The 12 Best Sushi Restaurants in Dallas
From Staples Known Worldwide to Michelin-Recognized Local Concepts, These Are Our Must-Try Spots For Raw FishBY Megan Ziots //
Sushi Kozy is a new omakase restaurant in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)
Namo is known for its expertly crafted sushi in Dallas' West Village. (Courtesy)
Guests can expect bites like Toro Temaki on Sushi Kozy's omakase menu. (Courtesy)
For the past 20 years, Nobu Dallas has offered premium sushi at The Crescent in Uptown. (Courtesy)
The Hirame Usuzukuri is a must-try at Pearl Sushi. (Photo by Samantha Marie)
The Dallas sushi scene has been growing like crazy over the past several years. Since we last published a Best Sushi Restaurants in Dallas round-up in 2023, so many great omakase spots have popped up around town (which led us to publish a Dallas’ 10 Best Omakases list last summer). But now, we want to zero in on the absolute best sushi restaurants in the city, whether they offer omakase or not.
We’re keeping this list to Dallas proper (we know there are plenty more must-visit sushi spots in the suburbs) to highlight where you can enjoy some of the freshest, most innovative raw fish creations in Uptown, Downtown, Lower Greenville, and beyond.
From staples known worldwide to Michelin-recognized local spots, these are the 12 best sushi restaurants in Dallas.
In 2018, this favorite Dallas sushi restaurant was founded by then-22-year-old SMU student Brandon Cohanim (owner of Michelin-starred Mamani, Bar Colette, and brand-new bakery, The Bread Club, with his brother, Henry).
Located in West Village, Namo focuses on its products, which are flown in fresh from Japan each week. Executive Chef Kazuhito Mabuchi is a pro at crafting unique chef-guided experiences, including the 14-course chef-guided nigiri course ($135 per person) and the 17-course signature namokase ($195 per person) for nightly dinner. It’s one of the best omakases in Dallas. But you can also order à la carte from a menu of sashimi, nigiri, new style rolls, makimono, and otsumami.
Opened in 2022 in Deep Ellum, Tatsu is an intimate, eight-seat omakase concept in the Continental Gin Building. Besides Mamani, it’s the second Michelin-starred restaurant in Dallas.
The sushi restaurant, led by chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, specializes in edomae-style sushi. This technique is difficult to master: fish is cured, marinated, or aged before being served. Two omakase seatings at 5:30 pm and 7:45 pm are available five days a week (Tuesday through Saturday).
For $195 per person, each meal includes two or three appetizers, 13 to 15 nigiri pieces, a hand roll, miso soup, and dessert. You can also pre-purchase beverage pairings for an additional cost. Reservations are released on the 1st and 15th of each month and book up quickly, so make sure to set a calendar alert.
Former Head Sushi Chef at Uchi Dallas Chef Paul Ko opened this new omakase restaurant in downtown Dallas in 2025. Sushi Kozy was inspired by Ginza, a popular shopping district in Japan, and Ko’s last name. Sushi Kozy was one of the few brand-new restaurants to be Michelin-recommended last year. We even named its omakase experience as one of the 8 Best Dishes We’ve Tried From New Dallas Restaurants in 2025.
Earlier this year, the hot spot named former Georgie chef RJ Yoakum (and James Beard Award Finalist for Emerging Chef in 2025) as Chef de Cuisine.
Sushi Kozy features a 17-course omakase menu for $185 per person, but guests can add on additional a la carte menu items at the end of their experience if they wish.
This popular Dallas handroll sushi spot opened in the former Sushi De Handroll space at The Hill in 2023. Chef Roy Ahn (formerly Little Katana) founded the family-owned restaurant that serves sashimi, handrolls, nigiri, and more. Sit at the bar to watch everything be prepared right in front of you.
Make sure to start with the salmon sashimi with ponzu. It’s a fresh and flavorful starter before you dive into the handrolls. Try a handroll combo to taste favorites like scallop, lobster, tuna, yellowtail, and crab wrapped in thin sheets of nori.
Opened in 2023 in Dallas’ Knox Street District, this sushi spot comes from former Nobu chef Shine Tamaoki. The intimate space offers dine-in seating, a lovely patio, and a sushi to-go window. Seasonally focused, the menu features starters, cold dishes, hot dishes, nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and more.
The cocktail list focuses on classics and unique drinks featuring Japanese flavors. Must-try dishes include the Hirame Usuzukuri and Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice.
Another extremely popular sushi spot where reservations book up fast, this Lower Greenville spot opened in 2021. It comes from former Nobu chef Jimmy Park, who offers two options for guests to book: a traditional omakase experience with traditional edomae sushi and classic techniques or a new omakase experience, featuring Shoyo’s own unique take on the Japanese cuisine. Reservations go live on the first of every month.
Uchi Dallas
Uptown
2817 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX | Map
From James Beard Award-winning chef and owner Tyson Cole, this Austin-based sushi spot has locations all over the country now. It offers non-traditional Japanese cuisine including tastings, sushi, and seasonal omakase. Make sure to come in during Happy Hour for discounts on favorite bites and sips.
Naminohana is a handroll sushi restaurant that opened near Northeast Dallas in 2023. It’s from Sung Kim (former chef at Fort Worth’s uber-popular Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar). There is only bar seating surrounding the prep area where the chefs expertly roll sushi. A chalkboard features daily specials, and each guest is given a piece of paper to check off which handrolls they would like, as well as add-on dishes like sashimi and nigiri.
Founded by chef Thanh Nguyen in 2003, this beloved Dallas sushi spot has expanded to Plano, Grapevine, and Fort Worth over the past few years. It’s popular for its sashimi and sushi rolls — there are 20 maki rolls and 30 specialty roll options on the Wycliff Avenue menu. You’ll also find dinner menu items like crispy oysters, dumplings, salads, soups, and more.
Located in The Crescent Hotel in Uptown, this staple sushi spot (with locations around the world) is always a solid choice in Dallas. Favorite bites include the Matteo Roll, tuna tacos, and rock shrimp tempura.
You can also opt for Nobu’s omakase experience, which is pretty exclusive. It’s only available Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 pm, and limited to four people per night at the chef’s table.
Since 2008, Tei-An has been serving handmade soba noodles and great sushi (sashimi, pressed sushi, and rolls) in the Dallas Arts District. When booking a table, guests can opt for regular seating or a special omakase experience.
In 2025, the restaurant changed majority ownership from founder/chef Teiichi Sakurai to Hunter Pond’s Vandelay Hospitality Group (Hudson House, Drake’s). Last year, Tei-An was also added to Dallas’ list of recommended restaurants in the Texas Michelin Guide.
Brought to Dallas in 1998 by Tei-An founder Teiichi Sakurai, this Henderson Avenue spot is still a favorite for fresh sushi and Japanese staples. The restaurant offers daily specials, sashimi, sushi, rolls, and even hot fish grilled with natural oak charcoal.