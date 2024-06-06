The Woodlands’ New Bloofin Sushi Proves to Be Worth the Wait — Your First Look at a Hughes Landing Hotspot

Ichi-go nigiri chef's selection of premium nigri is one way to dig into a meal at Bloofin Sushi. (Photo courtesy of Bloofin Sushi)

The bar at Bloofin Sushi has seating for eight, with booth and table seating available indoors. Some patio dining overlooking Lake Woodlands, is available too. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The sushi bar at Bloofin seats seven, and lets diners talk with the sushi chef directly. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Bloofin has a well-stocked bar with many Japanese whiskies available, along with other wines and liquors. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

A private dining room for eight is available at Bloofin, the new sushi restaurant in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

At Blōōfin Sushi, it's all about artful plating and serving up the freshest fish in town.

After a nearly two year wait, Bloofin Sushi has joined The Woodlands’ Restaurant Row in Hughes Landing. It turns out the wait was worth it. A top sushi menu, with fish flown in daily, Wagyu beef and an extensive saké selection in an elegant dining room make this new restaurant a perfect spot for date night or a business meal.

Bloofin Sushi serves only the freshest imported fish available.

“We have daily delivery service, so our our selection of fish is the freshest,” Bloofin Sushi manager Jaros Jaroslav tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Our mussels come from New Zealand. Our tuna comes from Spain. And our calamari comes from South Korea. We have a daily delivery from Toyosu in Japan.”

Sushi and sashimi are the stars of the menu, with dry-aged tuna another memorable option. In dry aging, fish are hung from hooks in a moisture and temperature controlled environment that draws the moisture out. Dry aging breaks down proteins and creates a less fishy taste and more of a melt-in-your-mouth texture.

There are nods to Bloofin’s location with a Hughes Landing roll and a Toro roll on the maki menu too. Local microgreens and vegetables are part of Bloofin’s commitment to sourcing local when possible and supporting other small businesses in the region.

For those who like to finish off dinner with a sweet, Bloofin offers four desserts: a creme brulée, pistachio cheesecake, a lemon ripieno and an olive oil citrus manifesto cake.

Gifts for Dad Swipe

















Next

The saké menu at Bloofin sushi runs 44 bottles deep. The menu includes a rating for each type — a plus sign indicates a dry saké, and a minus sign indicates a sweet saké, and a number with the sign indicates how dry or sweet each is. Many are available by both the glass and bottle, and some are available by carafe. Among Jaraslov’s favorite sakés is Drunken Whale, which runs $44 a bottle. But a special bottle known as “dreams come true” is on the menu for $660.

While white wines pair best with sushi, according to Jaroslav, there are also reds available. A unique cocktail menu and a healthy selection of Japanese whiskeys can be had too. That includes whiskeys from Japan’s oldest distillery Yamasaki, along with Nikki and Akashi.

The Bloofin Setting

The dining area, which can accommodate 225 people, is anchored with African mahogany tables — in freestanding tables and booths. The patio overlooks Lake Woodlands, providing an outdoor dining scene fitting of the food. An outdoor Japanese garden is also in the works. That will wait until after the worst of the Texas summer heat has passed though.

There are seven seats at the sushi counter, where diners can chat with the sushi chef, and eight more seats at the bar.

A private, elegantly appointed dining room that seats eight features a copy of one of most iconic Japanese paintings — The Great Wave off Kanagawa from the artist Hokusai.

There’s even a kid’s menu, featuring a Waygu burger. Bloofin Sushi is no stranger to the area. There is a Bloofin Sushi restaurant already in Spring, mere miles South from this new restaurant in Hughes Landing. But this incarnation in The Woodlands brings a different menu and feel.

Bloofin Sushi is open for lunch from 11 am to 2:30 pm Mondays through Thursdays and dinner from 5 pm to 9:30 pm Mondays through Thursdays. It is also open Fridays from 11 am to 10:30 pm, Saturdays from noon to 10:30 pm and Sundays from noon to 9:30 pm. The new restaurant is located at 1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard.