The Best Tequila Brands Based in North Texas

Tequila is a way of life in North Texas.

Here, you can attend the fast-approaching Tequila Fest, try one of the city’s most expensive margaritas, or take a self-guided sipping tour of the 35-stop Margarita Mile if just one drink isn’t enough. Unsurprisingly, Dallas and Fort Worth are home to a few of the most ambitious and innovative tequilas outside of Mexico. Below, we’ve rounded up the best tequila brands based right here in North Texas. Though far from Jalisco, these local producers are crafting premium drinks to put the region on the map.

Socorro Tequila

Josh Irving and Pablo Antinori dreamed of creating — and drinking — a totally honest, additive-free tequila. True to their vision, the Dallas-based Socorro Tequila contains just three ingredients: agave, yeast, and water. “Socorro” also translates to “help,” making the brand’s namesake its mission, too; under the Case for Case program, the brand donates a case of clean water for every case of Socorro sold.

And Socorro is continuing to keep it local, even in the air. The brand just became Fort Worth-based American Airlines’ exclusive in-flight tequila partner. By the end of the month, Socorro’s Añejo, Blanco, and Reposado will be available on all American flights, so customers can enjoy clean, authentic tequila at 35,000 feet in the sky.

La Pulga Spirits

A restaurateur, a club owner, and a real estate developer walk into a bar — or, in this rendition, birth the tequila brand that will be served in the bar. Founded by three Fort Worth natives in 2023, La Pulga is named for the beloved University Drive open-air flea market, one of the oldest of its kind in the U.S. Though the trio bring diverse experiences outside of the world of spirits to the brand, it’s clear that they know their stuff, and everyone else is catching on. In 2024, La Pulga became the official tequila of Texas Christian University’s Horned Frogs and released a limited-edition bottle of La Pulga Blanco wrapped in a purple-and-white label emblazoned with a horned frog.

With a collection including Añejo, Blanco, Reposado, and mezcal, every La Pulga spirit is free of additives, concentrates, and coloring. Only the highest quality Blue Weber agave with optimal sugar content is selected by the brand’s skilled jimadors before being fermented, distilled, and aged in wooden barrels.

Flecha Azul Tequila

Co-founded by Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer and entrepreneur Aron Marquez, Flecha Azul hit star status in 2022 when Mark Wahlberg announced the brand as his latest venture. As an equity partner, Wahlberg has shared how “family-oriented, self-made” Ancer and Marquez felt like natural fits for collaboration.

The spirit itself boasts origins in Jalisco’s Tequila Valley, where Flecha Azul’s agaves are grown and matured for six to eight years before harvesting. The brand’s aged expressions — Reposado, Añejo, Añejo Cristalino, and Extra-Añejo — are aged in bourbon-seasoned oak barrels and blended by master distiller Lorena Diaz.

Piña Loca Tequila

Created and owned by Dallas bartenders, Piña Loca claims to be unlike any other tequila out there, a bold statement that rings true thanks to its hint of pineapple. To achieve that tang, pineapple cores are slow-roasted in a brick oven until they become a concentrated pineapple honey that’s blended with premium blue agave blanco tequila imported from Eastern Jalisco. The end result: an ultra-smooth spirit with a light sweetness that’s refreshing, not overpowering.