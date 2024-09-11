Buttermilk Baby
Ben Berg
Buttermilk Baby Breakfast Sandwiches
Carvel Cup at Buttermilk Baby
Corndog at Buttermilk Baby
Pancakes at Buttermilk Baby
2V5A3883-Enhanced-NR
01
07

Channeling a cheerfully retro vibe, Houston's Buttermilk Baby brings a playful take on nostalgic Southern fare combined with the vintage feel of a drug-store soda fountain. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

02
07

The prodigious restaurant creator Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality is all in on Buttermilk Baby. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

03
07

An array of breakfast biscuit sandwiches served at the new Buttermilk Baby in the M-K-T development in the Heights. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

04
07

Don’t leave without treating yourself to a soft-serve cone or cup with flavors like butter pecan, coffee, and strawberry you can top with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

05
07

Starting with choice ingredients, the likes of which are used in their fine dining enclaves, you’ll find beef patties, corn dogs (shown), and hot dogs made with 100% Wagyu beef from Marfa, Texas, and locally raised, free-range chicken. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

06
07

Buttermilk Baby also features buttermilk pancakes at breakfast. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

07
07

Delight in the ice cream counter paved through its center with a river of rainbow sprinkles designed with Gail McCleese of Sensitori and the New York-based design studio ICRAVE. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam.

Buttermilk Baby
Ben Berg
Buttermilk Baby Breakfast Sandwiches
Carvel Cup at Buttermilk Baby
Corndog at Buttermilk Baby
Pancakes at Buttermilk Baby
2V5A3883-Enhanced-NR
Restaurants / Openings

Why Buttermilk Baby Is Ben Berg’s Most Fun Houston Restaurant Yet — This Candy-Colored Wonder Channels a Drug Store Soda Fountain

A New Spot In The Heights Brings Unique Takes On Biscuits, a Carvel First and Much More

BY // 09.10.24
Channeling a cheerfully retro vibe, Houston's Buttermilk Baby brings a playful take on nostalgic Southern fare combined with the vintage feel of a drug-store soda fountain. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
The prodigious restaurant creator Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality is all in on Buttermilk Baby. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
An array of breakfast biscuit sandwiches served at the new Buttermilk Baby in the M-K-T development in the Heights. Photo by Brian Kennedy.
Don’t leave without treating yourself to a soft-serve cone or cup with flavors like butter pecan, coffee, and strawberry you can top with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies. Photo by Brian Kennedy.
Starting with choice ingredients, the likes of which are used in their fine dining enclaves, you’ll find beef patties, corn dogs (shown), and hot dogs made with 100% Wagyu beef from Marfa, Texas, and locally raised, free-range chicken. Photo by Brian Kennedy.
Buttermilk Baby also features buttermilk pancakes at breakfast. Photo by Brian Kennedy.
Delight in the ice cream counter paved through its center with a river of rainbow sprinkles designed with Gail McCleese of Sensitori and the New York-based design studio ICRAVE. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam.
1
7

Channeling a cheerfully retro vibe, Houston's Buttermilk Baby brings a playful take on nostalgic Southern fare combined with the vintage feel of a drug-store soda fountain. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

2
7

The prodigious restaurant creator Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality is all in on Buttermilk Baby. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

3
7

An array of breakfast biscuit sandwiches served at the new Buttermilk Baby in the M-K-T development in the Heights. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

4
7

Don’t leave without treating yourself to a soft-serve cone or cup with flavors like butter pecan, coffee, and strawberry you can top with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

5
7

Starting with choice ingredients, the likes of which are used in their fine dining enclaves, you’ll find beef patties, corn dogs (shown), and hot dogs made with 100% Wagyu beef from Marfa, Texas, and locally raised, free-range chicken. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

6
7

Buttermilk Baby also features buttermilk pancakes at breakfast. Photo by Brian Kennedy.

7
7

Delight in the ice cream counter paved through its center with a river of rainbow sprinkles designed with Gail McCleese of Sensitori and the New York-based design studio ICRAVE. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam.

You’ll feel like a giddy kid again when you walk through the doors into the bright neon-lit, candy-colored Buttermilk Baby, the new fast-casual restaurant opened in The Heights by prodigious restaurant creator Benjamin Berg. Channeling a cheerfully retro vibe, Buttermilk Baby brings a playful take on nostalgic Southern food combined with the vintage feel of a drug store soda fountain to Houston.

That means soft serve cones, sundaes and shakes (boozy ones too) created with the cult-classic Carvel, the brand known beloved by many who’ve spent time living on the East Coast.

What delights await? A pastel-colored, life-size carousel unicorn, the spinning stools surrounding a larger-than-life sundae crowned with a twirling bright red cherry atop, and an ice cream counter paved through its center with a river of rainbow sprinkles designed with Gail McCleese of Sensitori and the New York-based design studio ICRAVE.

The prodigious restaurant creator Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality is all in on Buttermilk Baby. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
The prodigious restaurant creator Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality is all in on Buttermilk Baby. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Located in The M-K-T mixed-use development off Shepherd Drive, the 3,100-square-foot, 50-seat space is the first of 10 Buttermilk Baby restaurants Berg envisions rolling out in Houston, Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth. Berg and his cohorts brought their highbrow knowhow to the project by tapping into top restaurant talents. Brian Sutton, Berg Hospitality Group’s VP of culinary, and corporate pastry chef Ruchit Harneja developed the comfort food offerings at Buttermilk Baby.

It all starts with choice ingredients, the likes of which are used in Berg’s fine dining restaurants. You’ll find beef patties, corn dogs and hot dogs made with 100 percent Wagyu beef from Marfa and locally raised, free-range chicken that’s brined in pickle juice for 24 hours before it’s deep fried for the soon-to-be-famous chicken menu items.

If you arrive for breakfast at Buttermilk Baby, don’t miss the aptly named G.O.A.T, a flakey house-made buttermilk biscuit with hot pepper jelly layered with fried chicken and fresh goat cheese ($7.99). A decidedly decadent Monte Cristo biscuit is a sweet and savory classic made with honey ham, Havarti cheese, a scrambled egg with applewood bacon and strawberry jam ($8.99). I swooned over the take on the affogato ($4.49), a jolting shot of hot espresso topped with soft serve Carvel ice cream you can devour with a spoon, that’s available all day and into the evening.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
An array of breakfast biscuit sandwiches served at the new Buttermilk Baby in the M-K-T development in the Heights. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)
An array of breakfast biscuit sandwiches served at the new Buttermilk Baby in the M-K-T development in the Heights. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)

The lunch and dinner menu (one and the same) features handhelds. These include Buttermilk Baby’s signature buttermilk baby chicken sandwich ($9.99) and a double patty burger (three ounces each) dubbed the No Finer Diner Cheeseburger smothered in caramelized onions and American cheese both sandwiched between Martin’s potato buns. Make it a combo meal for an additional $6.29 and dig into fries (classic or sweet potato) and a 16-ounce Carvel shake.

Speaking of shakes, besides the classic thick shakes in vanilla, chocolate and Oreo cookie flavors ($6.99 to $7.99), Buttermilk Baby also makes them boozy ($13.99) with flavors like a Nutella spiked with bourbon, a strawberry white chocolate version swirled with vodka and a pina colada shake with the tropical flavors of Coco Lopez and Malibu Rum.

“This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Carvel and marks the brand’s return to Texas. . .” Carvel PR manager Madison Behm says. “We are always looking for new ways to bring the joy of Carvel to our fans, and we loved the concept the team at Buttermilk Baby had in mind. This allowed Carvel to explore an exciting new format.”

Carvel Cup at Buttermilk Baby
Buttermilk Baby brings soft-serve cones or cups with flavors like butter pecan, coffee, and strawberry you can top with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)

While little ones nibble on kiddo classics on the kid’s menu (and play outside on the Astro turf-covered patio that allows them to reach for the sky on pink cloud-shaped swings), mom and dad can order a spiked drink ($9.99) to take the edge off. These range from dirty Shirley (with vodka) to a rowdy Roy Rogers, essentially a bourbon-blasted cherry cola, as well as beer and wine. But don’t leave without treating yourself or your mini-me to a soft-serve cone with flavors such as butter pecan, coffee and strawberry. An added bonus? You can top any of them with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies.

Or take home a Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake for your next important birthday bash.

Buttermilk Baby is located at at 600 N Shepherd Drive in the M-K-T Heights development. It is open Sundays through Thursdays from 8 am to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am to 11 pm.

Featured Properties

Swipe
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$320,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
713 Somerset Commons Lane
Somerset Green | Co-list: Melinda Gordon
FOR SALE

713 Somerset Commons Lane
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
713 Somerset Commons Lane
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5326 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5326 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
5326 De Milo Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$109,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$619,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$380,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X