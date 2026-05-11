Dallas’ 15 Best Steakhouses

When Dallas’ first $20 million restaurant opened in 2024 with a Michelin-recognized chef, the expectations were high for the Korean-inspired steakhouse. Since then, Nuri was one of two Dallas steakhouses to be included in the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants of 2025 list from World’s Best Steak Restaurants. After that, The Wall Street Journal named the local spot in its “Steakhouses Worth the Splurge” article.

The highest priced steak on the menu (that actually shows the price) is the 40-ounce Porterhouse, Heartbrand Reserve for $350. It’s one of the most extravagant dinners you can have in the city. And as it turns out, worth the hype.