Beverly’s Fort Worth
Beverly’s Fort Worth
Beverly’s Fort Worth
Beverly’s Fort Worth
Beverly’s Fort Worth
01
05

Beverly’s Downtown is named in honor of Beverly Payne, who co-founded Cousin’s Bar-B-Q with her husband, “Boots” Payne, in Fort Worth in 1983. (Courtesy)

02
05

Designed by Fort Worth’s Maven, Beverly’s Downtown will transform the basement of the historic Hogan Building into an intimate, richly layered dining space. (Courtesy)

03
05

Distinctive design elements, including woven textures and natural tones, bring Beverly’s Downtown to life. (Courtesy)

04
05

A sleek, sculptural bar anchors the subterranean setting at Beverly’s Downtown. (Courtesy)

05
05

Thoughtful lighting and rich materials add warmth to Beverly’s Downtown’s underground space. (Courtesy)

Beverly’s Fort Worth
Beverly’s Fort Worth
Beverly’s Fort Worth
Beverly’s Fort Worth
Beverly’s Fort Worth
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Historic Hogan Building Will Transform Into A New Underground Mexican Restaurant This Fall

Cousin's BBQ Owners Bring Beverly's Downtown to Life

BY // 04.29.25
Beverly’s Downtown is named in honor of Beverly Payne, who co-founded Cousin’s Bar-B-Q with her husband, “Boots” Payne, in Fort Worth in 1983. (Courtesy)
Designed by Fort Worth’s Maven, Beverly’s Downtown will transform the basement of the historic Hogan Building into an intimate, richly layered dining space. (Courtesy)
Distinctive design elements, including woven textures and natural tones, bring Beverly’s Downtown to life. (Courtesy)
A sleek, sculptural bar anchors the subterranean setting at Beverly’s Downtown. (Courtesy)
Thoughtful lighting and rich materials add warmth to Beverly’s Downtown’s underground space. (Courtesy)
1
5

Beverly’s Downtown is named in honor of Beverly Payne, who co-founded Cousin’s Bar-B-Q with her husband, “Boots” Payne, in Fort Worth in 1983. (Courtesy)

2
5

Designed by Fort Worth’s Maven, Beverly’s Downtown will transform the basement of the historic Hogan Building into an intimate, richly layered dining space. (Courtesy)

3
5

Distinctive design elements, including woven textures and natural tones, bring Beverly’s Downtown to life. (Courtesy)

4
5

A sleek, sculptural bar anchors the subterranean setting at Beverly’s Downtown. (Courtesy)

5
5

Thoughtful lighting and rich materials add warmth to Beverly’s Downtown’s underground space. (Courtesy)

Downtown’s lauded upscale dining options will have a new addition late this year when Beverly’s Downtown opens its doors at 901 Houston Street. The new restaurant will be a subterranean escape where bold Mexican flavors meet striking design, offering guests an immersive dining experience unlike anything else in Fort Worth.

The collaboration between Jeff Payne and Jason Cross — owners of Cousin’s BBQ and the highly anticipated New American restaurant, The Mont — and the owners of Hogan Building, Jeff Morgan and Steve Maddux, began last fall, Cross says.

“The contractor we’re working with for The Mont reached out, saying that the Hogan Building owners were toying with the idea of a restaurant in their basement and were looking for an operator to bring the space to life,” Cross tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

“We brought in interior designer Kellye Raughton [of Maven] to see if we could make something special out of the space. We had the idea of doing upscale Mexican with a cool, speakeasy bar. Once we saw her renderings, we fell in love with the concept.”

The name Beverly’s came from Payne’s mother, Beverly Payne, who started Cousin’s BBQ alongside her husband, “Boots” Payne, in 1983 in Fort Worth.

“She started Cousin’s and has been a constant presence since,” Cross added. “We thought this would be a wonderful way to celebrate her.”

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day
Beverly 2
Designed by Fort Worth’s Maven, Beverly’s Downtown will transform the basement of the historic Hogan Building into an intimate, richly layered dining space. (Courtesy)

First Look at Beverly’s Downtown

Designed by Fort Worth’s Maven, Beverly’s Downtown will transform the basement of the historic Hogan Building into an intimate, richly layered dining space featuring warm lighting, organic textures, and subtle nods to Mexico’s natural landscapes.

The underground restaurant will offer lunch and dinner service, designed for both the weekday crowd and evening guests seeking a refined yet welcoming experience. The menu explores the full geographical and cultural spectrum of Mexican cuisine, from the rich meats and earthy spices of the North to the vibrant, coastal influences of the Gulf and Caribbean. Dishes will balance recognizable tradition with inventive execution, including a modern take on “bread service” featuring heirloom flour and corn blend tortillas with cultured butter and pickled onion.

Cross credits Raughton and her team with bringing the concept to life.

“She has a beautiful mind in the way that she and her team create things,” Cross says. “She understood how to make something special without guests feeling trapped in, which can happen in a basement concept. Once you hit the bottom of the stairs, you are in Mexico.

Beverly4
A sleek, sculptural bar anchors the subterranean setting at Beverly’s Downtown. (Courtesy)

The building’s owners, he added, have been incredibly supportive of the project. Cross sees a bright future for Fort Worth’s downtown, even as nearby districts like the Stockyards and Cultural District have seen a surge in investment and development. Fort Worth’s $700 million convention center expansion is set to boost downtown tourism, drive larger events, and bring new energy to nearby businesses like Beverly’s Downtown.

Now with the location, name, and concept in place, Cross and his team are interviewing chefs and preparing to serve locals and visitors late this fall.

“You don’t get into the restaurant business to get rich,” Cross says. “You get into this business because you want to be with people and serve. Our whole team is excited about getting a chance to serve Fort Worth.”

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X