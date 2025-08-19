A New Orleans-Inspired Cocktail Lounge Debuts in Uptown Dallas

There’s only seating for 35 at Caché, and it’s first-come come first-served serve so best to get there early. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The deviled eggs at Caché come with a twist: they are panko-crusted and have a Creole filling. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The interior of Caché uses deep greens, brass accents, and some pops of red to evoke a romantic New Orleans vibe. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

S&D Oyster Co. is getting an exciting addition in the space above it: a New Orleans-inspired lounge called Caché. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

One of our favorite classic Dallas restaurants, S&D Oyster Company, has been serving fresh seafood in Uptown for almost 50 years. It’s housed in a refurbished historical building and focuses on New Orleans-style fried shrimp and oysters. Next week, the iconic spot is getting an exciting addition. On Friday, August 29, Bellomy Hospitality Group (owners of S&D Oyster Company and Rex’s Seafood & Market) is debuting a “hidden” New Orleans-inspired cocktail lounge above the seafood restaurant called Caché.

Bellomy acquired S&D Oyster in 2023 from original owners Herb and Mary Kay Story. Fun fact: It’s named after the couple’s first two children, Stephanie and Doak. S & D would have an extra C in its name if the couple had waited to open a year later, when their third child, Charlie, was born.

“Our parents would drive us to S&D when we were kids, and it’s been a staple for the city for as long as we can remember,” says co-founder Ryan Bellomy in a press release. “Herb and Mary Kay Story brought the flavors of the Gulf Coast to Dallas in 1976, and the New Orleans-style courtyard and patio that was added in 2014 has been a favorite spot for us. We were honored in 2023 when Herb allowed us to acquire S&D, and we take seriously our responsibility to preserve this piece of our city’s history.”

Designed by Jones Baker, the new lounge is tucked above the favorite Dallas seafood restaurant in an intimate 600-square-foot space. The cozy space boasts vaulted ceilings, original red brick, plank wood paneling, a crystal chandelier, velvet drapery, an antique-mirrored wood-burning fireplace, and a balcony overlooking S&D’s courtyard. The interior also uses deep greens, brass accents, and some pops of red to evoke a romantic New Orleans vibe.

“We wanted to honor S&D’s legacy while creating something completely new — a warm, inviting lounge where guests can enjoy world-class cocktails and small plates in an elevated, intimate setting, building on the tradition and spirit of S&D,” says Bellomy.

The cocktail program will be run by Shane Scully, who most recently served as Beverage Director at Petra and the Beast (before it closed last year). As Caché’s Beverage Director and General Manager, Scully traveled to New Orleans to explore its cocktail culture. This resulted in a menu of signature drinks like the Oyster Co. Martini (a twist on the Vesper with roasted Gulf oyster shells infused into the vodka), the Café Brûlée — blending the New Orleans café brûlot with an espresso martini —, and the “elevated” Hurricane (Hurricanrana) with Worthy Park 109 and spiced rum blend, lemongrass fassionola and lime.

Caché will also have a solid wine program curated by Advanced Sommelier Jesse Rodriguez, who was once Head Sommelier at The French Laundry. At opening, the wine list will feature 18 selections by glass and bottle. They hope to eventually expand to 70 wines later in the fall.

And there will be bites to enjoy with cocktails and vino. Some highlights, also New Orleans-inspired, include panko-crusted deviled eggs with Creole filling, black-eyed pea hummus, steak tartare, caviar service, and a charcuterie & cheese board.

There’s only seating for 35 at Caché, and it’s first-come come first-served serve so best to get there early. Guests can enter on Boll Street or an elevator available inside S&D Oyster.