask a lively cocktail lounge beyond the wall. Inside the purple-hued lounge, crowd-pleasing drinks include the Fluff ’N Fold, a Four Roses bourbon Old Fashioned with maple cotton candy, and the Snickerdoodle Softener, a Pendleton whiskey martini that leans into dessert-forward flavors.
In a crowded field of great hidden cocktail lounge entrances, No Vacancy may have raised the bar. Beyond a suspiciously clean green dumpster, which requires a code or carded access, is one of Fort Worth’s hottest underground dance clubs and lounges. With velvet lounge seating, neon-lit artwork, and two bars, the dance floor hums with after-hours energy. No Vacancy’s invite-only policy makes it one of Fort Worth’s most elusive and buzzed-about nightlife destinations.
Amber Room
334 Bryan Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76104 | Map
With an unmarked outside door and backdoor entrance through Wishbone & Flint, Amber Room is one of the city’s hidden gems. Seating ranges from classic bar stools to velvet couches, and the decor reflects a mix of Moroccan and Old English influences. The speakeasy feels intimate, moody, and deliberately removed from the outside. Discerning visitors know to order the Aztec Old Fashioned (chocolate bitters, rye whiskey, cherry syrup) or the Scarlett Letter (mezcal, Aperol, green chartreuse, fresh lime).
Thompson’s Bookstore
900 Houston Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102 | Map
In the heart of downtown is one of Fort Worth’s most popular hidden cocktail bars. Thompson’s Bookstore, located in the historic Vybek building, offers multiple floors of drinking experiences, including a secret basement lounge hidden behind the ground-floor library. Beyond enviable drinking options, the bar hosts regular mixology classes for date nights, bachelorette parties, and anyone seeking a fun cocktail masterclass led by Fort Worth’s top bartenders.
CURFEW
350 W 5th Street
Fort Worth , TX 76102 | Map
If you can get past the fortune-telling puppet who goes by Zoltar, who quietly watches the entryway, you’re halfway to one of Fort Worth’s most popular underground bars and clubs. The underground dance club and bar features low ceilings, tufted booths, and neon accents that give Curfew the feel of a hidden basement lounge. Before you hit the dance floor or grab a table, try the Painkiller, a tropical blend of rum, coconut cream, pineapple, and orange juice, or the Holly Jolly Sour, which mixes bourbon, fresh lemon, cinnamon maple reduction, egg white, and angostura.
The Basement Lounge
6323 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth , TX 76116 | Map
For those seeking chill vibes and the welcome company of craft cocktails and light house music, The Basement Lounge should top your list. The underground lounge’s door is next to Oscar’s Pub off Camp Bowie Boulevard. Downstairs, the long, full-service bar stands ready to make your favorite libation. With rotating art shows curated by the owner and monthly supper clubs hosted by Chef Cecilia Lopez, The Basement Lounge blends neighborhood warmth with low-key after-hours energy.
Social Outlaw
2104 E State Hwy 114
Southlake, TX 76092 | Map
Southlake’s Elmore Hotel is home to Tarrant County’s newest speakeasy — Social Outlaw. The hidden cocktail lounge accommodates up to 48 guests. Inside, warm brown tones and stark black-and-white photography by David Yarrow lend the space an edge that feels equal parts refined and rebellious. With light bite options available from Sagewind’s kitchen — we recommend the crispy rice with spicy tuna — and original cocktails, Southlake’s hottest new bar offers an unmatched late-night experience worth the short drive.
Magnum Speakeasy
215 E Dallas Road
Grapevine, TX 76051 | Map
Magnum Speakeasy is an intimate, 18-seat cocktail concept tucked behind closed doors inside Grapevine’s Hotel Vin. Rooted in Prohibition-era style libations, the bar focuses on a seasonally rotating cocktail list alongside a thoughtful selection of both approachable pours and highly sought-after spirits. Guests can opt for Dealer’s Choice, allowing the bartenders to craft a custom cocktail based on preferred flavors and spirits.