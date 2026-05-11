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Dallas’ 15 Best Steakhouses

Classic Institutions and Modern Settings To Enjoy Filet Mignon, Prime Rib, & Wagyu

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There are several Texas Akuashi Heartbrand Reserve steaks on Nuri's menu. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

There are several Texas Akuashi Heartbrand Reserve steaks on Nuri's menu. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Stillwell's uses in-house beef program, Harwood Premium Beef, for their cuts. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

Stillwell's uses in-house beef program, Harwood Premium Beef, for their cuts. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

Chef Nick Badovinus' Town Hearth steakhouse serves some of the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. (Courtesy)

Chef Nick Badovinus' Town Hearth steakhouse serves some of the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. (Courtesy)

Wicked Butcher opened its second outpost in Downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of www.ThaninPhoto.com)

Wicked Butcher opens in the former Dallas Chop House space in Downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of www.ThaninPhoto.com)

Dallas-based Tango Room will open a second location in Frisco's HALL Park next fall. (Courtesy)

Dallas-based Tango Room will open a second location in Frisco's HALL Park next fall. (Courtesy)

Dallas is undeniably a steak city. Nearly every neighborhood can lay a viable claim to “the best steakhouse in Dallas.” From storied local dining institutions to chains with North Texas roots, these are the best steakhouses in Dallas to get your filet fix in the city.

Nuri Steakhouse

Uptown

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Nuri Steakhouse opened in Uptown Dallas in 2024, having cost $20 million to build out. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

When Dallas’ first $20 million restaurant opened in 2024 with a Michelin-recognized chef, the expectations were high for the Korean-inspired steakhouse. Since then, Nuri was one of two Dallas steakhouses to be included in the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants of 2025 list from World’s Best Steak Restaurants. After that, The Wall Street Journal named the local spot in its “Steakhouses Worth the Splurge” article.

The highest priced steak on the menu (that actually shows the price) is the 40-ounce Porterhouse, Heartbrand Reserve for $350. It’s one of the most extravagant dinners you can have in the city. And as it turns out, worth the hype.

Al Biernat’s

Multiple Locations

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-219-2201

Website

Al Biernat's

Al Biernat's is one of the most popular steakhouses in Dallas.

Since 1998, Al Biernat’s has been a Dallas steakhouse staple. Both the Oak Lawn and North Dallas locations offer an elegant ambiance to enjoy a celebratory or special meal. Steak options range from dry-aged to American wagyu to Japanese wagyu and come with tons of ways to personalize your meat. Other popular dishes include the lobster risotto and Chilean seabass.

Tango Room

Design District

1617 Hi Line Drive, Suite 250
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Tango Room Frisco

Tango Room makes a stellar steak in the Design District. (Courtesy)

Led by Executive Chef David Gomez, this Design District hideaway serves a stellar steak. A Headington Companies concept, Tango Room quietly debuted in 2021. The intimate restaurant is mysterious and cozy with low lighting, maroon booths, and velvet curtains that one must walk through to enter the space. You can’t go wrong with the 16-ounce New York strip with bordelaise sauce. Add on a side of Brussels sprouts and pomme purée for a perfect meal. Tango Room will also open a second location in Frisco’s HALL Park this fall.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakota’s Steakhouse Dallas

Iconic downtown restaurants Dakota's Steakhouse reopened in 2021 with a new owner, chef, and enhanced menu. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

In 2021, this iconic underground steakhouse got a new owner, a new chef, and an enhanced menu. Meredith McEneny and chef Ji Kang (Sloane’s Corner) brought the favorite spot back to life after a brief shuttering due to Covid. Now, the restaurant is greater than ever with a fresh menu of oysters, crab cake lollipops, seafood, pastas, and of course, steak. Opt for the Cowboy ribeye, beef Wellington, or the A5 Wagyu sirloin. And don’t miss the crème brûlée for dessert.

Stillwell’s

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Stillwell’s Dallas Christmas

Stillwell's uses in-house beef program, Harwood Premium Beef, for their cuts. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

In the Michelin Guide’s second year that Dallas restaurants have been eligible for stars, this Harwood District steakhouse at Hôtel Swexan landed on the Michelin Recommended list. For this local spot, Harwood developed their own beef program named HWD (Harwood Premium Beef), which uses the whole animal for zero waste.

All of Stillwell’s cuts (Akaushi beef locally raised exclusively for Harwood) are aged for at least 28 days, broiled, finished with salted butter, and served with the restaurant’s signature steak sauce.

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Oak Lawn

4300 Lemmon Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-528-9446

Website

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Bob's Steak & Chop House is one of Dallas' best classic steakhouses. (Courtesy)

Since 1993, this classic Dallas steakhouse has been serving steaks, chops, and seafood in the Oak Lawn area. In 2019, original owner Bob Sambol returned to his namesake restaurant to greet customers six days a week. The prime ribeye, filet mignon, and signature giant glazed carrots are favorites at the restaurant. You can also order crab cakes, salmon, and pan seared sea bass on the seafood menu. For an old-school steakhouse ambiance in Dallas, Bob’s is your spot for a classic steak experience.

The Landmark Prime Rib

Oak Lawn

3015 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Landmark Prime Rib Dallas

Each piece of USDA prime rib at The Landmark is served with a side salad, garlic mash, and au jus and horseradish cream. (Courtesy)

After a four-year hiatus, the Warwick Melrose hotel reopened its signature restaurant for dinner with a new name and focus in 2024. Chef Patrick McElroy returned to his post at The Landmark Prime Rib and is serving four cuts of delicious prime rib — cut and served from a restored 1940s carving cart in the center of the dining room.

Brass Ram

Downtown

2130 Commerce Street (Upstairs)
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Brass Ram Dallas

Brass Ram is a newer go-to spot in Dallas for prime rib. (Photo by Luis Martinez)

Dallas chef Nick Badovinus’ ninth local dining concept is an intimate, upscale steakhouse perched above National Anthem (another Badovinus joint) in the East Quarter. Brass Ram focuses on USDA prime rib, as well as steaks, seafood, soups, and sandwiches. There are four must-try options for prime rib, which comes with au jus, horseradish cream, and Yorkshire pudding.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block best dallas steakhouses

The sky-high restaurant at Reunion Tower, Crown Block, offers a stellar steak program. (Photo by Bill Milne)

Since opening in 2023, this dazzling steakhouse at the top of Reunion Tower has become a popular new spot for steak (and beyond) in Dallas. Designed by Cober Koeda, Crown Block was opened by James Beard-nominated hospitality industry (and husband-and-wife) team Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla. Steaks are sourced from local ranches like the Rosewood Ranch Bone-In Strip Steak, Heartbrand Akaushi Striploin, and an Allen Brothers cowgirl steak.

Nick & Sam’s

Uptown

3008 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-871-7444

Website

Nick & Sam’s Dallas

Nick & Sam's is an iconic Uptown Dallas steakhouses. (Courtesy)

Founded in 1999 by restauranteur Phil Romano (Eatzi’s), this Uptown steakhouse is one of the best spots in Dallas to have a steak. Known for their classic, like the prime bone-in filet and dry-aged long bone cowboy, Nick & Sam’s also serves sushi, seafood, and a full Japanese wagyu menu. The extensive menu also includes close to 20 sides, including king crab elote, duck confit mac, and fried rice.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Uptown

2323 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is a great spot for steak and seafood in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)

Originating in 1981, this popular steakhouse chain is a favorite for a reason. A swanky spot in Uptown to have a meal, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse offers everything from filet mignon to prime tomahawk. Seafood options include lobster, king crab, and salmon. Non-carnivores can even order a cauliflower steak. Be sure to save room for the butter cake for dessert.

SER Steak + Spirits

Design District

2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Hilton Anatole Bar

Opened in 2023, SER Steak + Spirits is a great new spot for a steak, wine, and views of the Dallas skyline. (Courtesy)

Located in the Hilton Anatole in Dallas’ Design District, this 27th-floor steakhouse offers cuts of wood-fired prime beef, a stellar wine selection, and great views. Opt for Tomahawk, filet mignon, New York strip, A5 Miyazaki, and so much more at this restaurant atop the hotel.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Northwest Dallas

10477 Lombardy Lane
Dallas, TX 75220  |  Map

 

214-366-2000

Website

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Dallas

Pappas Bros. is a classic spot for steak in Dallas. (Courtesy)

An American staple in Dallas and beyond, this steakhouse cannot be missed. Located in Northwest Dallas, the restaurant is popular for its filet mignon, bacon-wrapped scallops, and lobster deviled eggs. You can also add on sides like jumbo asparagus, steak fries, or jumbo lump crab mac and cheese. For those who prefer seafood, there’s a king salmon and live Maine lobster option.

Town Hearth

Design District

1617 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-761-1617

Website

Town Hearth Dallas Steakhouses

Chef Nick Badovinus' Town Hearth steakhouse serves some of the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. (Courtesy)

Chef Nick Badovinus’ swanky steakhouse serves up the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. The interiors of the restaurant — featuring 64 opulent chandeliers, a Ducati motorcycle, and a yellow submarine — are a sight to see all on their own. As for the food, you can’t go wrong with the prime rib, oysters, king crab, and fried Brussels. There’s also an entire section on the menu dedicated to whiskey cocktails.

Wicked Butcher

Downtown

1717 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Wicked Butcher Dallas

Wicked Butcher opened its second outpost in Downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of www.ThaninPhoto.com)

In 2024, this favorite Fort Worth steakhouse expanded to downtown Dallas. It offers butcher cuts, from center-cut filet mignon to Hokkaido A5 wagyu, as well as an incredible beef Wellington. It’s a modern American take on a steakhouse, making it a fun spot to try new things.

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