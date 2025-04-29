Fort Worth’s Historic Hogan Building Will Transform Into A New Underground Mexican Restaurant This Fall

Designed by Fort Worth’s Maven, Beverly’s Downtown will transform the basement of the historic Hogan Building into an intimate, richly layered dining space. (Courtesy)

Beverly’s Downtown is named in honor of Beverly Payne, who co-founded Cousin’s Bar-B-Q with her husband, “Boots” Payne, in Fort Worth in 1983. (Courtesy)

Downtown’s lauded upscale dining options will have a new addition late this year when Beverly’s Downtown opens its doors at 901 Houston Street. The new restaurant will be a subterranean escape where bold Mexican flavors meet striking design, offering guests an immersive dining experience unlike anything else in Fort Worth.

The collaboration between Jeff Payne and Jason Cross — owners of Cousin’s BBQ and the highly anticipated New American restaurant, The Mont — and the owners of Hogan Building, Jeff Morgan and Steve Maddux, began last fall, Cross says.

“The contractor we’re working with for The Mont reached out, saying that the Hogan Building owners were toying with the idea of a restaurant in their basement and were looking for an operator to bring the space to life,” Cross tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

“We brought in interior designer Kellye Raughton [of Maven] to see if we could make something special out of the space. We had the idea of doing upscale Mexican with a cool, speakeasy bar. Once we saw her renderings, we fell in love with the concept.”

The name Beverly’s came from Payne’s mother, Beverly Payne, who started Cousin’s BBQ alongside her husband, “Boots” Payne, in 1983 in Fort Worth.

“She started Cousin’s and has been a constant presence since,” Cross added. “We thought this would be a wonderful way to celebrate her.”

SHOP FOR MOM Swipe















Next

First Look at Beverly’s Downtown

Designed by Fort Worth’s Maven, Beverly’s Downtown will transform the basement of the historic Hogan Building into an intimate, richly layered dining space featuring warm lighting, organic textures, and subtle nods to Mexico’s natural landscapes.

The underground restaurant will offer lunch and dinner service, designed for both the weekday crowd and evening guests seeking a refined yet welcoming experience. The menu explores the full geographical and cultural spectrum of Mexican cuisine, from the rich meats and earthy spices of the North to the vibrant, coastal influences of the Gulf and Caribbean. Dishes will balance recognizable tradition with inventive execution, including a modern take on “bread service” featuring heirloom flour and corn blend tortillas with cultured butter and pickled onion.

Cross credits Raughton and her team with bringing the concept to life.

“She has a beautiful mind in the way that she and her team create things,” Cross says. “She understood how to make something special without guests feeling trapped in, which can happen in a basement concept. Once you hit the bottom of the stairs, you are in Mexico.

The building’s owners, he added, have been incredibly supportive of the project. Cross sees a bright future for Fort Worth’s downtown, even as nearby districts like the Stockyards and Cultural District have seen a surge in investment and development. Fort Worth’s $700 million convention center expansion is set to boost downtown tourism, drive larger events, and bring new energy to nearby businesses like Beverly’s Downtown.

Now with the location, name, and concept in place, Cross and his team are interviewing chefs and preparing to serve locals and visitors late this fall.

“You don’t get into the restaurant business to get rich,” Cross says. “You get into this business because you want to be with people and serve. Our whole team is excited about getting a chance to serve Fort Worth.”