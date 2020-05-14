View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Bird Outside
bird cafe interior 2
bird cafe
Shannon Wynne
Bird cafe bar
01
05

The exterior of the historic Land and Title Building in downtown Fort Worth.

02
05

Bird Cafe dining room adorned with birds by Stuart and Scott Gentling.

03
05

The charming interior of Bird Cafe.

04
05

Shannon Wynne

05
05

The stylish bar opened onto the bustle of Sundance Square.

Bird Outside
bird cafe interior 2
bird cafe
Shannon Wynne
Bird cafe bar
Restaurants / Closings

Top Fort Worth Restaurant is Shuttering for Good After Coronavirus Losses — Bird Cafe’s Flying Away

Sundance Square Staple's Closure Leaves a Historic Void

BY // 05.14.20
The exterior of the historic Land and Title Building in downtown Fort Worth.
Bird Cafe dining room adorned with birds by Stuart and Scott Gentling.
The charming interior of Bird Cafe.
Shannon Wynne
The stylish bar opened onto the bustle of Sundance Square.
1
5

The exterior of the historic Land and Title Building in downtown Fort Worth.

2
5

Bird Cafe dining room adorned with birds by Stuart and Scott Gentling.

3
5

The charming interior of Bird Cafe.

4
5

Shannon Wynne

5
5

The stylish bar opened onto the bustle of Sundance Square.

Fort Worth’s Bird Cafe, located at 155 E. Fourth and Commerce, is about to leave its famous roost. The restaurant will be shuttering for good on Friday, May 22.

“With the influx of Covid 19, we found it impossible to support our staff and have elected to close. We invite all of our loyal patrons to join us on the patio for one last hurrah,” owner Shannon Wynne says in a statement.

Bird Cafe was known as much for its charming space and proximity to Sundance Square Plaza, as for its intriguing menu and stylish bar.

“Seven years ago, we were approached by the Bass family to create a fine dining concept for the historic Land and Title Building, one of the most important and best surviving Victorian commercial buildings in Fort Worth. The space, which formerly housed our Flying Saucer Draught Emporium had become vacant after we moved into the 8-0 space on East Third,” Wynne says.

Brian Olenjack announced his departure from his brief tenure as head chef of Bird Cafe earlier this week. Olenjack will now be culinary director at Love Style Inc., the parent company of his fellow Reata Restaurant alum, Tim Love.

Consider it an early sign of what was coming for Wynne’s showcase Sundance Square spot.

Wynne, president of 8.0 Management, is a serial restauranteur — one of the most prolific and successful in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. His empire includes the Flying Saucer Draught Emporiums which boasts locations from Fort Worth to Raleigh, North Carolina (14 in all); Rodeo Goat which began serving specialty burgers in Fort Worth and now dots the state with six locations; Flying Fish with 12 locations in Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee; and Meddlesome Moth, still on Oak Lawn.

One of Wynne’s newest entries – Miriam Cocina Latina ― opened a year ago. The authentic Mexican restaurant sits across from Klyde Warren Park. Wynne partnered with Miriam Jimenez, from whom the restaurant gets its name. Jimenez’ resume includes the kitchens of both Mesero and Mr. Mesero.

“Miriam Cocina Latina, Meddlesome Moth, Flying Saucers, Flying Fish and Rodeo Goats are all open,” Amity Thomas of Amity Thomas Public Relations, tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Bird Cafe’s stylish bar opened onto the bustle of Sundance Square.

 

Wynne poured his heart into Bird Cafe as well. He worked closely with the Gentling family to curate a large portfolio of bird paintings by Fort Worth natives and twin brothers, Stuart and Scott Gentling. Some of their most striking works were inspired by famed artist John James Audubon. The stunning artwork donned the walls of the popular eatery.

“The 1889 floor plan was a challenge to design, but is one of my favorites. Representative of the turn of the century, I wanted to merge the histories of the cattle and oil dynasties that would soon burgeon in Fort Worth,” Wynne says.

For a fond farewell, reservations can be made at www.birdinthe.net or call 817-332-2473. Curbside pickup and at home meal preparation kits are also available, through May 22. Current hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 4 pm to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.

The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
Top Dallas Salons Delivering Root Touch-Up Kits
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
3229 Del Monte Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3229 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$5,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3229 Del Monte Drive
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X