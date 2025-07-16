BOW_Public-Spaces_Mulberry-Room_2354_Fnl_WebSize (1)
Summer Tea 2025
BOW_Public_Spaces_Mulberry-Room_20231
Summer Tea 2025
Summer Tea 2025
01
05

Bowie House's Mulberry Room makes for a stylish afternoon tea. (Courtesy)

02
05

Numerous seasonal teas are served alongside elevated finger foods. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)

03
05

Tucked away near the bar, the Mulberry Room is a Bowie House hideaway. (Courtesy)

04
05

Caviar add-ons are available for afternoon tea this summer. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)

05
05

Staff members can explain each tea pairing during the experience. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)

BOW_Public-Spaces_Mulberry-Room_2354_Fnl_WebSize (1)
Summer Tea 2025
BOW_Public_Spaces_Mulberry-Room_20231
Summer Tea 2025
Summer Tea 2025
Restaurants

Bowie House’s New Summer Afternoon Tea Brings Social Hour Indoors in Fort Worth

Floral and Fruity Teas, Champagne, Caviar Add-Ons, and More Through August

BY // 07.16.25
Bowie House's Mulberry Room makes for a stylish afternoon tea. (Courtesy)
Numerous seasonal teas are served alongside elevated finger foods. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)
Tucked away near the bar, the Mulberry Room is a Bowie House hideaway. (Courtesy)
Caviar add-ons are available for afternoon tea this summer. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)
Staff members can explain each tea pairing during the experience. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)
1
5

Bowie House's Mulberry Room makes for a stylish afternoon tea. (Courtesy)

2
5

Numerous seasonal teas are served alongside elevated finger foods. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)

3
5

Tucked away near the bar, the Mulberry Room is a Bowie House hideaway. (Courtesy)

4
5

Caviar add-ons are available for afternoon tea this summer. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)

5
5

Staff members can explain each tea pairing during the experience. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)

If you’re looking for a way to spend time with family and friends without venturing into the heat this summer, look no further than afternoon tea at Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection. With British roots, afternoon tea is a growing trend, particularly among the younger generation, who love the setting for social media sharing and as a way to add excitement to everyday life. The hotel’s newest summer activation takes place in the Mulberry Room every Wednesday and Friday at 1 pm and 3 pm, starting on July 20.

This is the hotel’s first time doing summer tea, and it was a natural next step after the success of last year’s holiday tea times.

“While Dallas offers plenty of afternoon teas, Fort Worth has fewer options,” says Grace Cowan, the experience and community manager at Bowie House. “Bowie House is where Fort Worth gathers, and we are excited to add afternoon tea as another reason to come together.”

Summer Tea 2025
Staff members can explain each tea pairing during the experience. (Photo by Clark Cabus Photography)

The typical three-course afternoon tea starts with a glass of champagne and seasonal tea, which is paired with finger sandwiches of smoked salmon, chicken salad, and portobello mushrooms. A familiar favorite from Bowie House’s bar and restaurant, deviled egg puffs, are also included, alongside country biscuits with honey butter and house-made preserves and spicy cheddar scones. Pastry chef Laura Cottler flexes her skills with the sweets course, which includes a dark chocolate coconut lime sable, lemon raspberry sponge cake, a chocolate-pecan torte, and strawberry basil macarons.

A caviar add-on is available for an added cost, which is paired with brown butter crab rolls. All tea pairings are floral and fruity, highlighting the bright tastes of summer. The experience starts at $75 per person and can be booked here. Afternoon tea runs through August 31.

JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
OPEN DAILY
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Featured Properties

Swipe
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
5110 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5110 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$430,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5110 Manorhaven Lane
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
2610 Starboard Point Drive
Bedford Falls
FOR SALE

2610 Starboard Point Drive
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2610 Starboard Point Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
10807 Overbrook Lane
Lakeside Estates
FOR SALE

10807 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$530,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10807 Overbrook Lane
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
6806 Tournament Drive
Champions Creek Estates
FOR SALE

6806 Tournament Drive
Houston, TX

$338,000 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
6806 Tournament Drive
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Open House
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 7/19 Saturday 12 - 3 PM

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
8218 Waynemer Way
Rolling Fork
FOR SALE

8218 Waynemer Way
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8218 Waynemer Way
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$480,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
6210 Darnell Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6210 Darnell Street
Houston, TX

$289,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6210 Darnell Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$950,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
1810 Chippendale Road
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1810 Chippendale Road
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
1810 Chippendale Road
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
974 Memorial Village Drive #53
Memorial Village
FOR SALE

974 Memorial Village Drive #53
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
974 Memorial Village Drive #53
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X