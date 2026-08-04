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A Restaurant Favorite In The Woodlands Reopens After a Dramatic Renovation — Inside the New Fresh Black Walnut

Homemade Gelato and Desserts Beckon

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Just in time for Houston Restaurant Weeks, The Woodlands’ Black Walnut restaurant has reopened with a fresh, updated redo of the dining areas. The restaurant closed in July to bring in new lighting and flooring, and a neutral color palette that brightens this longtime Woodlands favorite. Originally opened in 2002, The Woodlands’ Black Walnut restaurant moved across the street to its current New Trails location about 10 years ago.

The restaurant’s seating choices remain unchanged. After ordering at the counter, diners can choose a booth, with seating in the front dining area or central dining area. Each dining room includes a single television screen, giving diners the ability to seat themselves near or far from distractions.

The restaurant’s seating capacity is 347.

Black Walnut Woodlands interior
The private dining areas at Black Walnut have a modern, fresh neutral palette, perfect for coordinating with any event’s colors. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

 

The tin ceiling in the largest of the dining areas is gone, replaced with a beautiful bright white ceiling.

The bar area is structurally unchanged, but boasts new white paint. Don’t miss the homemade gelato and dessert area located at the bar.

Private Dining Switch Up

There are three private dining rooms, each with different seating capacities: The Kennedy, named after a loyal guest, holds 60. The Estella, named after The Woodlands Black Walnut’s longest tenured partner, holds 30 diners, and The Leah, named after the owner’s daughter, holds 30 people as well. A portion of the covered outdoor patio can add to that capacity for cocktails events.

Black Walnut Woodlands interior
The bar in the private dining room is perfect for cocktail hour, happy hour, or hosting any event. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

New Menu Items for Summer

In addition to the revamped digs, new summer menu items are also in the mix for Black Walnut. These include a 12-ounce ribeye, a roasted Peri Peri chicken and a wedge salad. Black Walnut is participating in Houston Restaurant Week through September 7 — with both a $25 two course lunch menu and a $39 four course dinner menu (from 4 pm till close) available.

The renowned Black Walnut Salad is available as a side on the HRW menu too.

Black Walnut wedge salad summer
The summer special menu features a wedge salad. (Photo courtesy of Black Walnut)

Want some extra excitement along with your meal? Live music is available on Wednesday nights from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Black Walnut in The Woodlands is also set to host some special events, including the Shama & Bob Comedy Tour on August 27.

The Woodlands’ Black Walnut restaurant is located at 9000 New Trails. It is open Sundays through Thursdays from 7 am to 9 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 am to 10 pm. For more information, go here.

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