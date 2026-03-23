14 Best Steakhouses in Fort Worth — Where to Find the Choicest Cuts of Beef in Cowtown

From our city’s earliest years as a rest stop along the Chisholm Trail to today’s daily cattle drives in the Stockyards and annual livestock competitions, Fort Worth’s identity has long been tied to cattle. Fittingly, local restaurants serve some of the choicest cuts of beef around. Whether you are looking for a perfectly seared prime T-bone or a belt-busting tomahawk, these are the 14 best steakhouses in Fort Worth.

Don Artemio

3268 W 7th Street

Chef Juan Ramón Cárdenas quite literally wrote the book on ranching culture and fire cooking techniques. The Carito Path explores the history, techniques, and cultural significance of cabrito in northern Mexico, tracing how open-fire cooking and regional ingredients continue to shape the cuisine today. Don Artemio, a 2023 James Beard Award finalist, maintains a dry-aging program that’s viewable from the central dining area. Their 14-ounce New York steak is sourced from Rosewood Ranch here in Texas. Roasted in a charcoal oven and served with serrano aioli, every bite is rich and lightly smoky.

Wicked Butcher

512 Main Street

Inside the Sinclair Hotel, Wicked Butcher delivers a polished take on the classic steakhouse. The menu leans into dry-aged cuts and bold, steakhouse staples, from a 16-ounce ribeye and 18-ounce bone-in strip to a 32-ounce porterhouse and tomahawk built for the table. Here, you can find premium offerings like Hokkaido A5 Wagyu that comes perfectly seared. For a cocktail nightcap, we recommend taking the elevator to the top floor for Fort Worth’s buzzy rooftop sushi bar, Nikuya.

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

1300 Houston Street

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With leather seats, white linen tables, and bottles of cabernet sauvignon waiting to accompany your meal, Bob’s Steak & Chop House sets a high bar that has become the standard for steakhouse dining in Fort Worth. Known for its straightforward approach, the menu centers on prime cuts, including a signature filet mignon, each served with the restaurant’s iconic glazed carrot and a fully loaded baked potato.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

812 Main Street

With its sleek dining room and expansive wine list, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse brings a refined, high-energy take on the classic steakhouse experience. The menu centers on USDA Prime beef, from butter-soft filets to richly marbled ribeyes, alongside indulgent additions like lobster tails and signature sides. Here, the wine selection, stored in an in-house cellar, is as thoughtfully curated as the steak options.

The Mont

4729 Saint Amand Circle

One of Fort Worth’s most stunning spaces, The Mont, treats steaks with the same precision as the rest of the chef-driven menu. Beef is sourced from Creekstone Farms, with dishes like a wagyu strip au poivre and a 40-ounce Irodori wagyu tomahawk anchoring the program. The Mont recently launched a lavish brunch menu, featuring shareable monkey bread — one of Chef Michael Arlt’s favorite additions — and a playful take on chicken and waffles.

Duchess

503 Bryan Avenue

The Nobleman Hotel’s Duchess brings an elevated yet approachable steak option to Fort Worth’s Near Southside. The former fire station now welcomes guests from around the world while adding a new dining anchor for the neighborhood. Chef Marcus Kopplin sources local and regional ingredients for a seasonal menu, where the “Cuts” section features an eight-ounce center-cut filet with fresh horseradish crème fraîche and a 16-ounce ribeye, with the option to add grilled shrimp.

Toro Toro

200 Main Street

At the Worthington, Toro Toro brings a Pan-Latin energy to the steakhouse format, with a menu built around bold flavors and live-fire cooking. For dinner and a show, the Toro Toro Tomahawk tableside experience delivers. The 52-ounce premium cut arrives on a Himalayan pink salt block, topped with a bundle of fresh herbs, then doused with tequila and set aflame. Carved tableside, it’s served with shishito peppers, charred lemon, and housemade chimichurri and barbecue sauces.

97 West Kitchen & Bar

200 Mule Alley Drive

Consistently ranked the No. 1 hotel in DFW by Travel + Leisure and recognized with a Michelin Key, Hotel Drover has quickly become one of the city’s most acclaimed hospitality destinations. At the hotel’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar, the steak program complements its elevated Southern and coastal menu with a lineup of wood-fire-grilled cuts. Options range from a seven-ounce center-cut filet and 12-ounce Texas Akaushi New York strip to a 14-ounce boneless ribeye and an 18-ounce prime cowboy ribeye.

Provender Hall

122 E Exchange Avenue

From Chef Marcus Paslay, Provender Hall brings a more relaxed, Texas-driven approach to steak in the heart of Mule Alley. We dined at this popular restaurant during our winter staycation in the Stockyards and loved our experience. Rooted in open-fire cooking and comfort-forward flavors, the menu keeps things straightforward with a 16-ounce cowboy ribeye and a 14-ounce New York strip, each charred over the grill and served with a side salad and your choice of sides.

Bricks and Horses

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

At Bowie House, Bricks and Horses draws directly from Texas’ ranching roots, shaping its steak program around local sourcing and seasonal ingredients. The kitchen works closely with regional producers, featuring beef from operations like Rosewood Ranch and Four Sixes Ranch, alongside other Texas-raised proteins. Steaks are prepared in a Mi Brasa charcoal oven, giving each cut a subtle smokiness that sets it apart from more traditional broiler-driven steakhouses. Rather than a fixed menu, the lineup shifts with availability.

The Chumley House

3230 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Blending classic steakhouse cuts with a more refined, European-leaning menu, The Chumley House brings London charm to Fort Worth’s fine dining scene. The steak program covers the essentials with a touch of luxury, from an eight-ounce tenderloin filet to a richly marbled Akaushi New York strip and a dry-aged, bone-in ribeye built for a more indulgent meal. A proper Beef Wellington rounds out the menu.

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse

2458 N Main Street

An anchor of the Stockyards since 1947, Cattlemen’s Steakhouse remains one of Fort Worth’s most enduring steakhouse institutions. The restaurant was recently refreshed by Fort Worth’s Taylor Sheridan without losing what made it a local staple. The menu centers on straightforward, charbroiled cuts, including USDA Prime and Black Angus steaks sourced from Texas ranches like the Four Sixes and Bosque Ranch. Standouts include the 32-ounce dry-aged tomahawk chop and the cowboy bone-in ribeye.

The Capital Grille

800 Main Street

A mainstay of the national steakhouse scene, The Capital Grille delivers a polished, clubby experience anchored by consistency and a strong dry-aging program. Steaks are aged in-house for 18 to 24 days, then hand-cut daily, with options ranging from filet mignon to a bone-in ribeye and a dry-aged New York strip. The preparation leans classic and precise, letting the quality of the beef carry through, while an extensive wine list and traditional sides round out the experience.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

5212 Marathon Avenue

B&B Butchers & Restaurant was one of the first tenants at The Shops at Clearfork. Owner Ben Berg told us that he created the restaurant concept to return to what large chain steakhouses had lost sight of — a focus on premium cuts of beef. The menu centers on USDA Prime beef and in-house dry-aged selections, with everything from filet and ribeye to an over-the-top tomahawk built for the table. Known for its attention to detail, the restaurant also leans into specialty offerings like Japanese Wagyu and butcher’s cuts.