For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. (Courtesy)

Namo is known for its expertly crafted sushi in Dallas' West Village. (Courtesy)

The Dallas sushi scene has been growing like crazy over the past several years. Since we last published a Best Sushi Restaurants in Dallas round-up in 2023, so many great omakase spots have popped up around town (which led us to publish a Dallas’ 10 Best Omakases list last summer). But now, we want to zero in on the absolute best sushi restaurants in the city, whether they offer omakase or not.

We’re keeping this list to Dallas proper (we know there are plenty more must-visit sushi spots in the suburbs) to highlight where you can enjoy some of the freshest, most innovative raw fish creations in Uptown, Downtown, Lower Greenville, and beyond.

From staples known worldwide to Michelin-recognized local spots, these are the 12 best sushi restaurants in Dallas.