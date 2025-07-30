Blayne Fertitta and Navi
Blayne Fertitta on a walk with her pup Navi, which was found on the highway in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, 2020

Navi at The Post Oak Hotel, hidden behind a wooden panel, is the city's latest speakeasy.

Blayne Fertitta and Navi, a love story that began in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico

The Green Triangle, vodka mixed with peach yogurt and absinthe, served at the Navi speakeasy at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel)

The limited-time speakeasy at The Post Oak Hotel is named Navi after Blayne Fertitta's dog.

When the Fertitta family discovered the stray puppy, she ran straight to Blayne Fertitta's arms, winning the hearts of all.

The Red Cloud cocktail served at Navi (Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel)

Multiple images of Blayne Fertitta's dog, Navi, decorate the speakeasy named in her honor (Photo Courtesy of the Post Oak Hotel)

The Orange Ideal the finale of the crafted cocktail menu in the Navi speakeasy (Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel)

Restaurants / Bars

Houston Billionaire’s Daughter and Her Rescue Dog Inspire Post Oak Hotel’s Hot New Secret Bar — Inside Navia

A Speakeasy With Serious Cocktail Pairings and Plenty Of Heart

BY // 07.29.25
Blayne Fertitta on a walk with her pup Navi, which was found on the highway in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, 2020
Navi at The Post Oak Hotel, hidden behind a wooden panel, is the city's latest speakeasy.
Blayne Fertitta and Navi, a love story that began in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico
The Green Triangle, vodka mixed with peach yogurt and absinthe, served at the Navi speakeasy at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel)
The limited-time speakeasy at The Post Oak Hotel is named Navi after Blayne Fertitta's dog.
When the Fertitta family discovered the stray puppy, she ran straight to Blayne Fertitta's arms, winning the hearts of all.
The Red Cloud cocktail served at Navi (Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel)
Multiple images of Blayne Fertitta's dog, Navi, decorate the speakeasy named in her honor (Photo Courtesy of the Post Oak Hotel)
The Orange Ideal the finale of the crafted cocktail menu in the Navi speakeasy (Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel)
Blayne Fertitta on a walk with her pup Navi, which was found on the highway in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, 2020

Navi at The Post Oak Hotel, hidden behind a wooden panel, is the city's latest speakeasy.

Blayne Fertitta and Navi, a love story that began in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico

The Green Triangle, vodka mixed with peach yogurt and absinthe, served at the Navi speakeasy at The Post Oak Hotel (Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel)

The limited-time speakeasy at The Post Oak Hotel is named Navi after Blayne Fertitta's dog.

When the Fertitta family discovered the stray puppy, she ran straight to Blayne Fertitta's arms, winning the hearts of all.

The Red Cloud cocktail served at Navi (Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel)

Multiple images of Blayne Fertitta's dog, Navi, decorate the speakeasy named in her honor (Photo Courtesy of the Post Oak Hotel)

The Orange Ideal the finale of the crafted cocktail menu in the Navi speakeasy (Photo courtesy of The Post Oak Hotel)

Houston’s latest entry into the speakeasy arena is a luxe boîte tucked away in Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel, a posh nugget inspired by the July wedding of Blayne Fertitta and Peter Mavredakis. Blayne is the daughter of the Houston Rockets owner, mastermind of the award-winning Houston hotel and the current U.S. Ambassador to Italy.

Navi at The Post Oak Hotel, hidden behind a wooden panel, is the city’s latest speakeasy.

Each Friday and Saturday night and other select nights through August 31, the hidden door will open on Navi’s at the Post Oak Hotel to those lucky enough to snare reservations. The evening promises a rollicking experience in the chicest of dimly lit environs created by the talented Richard Flowers of The Events Company. Think green velvet draping, plush banquette seating laden with pillows, black marble accents and green neon lighting framed images of Navi, Blayne Fertitta’s beloved dog. But more on that later.

The intriguing Houston speakeasy evenings features a DJ with a playlist that builds throughout the night while the cocktails get more potent with each round. The set cocktail menu — artfully crafted concoctions that feature vodka, tequila, mezcal and rum — is paired with an equally creative small bites. The intermezzo in the mix is a shot of Grey Goose vodka paired with a taste of caviar.

Multiple images of Blayne Fertitta’s dog, Navi, decorate the speakeasy named in the canine’s honor (Photo Courtesy of the Post Oak Hotel)

The grand finale features the server setting the cocktail menus (made of sugar paper) on fire revealing wording on the menu tray that reads “You were never here.” All playing to the mystery associated with a speakeasy.

The $125 evening cost, no secret knock required, includes five curated cocktail pairings with taste treats, curated music and a bespoke take-home gift to remember the night that Navi’s secret door opened for you.

Blayne Fertitta and Navi, a love story that began in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico

The Navi and Blayne Fertitta Story

The Fertitta family came across the then stray pooch trying to cross a highway in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico. As they watched the dog approach, she ran straight to Blayne. That convinced the family that she would be their newest member. Blayne named her Navi, short for Feliz Navidad, as the visit took place over the holidays and the young dog seemed to be the perfect Christmas gift.

Five years later after living in Houston, Navi holds a special place in the Fertitta family hearts and calls Los Angeles home where she lives with Blayne and her husband Peter Mavredakis. You won’t want to miss the artistic images of the canine that grace the walls of her namesake hideaway in Houston either.

