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Dallas’ 15 Best Restaurants for Brunch — Where to Enjoy Blue Corn Butterscotch Pancakes, Sweet Potato French Toast, and More

Local Spots Doing Breakfast (or Lunch) Right

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Head to Encina in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood for an incredible brunch.

Head to Encina in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood for an incredible brunch.

Pillar's brunch menu features several sweet dishes like chocolate milk French toast. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)

Pillar's brunch menu features several sweet dishes like chocolate milk French toast. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)

La Casita Bakeshop offers a stellar brunch menu. (Courtesy)

La Casita Bakeshop offers a stellar brunch menu. (Courtesy)

The Caviar Donut is a favorite during brunch at Mirador. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

The Caviar Donut is a favorite during brunch at Mirador. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

The Sunday Brunch Experience has launched at CATCH Dallas. (Courtesy)

The Sunday Brunch Experience has launched at CATCH Dallas. (Courtesy)

A must-order on AM/FM's all-day menu is the French toast with sweet potato puree. (Courtesy)

A must-order on AM/FM's all-day menu is the French toast with sweet potato puree. (Courtesy)

Xaman Cafe in Dallas' Oak Cliff is known for its authentic Mexican brunch. (Courtesy)

Xaman Cafe in Dallas' Oak Cliff is known for its authentic Mexican brunch. (Courtesy)

The Hamptons French Toast at Hudson House is a favorite for brunch. (Courtesy)

The Hamptons French Toast at Hudson House is a favorite for brunch. (Courtesy)

When I’m looking for a good brunch, two things come to mind: the quality of the food, of course, and a welcoming, cozy atmosphere. While we could probably name 50 restaurants in Dallas with great brunch menus, we’ve narrowed it down to just 15 local spots that serve up exceptional cuisine in a charming space.

These are places you can spend some time, enjoy the ambiance, and eat great food. Some are staples, some are brand new, but all are currently serving stellar brunch on the weekend, or some even during the week.

 

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina best brunch restaurants Dallas

Head to Encina in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood for an incredible brunch. (Courtesy)

Opened by Chef Matt Balke in Bishop Arts in 2020, this Southern comfort food spot has been a go-to for weekend brunch in Dallas ever since. Our favorite dishes on the menu include the blue corn butterscotch pancakes (their mix was chosen as an H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best winner in 2024), the breakfast flatbread, and spiced honey-glazed pork belly. Guests can also pair their bites with traditional or seasonal flavors of mimosas, two kinds of Bloody Marys, espresso martinis, and more brunch cocktails.

Mirador

Downtown

1608 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Mirador brunch

The Caviar Donut is a favorite during brunch at Mirador. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

On Saturdays only from 10:30 am to 2 pm, this stunning cafe atop Forty Five Ten in downtown Dallas offers a beautiful brunch. A popular pick is the caviar donut with glaze and amber kaluga, as well as deviled eggs (with caviar), ahi tuna cornettes, the French omelette, orecchiette, and breakfast sandwich with Calabrian chili aioli and cheddar.

Beverley’s Bistro & Bar

Knox-Henderson

3215 N. Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Beverley’s Dallas

Caviar and latkes shows the strength of Beverley's menu. (Courtesy)

From Dallas restaurateur Greg Katz, this beloved Fitzhugh Avenue neighborhood bistro offers a popular upscale brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm. Some favorites include Bev’s Chicken Schnitzel, caviar & latkes, onion soup gratin, Challah French toast, and so much more.

Katz also owns Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar and Claremont. Both serve great brunch menus on weekends as well.

Pillar

Bishop Arts

408 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 108
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Pillar new Dallas brunch

Pillar's brunch menu features several sweet dishes like chocolate milk French toast. (Photo by Adriana Herrera)

One of our favorite newish restaurants in Bishop Arts comes from Mot Hai Ba’s Peja Krstic. Pillar is an American bistro in the former Boulevardier space, offering elevated Southern dishes with a twist. A year ago, the charming spot introduced brunch on weekends from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Diners will find some of our favorite dinner items including the grilled leeks and fried chicken, along with brunch exclusives like ricotta soufflé pancakes, chocolate milk French toast, and the honey butter chicken biscuit.

Hudson House

Multiple Locations

4448 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

214-583-2255

Website

Hudson House

Hudson House recently opened its 10th location in Dallas' West Village. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

We can’t have a brunch list without mentioning this East Coast-inspired spot from Vandelay Hospitality. Hudson House most recently opened its 10th location in Dallas’ West Village, and it just announced that it’ll open its 12th in Flower Mound this year. The 11th is set to open in Southlake this summer. Their weekend brunch menu is a must-try with stand-outs including lobster eggs Benedict, Hamptons French toast, and the Hudson Sandwich.

The Mansion Restaurant

Oak Lawn

2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The Rosewood Mansion

Find The Mansion Restaurant's tortilla soup on the iconic Dallas spot's brunch menu. (Courtesy)

One of the most iconic restaurants in Dallas is at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, and it offers a weekend brunch menu you don’t want to miss. From 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday, The Mansion Restaurant offers local favorites like The Mansion Tortilla Soup, as well as breakfast items including baked egg shakshuka, cast iron baked waffle, and the Cedar Ridge egg omelette.

Frenchie

Park Cities

8420 Preston Center Plaza
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Frenchie Dallas

Frenchie is the latest restaurant from Travis Street Hospitality. (Photo by BECKLEY)

This new all-day eatery at Preston Center is one of our new favorites for weekend brunch in Dallas. Led by Executive Chef Reilly Brown, Frenchie is offering some great dishes like the grilled hangar salad, burger au poivre, and onion & gruyère dip, as well as breakfast exclusives including the Frenchie signature crepe, three kinds of eggs Benedict, a bacon & egg biscuit, and more.

The same owners, Travis Street Hospitality, also run Georgie, Knox Bistro, and Le Biboquet, which all also offer great weekend brunches.

Parigi

Oak Lawn

3311 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-521-0295

Website

Parigi Dallas

Parigi is one of Dallas' most classic restaurants. (Courtesy)

A Dallas classic, this Oak Lawn Avenue bistro has been serving diners since 1984. Chef and owner Janice Provost makes updates to the menu each month, continually offering the freshest seasonal ingredients. Brunch is on Sundays from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, and features many of the restaurant’s lunch and dinner favorites, as well as classic breakfast bites like eggs Benedict, an omelette, and French toast.

Al Biernat’s

Multiple Locations

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-219-2201

Website

Al Biernat’s Brunch

Al Biernat's serves Mama LaVerne's famous chicken and waffles at both of their locations. (Courtesy of Mama LaVerne's Food)

Another Dallas staple, this favorite local steakhouse hosts weekend brunch at its North Dallas and Oak Lawn outposts. Dishes include Mama Laverne’s Chicken & Waffles (add jalapeño gravy), brioche French toast, and carne asada with two eggs, any style. Brunch cocktails include the Hugo Spritz and Cranberry Paloma.

La Casita Bakeshop

Richardson

580 W. Arapaho, Suite 154
Richardson, TX  |  Map

 

Website

La Casita Dallas brunch

La Casita Bakeshop offers a stellar brunch menu. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2020 in Richardson by husband-and-wife Maricsa Trejo and Alex Henderson, this favorite bakery and coffee shop has since expanded to locations in Rowlett and Dallas — our favorite being the new outpost at the flagship Half Price Books. La Casita was named an Outstanding Bakery semifinalist in the 2024 James Beard Awards — its second year in a row. Besides great pastries, the shop offers a must-try breakfast (or brunch) menu every day including the popular espresso-soaked French toast, chilaquiles, banana praline pancakes, and birria brisket Croque Madame.

Catch Dallas

Uptown

3005 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

CATCH Dallas Brunch[2][1][1]

Don't miss the Sunday Brunch Experience at CATCH Dallas. (Courtesy)

Our favorite, most extravagant brunch in Dallas is at this popular seafood spot in Uptown. The Sunday Brunch Experience is from 11 am to 3 pm. It’s an all-you-can-eat experience for $75 per person and is completely worth it. Featuring several culinary stations, the main event is the 10-foot sushi boat with an assortment of oysters, ceviche, nigiri, and rolls. There’s also dishes like bananas foster French toast, honey butter pancakes, steak & eggs, Angry Lobster pasta, and a brunch burger.

AM/FM

Design District

1950 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

AMFM Dallas

A must-order on AM/FM's all-day menu is the French toast with sweet potato puree. (Courtesy)

This new diner, lounge, and live music venue in Dallas’ Design District is a great new spot serving fantastic food. Acclaimed chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman created the all-day menu featuring bites like French toast with sweet potato, masa pancakes, chilaquiles, pork belly toast, and banana pudding. And the best part is the breakfast dishes are available all day.

Xaman Café

Oak Cliff

334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-687-0005

Website

Xaman Cafe Dallas brunch

Xaman Cafe in Dallas' Oak Cliff is known for its authentic Mexican brunch. (Courtesy)

Founded in 2020 by Mexico natives Gera Barrera and Mauricio Gallegos, this Mexican café in Oak Cliff has been serving a great brunch menu ever since — and it’s available during the week from 7:30 am to 3 pm, as well as weekends from 8 am to 4 pm. Some must-try dishes include the chilaquiles, Mexican croissant, and enmoladas. Also, make sure to order a Xaman Horchata or Cajeta Macchiato to go with your meal.

Cafe Pacific

Park Cities

24 Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Cafe Pacific

A fine dining destination in Highland Park, Cafe Pacific is a classic restaurant. (Courtesy of Highland Park Village)

This Dallas dining institution was recently named one of OpenTable’s Top 100 brunch spots in America, along with Hudson House, Al Biernat’s, and Perry’s. We agree that Cafe Pacific is a must-visit for brunch for its charming atmosphere and off-the-menu half pecan ball. Brunch is only available on Sundays from 11 am to 2:30 pm and features a menu of eggs Benedicts, French toast, omelets, and more.

Written by the Seasons

Bishop Arts

380 Melba Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Written by the Seasons Brunch Dallas

Seasonal, farm-to-table restaurant Written by the Seasons offers a great brunch at its Bishop Arts location. (Courtesy)

This farm-to-table spot offers a delicious weekend brunch (but only available at their Bishop Arts location). The Michelin-recommended restaurant comes from the owners of Tribal All Day Cafe — another local breakfast and lunch favorite. The menu changes seasonally (hence the name), but diners can expect dishes such as egg sandwiches, steak & eggs, and burgers.

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