Storied Seattle Restaurant Canlis’ First Woman Wine Director Tries To Remove Fear and Lectures From the World of Bottles

Dominique Belluard restored abandoned vineyards near Ayse, in France's Haute-Savoie, and made gringet a grape known the world over. He passed away in 2021.

Linda Milagros Violago, the director of the wine program at Canlis, sit at the piano n the famed restaurant. (Photo by Amber Fouts)

I love to talk about wine with people who share my passion for it. We open bottles, we trade stories about travel and soil types, terroir and residual sugar, and we talk of taste and food and restaurants. We recommend wines to one another, we drink, and we learn a lot. In Wine Talk, I introduce you to friends, acquaintances and people I meet as I make my way around the world, individuals who love wine as much as I do, who live to taste, who farm and make wine. Whether my subject is a sommelier, a collector, a winemaker, a chef, a buyer, or an avid drinker of wine, you’ll appreciate their insight, and I hope you’ll learn something from them as well.

Dining at Canlis had been on my agenda for a good number of years. I was in Seattle for a week or so back in 2010, part of an itinerary I had devised that included reuniting with friends residing on the West Coast (Portland and Seattle) and a visit with family in Florida.

I was living in Dubai at the time, working at a newspaper, and the trip was much needed. I tried to get a table at Canlis during my trip, but part of my reason for being in Seattle was a reunion with some friends from high school, a gathering that featured a number of events and meals that took up most of my time. Canlis would have to wait.

In 2024, I finally made it. We flew up to Seattle, en route to Bremerton, where we would be staying with friends, former colleagues of mine with whom I worked at a newspaper in Westchester County, New York. Before taking a ferry over to Kitsap County we spent the evening at Canlis, a reservation for four secured with the help of Aisha Ibrahim, who was hired in 2021 as the restaurant's first female chef. This storied restaurant's had seven chefs, including Ibrahim, since it served its first dish 75 years ago. Ibrahim, who helmed Canlis' kitchen for nearly four years, left the restaurant, along with her sous chef and life partner Samantha Beaird earlier this year. The pair plan to open their own place in either Los Angeles or New York. In other recent Canlis news, Brian Canlis is also parting ways with his family's restaurant. He has accepted a role in Nashville with Will Guidara. His brother, Mark Canlis remains at the establishment.















My meal at Canlis was outstanding, as were the service and the ambiance. If you know anything about Canlis, you’ll be aware that it is an architectural star, and from the moment one glimpses the distinctive exterior of the restaurant building itself, the setting becomes a vital component of the experience.

But the food and design at Canlis are not the foci of this story. The star of this Wine Talk is Linda Milagros Violago, who happens to be the first female director of the restaurant’s vaunted wine program. Violago was born in Winnipeg, and refers to herself as “a first-generation Filipina/Canadian and citizen of the world.” She’s worked — for more than 35 years — in restaurants in 13 countries, including at Michelin-starred luminaries in Europe (notably Mugaritz in Spain and In De Wulf in Belgium) and fine- and casual-dining places in North America, Charlie Trotter’s among them. She even, during the Covid pandemic, scooped and served ice cream at a shop in her Canadian hometown. She’s well traveled, to say the least.

Violago has also worked four harvests, and she’s brewed sake in Japan. When she’s not on the floor or in the cellar at Canlis, she’s traveling, practicing yoga — she teaches yoga and breathing to her colleagues — and spreading the word about the importance of intentional movement, which she credits with helping her “get through life and service” at her places of work. Violago is thoughtful, careful with her words, and genuinely loves what she does. Let’s see what she has to say in Wine Talk.

James Brock: Tell us about three wines you think are drinking well at the moment. What makes them worthwhile? How about a food pairing for each one?

Linda Milagros Violago: In no particular order:

The 2022 Domaine du Gringet Etraz. I have always loved Dominique Belluard’s wines, and this new project that has arisen after his death is sure to just grow and evolve in a beautiful way. This wine, though young, is just so special and unique. It’s also so drinkable now, but will definitely age well. I like this with one of our courses that has aged and smoked salmon served with silken tofu and crispy cabbage.

Next, the 1996 Domaine de Montille Pommard Les Rugiens 1er Cru. I am not being cheeky. After a long conversation with a guest who wanted to splash out on wine and trying something with age, I served this bottle, and it did not disappoint. It was still so youthful and powerful, but elegant too. I love old Nebbiolo, but I also really love old Burgundy, and wines from this generation (or earlier) just evolve in a really fun and satisfying way throughout the meal.

Finally, anything from Bérêche & Fils. People who know me know that I love to support the small growers in Champagne. The brut reserve from Bérêche & Fils is just so easy to drink and yet so pleasing and complex. We just recently poured it by the glass at Canlis and the initial response was always, “Yes, that’s perfect,” and then a few sips later, “Wow, this is really great!”

Great for apéro, great with our truffle fries, great with our whole menu.

JB: How did COVID change your life, personally and professionally?

LMV: I want to invest more time and energy in things that promote growth — both for myself and others. I want to do something every day that brings me joy — reading, moving, listening to the birds. . . something that fills my cup and restores me. Professionally, I’ve changed how I talk about wine — to peers, to students, to guests.

More than ever we need to make our discussions like real conversations, and not just us at the table talking to guests. We want them to feel good about what they chose and feel free to ask questions and describe in their own words what they want.

JB: If cost was no consideration, tell us the one bottle you would add to your personal collection, and why.

LMV: That’s tough. A guest recently asked me if I were sitting down and had no budget, what would I drink? There are many options, and I do not regret serving him the 1996 Chateau Rayas.

JB: What is your favorite grape, and why? If you don’t have a single favorite, tell me about one that you are especially passionate about.

LMV: I have a few favorites, but old Nebbiolo makes me giddy and old Burgundy (red or white) brings me joy.

JB: How about one bottle that our readers should buy now to cellar for 10 years, to celebrate a birth, anniversary, or other red-letter day?

Cayuse Widowmaker. Yes, a wine that isn’t any of the grape varieties that I mentioned.

JB: Where is your go-to place when you want to have a glass or bottle (outside your home and workplace)?

LMV: Le Caviste.

JB: If there was one thing you wish everyone would keep in mind when buying and drinking wine, what is it?

LMV: Don’t be afraid to try something different, don’t be afraid to zero in on what you like and don’t like, and learning how to express that is as important as learning how to express it when you’re shopping for anything else.

JB: What is your “wine eureka moment,” the incident/taste/encounter that put you and wine on an intimate plane forever?

The wine that got me into wine as a very simple Alsatian Gewürztraminer from the early ’90s. It was then that I was able to first grasp at the different layers of wine.

JB: What has been the strangest moment/incident involving wine that you have experienced in your career?

This was a strange interaction with guests. There was an older couple dining with two young women. One of them was the couple’s daughter and I am not sure about the relationship with the other young woman (she stayed quiet). The older couple were quite the characters. The man wanted to talk options, the woman — who was celebrating her birthday — stated, “I want red wine!”

It was all very convivial and fun. They had a round of cocktails to start and I was looking forward to the conversation with them. The man turned to his daughter and asked if she was joining in the wine, and she refused, saying she “didn’t want to lose any brain cells.” I’m in my fifties, I would guess that her parents were about my age, so we looked at each other and laughed and somehow got into a conversation of what we do to keep sharp: brain games, etc. And I talked about neuroplasticity.

The daughter just refused, again, repeating that she didn’t want to lose any brain cells. But, she did want some sparkling wine. I mentioned our options of wines by the glass, but somehow that wasn’t what she wanted (she wanted bubbles, but didn’t want to order a glass, didn’t want to lose brain cells, and, honestly, it wasn’t clear what she did want.)

Eventually, we found a bottle of wine for the parents to drink. The daughter did keep complaining about not having sparkling wine, but wouldn’t order a glass. This happened just last year.

JB: Your favorite wine reference in a work of literature?

Rumi: “Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk.”

Less esoteric: Shakespeare, from “As You Like It”: “I pray you, do not fall in love with me, for I am falser than vows made in wine.”

