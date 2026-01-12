10 Best Speakeasy Bars in Fort Worth — Secret Spaces Beyond Bookshelf Walls, Laundromat Facades, and Suspiciously Clean Dumpsters

If you can get past the fortune-telling puppet who goes by Zoltar, who quietly watches the entryway, you’re halfway to one of Fort Worth’s most popular underground bars and clubs. The underground dance club and bar features low ceilings, tufted booths, and neon accents that give Curfew the feel of a hidden basement lounge. Before you hit the dance floor or grab a table, try the Painkiller, a tropical blend of rum, coconut cream, pineapple, and orange juice, or the Holly Jolly Sour, which mixes bourbon, fresh lemon, cinnamon maple reduction, egg white, and angostura.