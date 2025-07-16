Bowie House’s New Summer Afternoon Tea Brings Social Hour Indoors in Fort Worth

If you’re looking for a way to spend time with family and friends without venturing into the heat this summer, look no further than afternoon tea at Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection. With British roots, afternoon tea is a growing trend, particularly among the younger generation, who love the setting for social media sharing and as a way to add excitement to everyday life. The hotel’s newest summer activation takes place in the Mulberry Room every Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm and 3 pm, starting on July 20.

This is the hotel’s first time doing summer tea, and it was a natural next step after the success of last year’s holiday tea times.

“While Dallas offers plenty of afternoon teas, Fort Worth has fewer options,” says Grace Cowan, the experience and community manager at Bowie House. “Bowie House is where Fort Worth gathers, and we are excited to add afternoon tea as another reason to come together.”

The typical three-course afternoon tea starts with a glass of champagne and seasonal tea, which is paired with finger sandwiches of smoked salmon, chicken salad, and portobello mushrooms. A familiar favorite from Bowie House’s bar and restaurant, deviled egg puffs, are also included, alongside country biscuits with honey butter and house-made preserves and spicy cheddar scones. Pastry chef Laura Cottler flexes her skills with the sweets course, which includes a dark chocolate coconut lime sable, lemon raspberry sponge cake, a chocolate-pecan torte, and strawberry basil macarons.

A caviar add-on is available for an added cost, which is paired with brown butter crab rolls. All tea pairings are floral and fruity, highlighting the bright tastes of summer. The experience starts at $75 per person and can be booked here. Afternoon tea runs through August 31.