New Eastern Mediterranean Restaurant Aims To Level Up Fast-Casual Food In Houston — Inside the Brassica Push

You’ll find a dining room appointed with marble tables and rich leather banquettes at Brassica. (Photo by Photos courtesy of Brassica)

Kevin Malhame, co-founder with his brother, Darren, of Brassica, an Ohio fast-casual concept that features Eastern Mediterranean fare. (Photo courtesy of Brassica) (Photo by Photos courtesy of Brassica)

The feast begins with a choice. Choose a salad ($10.90), a sandwich ($8.90), or a hummus plate ($9.90) and then pick hummus or baba, a crunchy addition like crispy onions or pita chips, your protein if desired (+$2 to $5 extra), then load up with pickles from sweet beets to cucumbers to cabbage, drizzle a sauce like z’hug with jalapeno and cilantro or tahini dressing and top with more veggies like cauliflower, eggplant, or carrots. (Photo courtesy of Brassica) (Photo by Photos courtesy of Brassica)

The new Ohio export, Brassica, is leveling up the fast-casual dining scene. Recently opened on Voss at San Felipe, the Eastern Mediterranean spot is the first venue for owners Kevin and Darren Malhame outside their home base in Ohio. (Photos courtesy of Brassica) (Photo by Photos courtesy of Brassica)

Pita bread is baked to order at the new Brassica on Voss at San Felipe. (Photo by Photos courtesy of Brassica)

Houston's Brassica restaurant is built around the idea that fast convenient food can also be beautiful, delicious, and good for you. (Photo by Photos courtesy of Brassica)

A new Ohio restaurant export dubbed Brassica is attempting to level up Houston’s fast-casual dining scene. Recently opened on Voss at San Felipe, the Eastern Mediterranean spot is the first venue for owners Kevin and Darren Malhame outside their home base in Ohio.

Founded in 2015, the brothers Malhame were inspired by the Lebanese food they grew up eating and named their restaurant Brassica, short for the genus of cruciferous vegetables from broccoli to cabbage you’ll find in abundance there. In 2024, the family-owned business received an infusion of capital, courtesy of a minority investment from Chipotle’s Cultivate Next, the $100 million venture fund that aims to invest in early-stage companies that align with its sustainability mission.

With seven Brassica restaurants in Ohio already, word is this is the first, but not the last Brassica that will hit the Houston area.

The idea behind Brassica centers around the notion that fast convenient food can also be beautiful, delicious and good for you. I can attest my first visit meal was.

Brassica touts locally grown, organic ingredients prepared fresh each day from antibiotic free proteins that include braised chicken shawarma, smoked harissa rubbed brisket and crispy falafel. Add in vibrant, flavorful vegetables such as pickled cabbage, roasted carrots, marinated eggplant and smooth hummus. All with organic, made-to-order pita.

Created with a decor that’s as thoughtfully as the wholesome menu, you’ll find a dining room appointed with marble tables and rich leather banquettes at Houston’s Brassica. Food is presented on custom walnut trays with brass bowls cradling the warm, freshly made pita bread, while outdoors, inviting patio seating is enclosed within a breeze brick perimeter.

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A meal at Brassica begins with a choice. Pick a salad ($10.90), a sandwich ($8.90), or a hummus plate ($9.90) and then select hummus or baba, a crunchy addition such as crispy onions or pita chips, a protein if desired (which is $2 to $5 extra), then load up with sweet beets, cucumbers, cabbage and the like. Drizzle a sauce (choices include zhug with jalapeno and cilantro or tahini dressing) and top with more veggies such as cauliflower, eggplant and carrots.

While I did not try the signature fries ($2.90) or the vegan tahini chocolate chip cookie ($2.90) on my visit, they’re popular. We can vouch for the refreshing minty pink lemonade ($3.50).

Houston’s new Brassica restaurant is open 11 am to 10 pm seven days a week. It is located at 1413 S Voss Road Suite A.