The 9 Best Sushi Restaurants in Fort Worth

Three delicacies in one, the Uni plus features toro, uni, and ikura at Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar.

The menu at Oishii offers a true pan-Asian experience, with tiger prawns, crispy oysters, and crab rangoons for appetizers, several chicken dishes, and classic Chinese dishes like Mongolian beef. (Courtesy)

Few cuisines rival the sensory pleasure of a hand-crafted sushi roll. For anyone craving sashimi, meticulously rolled maki, or pristine nigiri, Fort Worth is no longer limited to chains. From a rooftop newcomer to intimate omakase counters and long-standing neighborhood favorites, the city’s sushi scene now offers a range of experiences that feel both transportive and distinctly local. These are Fort Worth’s best sushi restaurants.

Nikuya

512 Main Street

Seating is limited at this cozy new sushi restaurant, which sits atop The Sinclair hotel. Chef Alvin Chik, whose background includes working in San Francisco’s omakase scene and Plano’s Uchiko, brings a wealth of experience. We’re fans of the Japanese whiskey Old Fashioned and the salmon crudo, which is served over a citrus-kissed sauce. Several dishes play off Fort Worth’s Hispanic heritage, including the edamame “guacamole” that comes served with crispy rice crackers.

Yoichi Omakase and Handroll

711 West Magnolia Avenue

This relative newcomer features a single long bar that runs the length of the dining space. On the east side of the divide, a dedicated team prepares and serves meticulously crafted handrolls, crudo, and appetizers. You can order à la carte or let one of the chefs treat you to an omakase showcase of the day’s specials. Here, every dish is masterfully plated and served with a warm smile.

Oishii

1664 South University Drive

Oishii is a pan-Asian restaurant with locations in Dallas, Plano, and Grapevine. The lavish interior comes as a surprise, given the humble strip mall environs outside. Beyond a wide assortment of Chinese, Korean, and southwest Asian delights, you can indulge in rich Tuna Tataki (seared tuna, onions, serranos, sriracha, yuzu, garlic soy sauce) or any of the dozens of rolls and sashimi options that have made this restaurant a go-to for exceptional Asian cuisine.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

3131 West 7th Street

Located near the Cultural District, Blue Sushi Sake Grill pairs a lively atmosphere — including an aquarium centerpiece — with a broad sushi menu that appeals to both traditional and modern tastes. Standouts include the Truffle Salmon with truffle ponzu and ikura, the pepper-seared Tuna Tataki, and the Yellowtail Serrano with cilantro and ponzu. The nigiri selection ranges from salmon belly and maguro to uni and ama ebi, plus a small but solid lineup of vegan options.

Hatsuyuki Hand Roll Bar

907 Foch Street

This popular West 7th area handroll bar has limited seating but is always worth the wait. Guests sit around a U-shaped counter as chefs prepare fresh cuts of fish, small plates, and handrolls. The thick and crispy nori seaweed, nigiri, and flavorful cuts of seafood make this intimate space highly sought-after. Pull up a chair, order a warm sake, and see what makes this one of Fort Worth’s most in-demand sushi reservations.

Little Lilly Sushi

6100 Camp Bowie Boulevard

A longtime Camp Bowie favorite, Little Lilly Sushi keeps things classic with a deep bench of nigiri and sashimi. Owner Chih “Danny Liu” specialized in traditional Chinese dishes before honing his skills in Japanese cuisine. The lineup includes Hawaiian bigeye tuna, Japanese hamachi, New Zealand king salmon, and smoked Atlantic salmon, plus garlic-seared Pacific albacore and Japanese sea bream.

Pacific Table

1600 South University Drive

Owned by Chef Felipe Armenta, Pacific Table brings a coastal spin to sushi. The menu ranges from approachable rolls like the Shrimp Tempura and Rainbow to bolder options like the Lobster Ceviche Roll. The Crispy Rice Duo and Sushi Tower make it an easy choice for sharing. Pacific Table is also famed for its happy hour specials on cocktails, wine, and light bites.

Tokyo Cafe

5121 Pershing Avenue

Tokyo Cafe is a longtime Camp Bowie Boulevard favorite with a sushi menu that never disappoints. You will find bigeye tuna, salmon, yellowtail, Japanese snapper, and seared salmon belly with truffle ponzu. Rolls range from classic California and spicy tuna to specialty options like the Tejas Roll and Truffle Crunch Roll. The popular destination also hosts ticketed omakase dinners prepared by Chef Kevin Martinez.

Quince Riverside

1701 River Run

Set along the Trinity River, Quince Riverside pairs polished interiors with a broad sushi selection. Rolls like the Spicy Double Tuna and Torched Salmon keep things classic with heat and citrus, while the “Frida” Hamachi layers yellowtail with serrano, coriander, and citrus sauce. The Surf n’ Turf Roll adds beef filet and shrimp tempura for something richer. For a lighter option, the Peruvian Hamachi Sashimi and rotating seasonal crudo highlight clean cuts and bright sauces.