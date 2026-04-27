Chef Omar Flores’ New Refined Coastal Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening Date in Dallas Design District

Bites like the Peekytoe Crab Tostada are must-tries on the Maroma menu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Big Dill Hospitality sets an opening date for Maroma, its newest concept offering all-day dining led by award-winning Chef Omar Flores and the Marshi family. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

We’ve been eagerly anticipating Chef Omar Flores’ new coastal Mexican restaurant in Dallas’ Design District since the opening was announced almost a year ago, with a September 2025 predicted debut date. The Big Dill Hospitality founder (who also owns Casa Brasa, Muchacho, and Even Coast), along with the Marshi family, is finally opening Maroma on Monday, May 4.

Located on the ground floor of the newly built Thirteen Thirty Three Building at 1333 Oak Lawn Avenue, Maroma will bring ceviches, aguachiles, seafood, and mesquite wood-grilled meats to one of the Dallas food scene’s most rapidly growing neighborhoods.

From Daylight to Dusk With Fresh Seafood, Live-Fire Cooking, and Late-Night Vibes

About 3,800 square feet, the Maroma space is meant to feel bright and social during the day while it’s open for lunch, and in the evening, for dinner, it will transform into a more intimate and dark ambiance. I’m imagining a similar atmosphere to vibey Casa Brasa during nighttime, as the new spot will be open until midnight on Thursday through Saturday.

As for the menu, here are some highlights crafted by Chef Flores:

Chilled Mercado Oysters

The showstopping Marisco Tower features chilled oysters, lobster, red snapper ceviche, poached shrimp, and montaditos

Smoked Beef Cheek Barbacoa Sopes

Sea Bream a la Talla

Spanish Octopus “A La Brava”

Red Snapper

Shareable Cocktails and a Transportive Experience

The beverage program also includes some fun options like the shareable Cazuela with Hennessy VS, white peach puree, Cocchi vermouth, lime juice, honey syrup, and prosecco. You’ll also find individual sips like the Peeled Proof with Old Forester Bourbon, banana liqueur, walnut bitters, demerara, the Corona y Caña with Planetary, artisanal pineapple rum, Diplomático Reserva, lime juice, honey syrup, sugar rim, topped with piña colada candy floss, and a Maroma Paloma.

“Maroma is meant to transport people — to a place, a moment, and a feeling,” says Alexander Urrunaga, COO of Big Dill Hospitality, in an opening release. “When people go out, they want energy, connection, and a sense of occasion. Maroma is about delivering that through purposeful sophistication, where every detail contributes to the experience.”

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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The Ever-Growing Dallas Design District Restaurant Scene

Even after Maroma opens next week, the Dallas Design District still has lots more restaurant openings to come. Just this week, a new Modern Mediterranean spot, Alara, opened its doors in the neighborhood, while California-based Ospi is eyeing a May 1 debut. And next, new mixed-use development The Seam keeps adding on exciting dining concepts like globally-inspired cocktail lounge Lumis, Aba from the Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, and maman — the New York café currently taking over Dallas.

Los Cabos’ La Lupita Tacos & Mezcal is coming together quickly, while some of our new local favorites include AM/FM and Night Rooster. The Texas debut of Delilah was also a huge deal for the Design District.

As residents of the neighborhood, we say, the more new restaurants, the merrier!