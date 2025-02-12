Café Dior by Dominique Crenn Debuts at Dallas’ Highland Park Village

Cafe Dior by Dominique Crenn will transform Christian Dior's sketches into dishes in Dallas. (Photo by Laora Queyras)

Franco-American Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn will lead the culinary vision of Café Dior. (Photo by Harry Eelman) (Photo by Harry Eelman)

Debuting at the newly opened Dior store at Highland Park Village on Saturday, February 22, Café Dior has announced that Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn will lead the new restaurant’s culinary vision.

“Dedicated entirely to the French art de vivre, Café Dior in Dallas’s Highland Park Village has been initiated as a unique setting for the talent of multi-starred chef Dominique Crenn, awarded three Michelin stars for her restaurant Atelier Crenn, in San Francisco,” says a release. The Franco-American chef has designed the menu, inspired by “the archives and elegance of haute couture silhouettes devised through different eras.”

Co-designed with Executive Pastry Chef and Partner, Juan Contreras, Crenn’s starters, main courses, and desserts will use color, material, and more from Dior’s iconic pieces. For instance, savory and sweet dishes will be based on dresses like the Miss Dior (from the spring-summer 1949 line), spring-summer 1953’s May, the Pamplemousse outfit conceived by Marc Bohan in 1965, and so much more. It’s a unique idea.

Starters include the Miss Dior Consommé with chicken broth, grains, and blossoms, and May Hamachi — a crudo, citrus, and chilis concoction. Guests will also find main dishes like the Marbella Prawns, Tuna Violette, Salmon Barbizon, and La Colle Noire Chicken. Pastry Chef Contreras has also crafted several desserts, such as a raspberry pistachio treat called Manuela’s Rose and the Jasmine Glacé with honey and baby peach.

Expected to attract many Dallasites, afternoon tea will feature an edited menu of three savory bites and three sweets.

Reservations for Café Dior by Dominique Crenn will be available here.