Celebrate National Caviar Day at Mirador with the restaurant's beloved Caviar Donut. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

EVELYN is celebrating National Caviar Day on Friday, July 18, with a special tableside caviar cart experience. (Courtesy)

The Osetra Caviar, Egg Salad on Toasted Brioche is a favorite at Dallas' Mister Charles. (Courtesy)

Indulge in caviar sky-high at Crown Block at the top of Reunion Tower on July 18. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Monarch is hosting a Caviar Brunch on July 20. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Lists

5 Dallas Restaurants to Celebrate National Caviar Day

Caviar Donuts, Martinis, and Special Offerings for the Food Holiday This Week

BY // 07.14.25
Celebrate National Caviar Day at Mirador with the restaurant's beloved Caviar Donut. (Photo by Dan Padgett)
EVELYN is celebrating National Caviar Day on Friday, July 18, with a special tableside caviar cart experience. (Courtesy)
The Osetra Caviar, Egg Salad on Toasted Brioche is a favorite at Dallas' Mister Charles. (Courtesy)
Indulge in caviar sky-high at Crown Block at the top of Reunion Tower on July 18. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Monarch is hosting a Caviar Brunch on July 20. (Courtesy)
Celebrate National Caviar Day at Mirador with the restaurant's beloved Caviar Donut. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

EVELYN is celebrating National Caviar Day on Friday, July 18, with a special tableside caviar cart experience. (Courtesy)

The Osetra Caviar, Egg Salad on Toasted Brioche is a favorite at Dallas' Mister Charles. (Courtesy)

Indulge in caviar sky-high at Crown Block at the top of Reunion Tower on July 18. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Monarch is hosting a Caviar Brunch on July 20. (Courtesy)

This Friday, July 18, is National Caviar Day, and what better way to celebrate than at a top Dallas restaurant, some with special offerings just for this decadent foodie holiday?

From a tableside caviar cart experience to caviar brunch, these are five Dallas restaurants to celebrate National Caviar Day at.

 

EVELYN

Design District

1201 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX

 

Website

EVELYN is celebrating National Caviar Day on Friday, July 18, with a special tableside caviar cart experience. (Courtesy)

This new Design District restaurant is celebrating National Caviar Day on Friday, July 18, with a special tableside caviar cart experience. It includes $15 “caviar bumps” from its selection of premium caviar including Platinum Osetra, Siberian Baerii, and Golden Osetra. All caviar options are served with crispy potato chips, warm blinis, crème fraîche, chives, and cured egg yolk.

Mirador

Downtown

1608 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75201

 

Website

Celebrate National Caviar Day at Mirador with the restaurant's beloved Caviar Donut. (Photo by Dan Padgett)

In celebration of National Caviar Day, this downtown Dallas restaurant atop Forty Five Ten is offering caviar specials from Friday, July 18, through an extended brunch service on Saturday, July 19. Menu highlights include the spot’s beloved caviar donuts (topped with Amber Kaluga caviar), and specials include Mirador Tots and Caviar, a caviar tartlet, and pearls on the half shell.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207

 

Website

Indulge in caviar sky-high at Crown Block at the top of Reunion Tower on July 18. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Indulge in caviar sky-high at Crown Block at the top of Reunion Tower on July 18. Specials include a trio of caviar cones ($39) including Osetra with creme fraiche, chives, and egg yolk, salmon roe(ikura) with avocado creme and shiso, and smoked trout roe with whipped cream cheese and green onion. The restaurant will also be doing an individual caviar special with exclusive pricing available for their Regiis Ova Caviar.

Also, The Beluga Martini ($35) is featured served with three caviar olives.

Mister Charles

Knox-Henderson

3219 Knox Street, Suite 170
Dallas, TX 75205

 

Website

The Osetra Caviar, Egg Salad on Toasted Brioche is a favorite at Dallas' Mister Charles. (Courtesy)

Favorite Duro Hospitality concept on Knox Street, Mister Charles, has tons of caviar options available to celebrate including the Osetra Caviar and Egg Salad on Toasted Brioche, the Chicken Nugget with Ricotta Ranch and Caviar, or main dish — the Fusilli and Caviar with Fontina.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch is hosting a Caviar Brunch on July 20. (Courtesy)

For National Caviar Day, this downtown Dallas restaurant on the 49th floor of The National is hosting a caviar brunch on Sunday, July 20 from 10 am to 1:30 pm. The menu will feature brunch favorites, roaming caviar service, and even caviar martinis. Book your table now.

X