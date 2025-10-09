A First Look at Taylor Sheridan’s New Members-Only Club at Cattlemen’s Steak House in Fort Worth

After an extensive renovation, Cattlemen’s Steak House has returned to full capacity, welcoming guests back to one of Fort Worth’s most iconic dining rooms. (Courtesy)

When filming episodes of Yellowstone, 1883, and other Taylor Sheridan hit shows in remote locations, producer David Glasser says he and Sheridan would spend Sundays in the kitchen perfecting new recipes together — a ritual that sparked their shared passion for hospitality.

“Taylor is a master chef at heart,” David Glasser, the phenomenally successful producer and longtime creative partner of Sheridan, tells PaperCity.

Around six years ago, Sheridan approached Glasser with the idea of leaving a lasting legacy in Fort Worth, where Sheridan grew up and now films many of his projects. That conversation focused on one of Fort Worth’s landmark restaurants: Cattlemen’s Steak House.

Through negotiations, owners Marti Taylor and Larry Heppe stayed on as part-owners while Glasser, Sheridan, and Dan Schryer — who co-own the company behind the recent renovations, SGS Holdings — re-envisioned the Stockyards destination as a world-class steakhouse with a new patio and members-only club downstairs. During the multi-million-dollar renovation that began last year and recently finished, the steakhouse maintained limited operations before reopening its main dining areas this summer.

“We did not change what works about Cattlemen’s,” Glasser says of the project. “The idea was to refresh and elevate the experience.”

Inside the Transformed Cattlemen’s Steak House

The newly redesigned Branding Room and other dining areas capture the rustic elegance at the heart of Cattlemen’s transformation. Wood-paneled ceilings and floors give the space a warm, natural texture, while globe chandeliers cast a soft, golden glow over leather booths and dark-stained tables. Historic black-and-white cattle photographs have been preserved, reframed, and displayed along the walls, grounding the refreshed interior in its storied past. The bar has been expanded to run along the south dining room and near all-new bathrooms.

The refreshed menu showcases Sheridan’s Four Sixes Ranch USDA Prime and Black Angus steaks, along with celebrated cuts from ranches along the Chisholm Trail. Highlights include the 32-ounce Dry-Aged Tomahawk Chop, the 20-ounce Cowboy Bone-In Ribeye, and the 14-ounce New York Strip from the Four Sixes, alongside favorites like the Trail Boss Ribeye and American Wagyu Skirt Steak from Rosewood Ranch.

To oversee culinary operations, SGS Holdings recently hired Executive Chef Theodore Tom from the legendary SW Steakhouse at the Wynn Las Vegas. Tom’s team now serves long-time favorites like chicken fried steak and hand-battered onion rings alongside new additions to the menu like steak tartare and wagyu meatballs.

Glasser says the new co-owners resisted changing what generations of locals already loved — the breads, salads, and perfectly charbroiled steaks that have defined Cattlemen’s for decades. Instead, the refreshed menu builds on that foundation with several elevated dishes and an expanded selection of seafood. He notes that downstairs will offer an entirely different menu, giving guests a distinct dining experience separate from the main steakhouse.

Cattlemen’s Club Set to Open in the Coming Weeks

On a recent tour, we were given a rare glimpse into Fort Worth’s newest members-only club. Guests can enter the underground dining space and lounge via an elevator or stairs near the entrance. At the bottom, a coat and hat room and front desk greet members seeking a superlative cocktail, glass of cab, plate of brisket ravioli, or another signature dish at Cattlemen’s Club.

With a 130-person capacity, the refined and intimate space honors the original owners’ vision while offering a striking new vision for Western luxury in the Stockyards. Custom woodwork and etched leather line every corner of the space, centered around a copper-topped bar that, from what we could see, is already gleaming and fully stocked with top-shelf spirits

Grapevine-based Duncan Design Group crafted the warm and luxurious environs that can be enjoyed through a one-time fee of $1,000 plus an annual membership fee of $3,000 for individuals. Membership director Christine Foppiano told us members can bring up to three guests at a time, and there are separate rates for corporate-level memberships. Chef Tom will oversee a private kitchen downstairs that caters directly to club members. He tells us he is planning collaborative dinners that will bring in top chefs from around the world for one-off events and wine pairings in the club.

“Taylor wanted a vision for an old school private club that people could hang out and be part of,” Glasser says. “Things have come together in a way that I never expected.”